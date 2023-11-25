Home » Investing Articles » Up 189%, but are Rolls-Royce shares still cheap?

Up 189%, but are Rolls-Royce shares still cheap?

Rolls-Royce shares have surged 189% and are the FTSE 100’s biggest winner this year, but are the shares still good value at the new price?

John Fieldsend
Latest posts by John Fieldsend (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Rolls-Royce plc

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

What a difference a year makes. Last November, I could have bought Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR) shares for only 89p. The company then went on a tear and the share price soared all the way up to today’s price of 246p. This outrageous run marks the biggest return from any FTSE 100 stock over the period. 

In fairness, the Footsie hasn’t offered great returns recently, and as stocks in this country continue to stutter, I’m pleased to see at least one big name bucking the trend. I’m even more pleased that I spotted how cheap the shares looked and bought in for most of the upswing. 

So now we have a company on a more sure footing that has just surged 189%. Is Rolls-Royce still cheap at this price? Could the firm go on another similar run? Or has it moved into overbought territory and should be avoided? Let’s take a look at these questions. 

189% surge

Let’s begin by picking apart that 189% rise. One reason for the surging share price was that it was at a low ebb last year. It dropped to less than £1 after the pandemic grounded planes and the firm’s engines weren’t in use or in need of maintenance. So, as Covid restrictions ended and flights resumed, it was always likely that the battered share price would see a turnaround. But that isn’t the only reason. 

New CEO Tufan Erginbilgic has undertaken a raft of efficiency improvements. The results from these changes likely surprised even him as Rolls smashed expectations in the first half. While this streamlining hasn’t been enough yet to return the firm to profitability, the future looks a lot rosier than it did a year ago. 

My concern, then, is that we might be near the top. It’s easy to say in hindsight, but that 89p share price did look cheap. Now, flights are running as normal and the streamlining has mostly been implemented. What’s going to spark future growth here?

The future

Well, the prospects look bright to me. A dividend payment looks on the way next year. The firm was a reliable dividend stock until the pandemic hit, and the consensus forecast of a 1% dividend yield for 2024 looks small but promising. 

The company’s order book looks strong too. Recent orders include Air India purchasing engines for its new Airbus A350 fleet and the US Air Force replacing the engines in its B52 bombers. The firm doesn’t sound short on customers. 

And in the longer term, Rolls-Royce’s engineering expertise might be useful in manufacturing SMRs – like small nuclear power plants – to create clean, green energy. The firm has a £200m commitment from the UK government and is in talks with other nations too, although I will add that current plans involve building the first one no earlier than 2028. 

In all, I like the direction the company is going. It’s not the bargain it was 12 months ago, but with growing earnings and in-demand products, the shares look cheap. I have a position already but I may add to it soon.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Fieldsend has positions in Rolls-Royce Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Looking for cheap income shares? Here are two with 6%+ yields to consider buying

| Alan Oscroft

The prices of these two income shares are down, for different reasons. But the resulting high dividend yields look good…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

A no-brainer FTSE 100 stock to buy and hold for the next decade?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

I’m hunting for bargains as potential new additions to my portfolio for the long run. Is this FTSE 100 stock…

Read more »

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

Trying to get richer? I’d invest in UK shares over bonds right now

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explains why and how he believes UK shares have the power to outperform other asset classes when it…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

Targeting an 8% yield? Here’s how, with a Stocks and Shares ISA

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explains the steps he'd take to build an expanding and sustainable high-yield Stocks and Shares ISA for the…

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

I’m hoovering up dirt-cheap Lloyds shares before they finally start rising

| Harvey Jones

Lloyds shares baffle me. They look great value and offer a brilliant dividend yield. One day they surely have to…

Read more »

Young happy white woman loading groceries into the back of her car
Investing Articles

Trying to retire early using a stock market crash? Here’s how

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

A stock market crash can be a catalyst for growth to boost investment returns. Zaven Boyrazian explains how to capitalise…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

How to take £3 a day and target passive income for life!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The earlier investors starts preparing for retirement, the larger passive income they can generate even when just saving £3 a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

If I’d put £10k in BT shares 5 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Alan Oscroft

BT shares have fallen a long way this century. But they have a habit of bouncing back from time to…

Read more »