Home » Investing Articles » Are these the top stocks to buy for explosive growth?

Are these the top stocks to buy for explosive growth?

Investors are always on the lookout for the next explosive growth stocks to buy. The problem is, they’re hard to find. Dr James Fox explores.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Close-up of British bank notes

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

When it comes to stock picking, it pays to have a watchlist of stocks to buy. That’s what I do anyway, and when these companies reach an attractive entry point, that’s when I buy. This is particularly useful with growth stocks as they tend to demonstrate much more volatility than more matured companies.

So let’s take a closer look at a few companies from my list. One of these I’ve already bought, but remain on my watchlist as I may be looking to buy more.

Nvidia

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has been on my radar for a while, but I’m yet to buy. The surging share price has been so pronounced this year that finding the right entry point has been challenging.

The stock looks expensive on near-term valuation metrics, but the PEG ratio (price/earnings-to-growth) of 1.39 remains attractive — this ratio takes into account expected earnings growth over five years.

It’s also worth considering how far ahead Nvidia is versus its competition in the data centre/AI space. Nvidia’s data centre division registered $14.5bn in revenue in Q3 alone. Meanwhile, Intel and Advanced Micro Devices are forecasting data centre revenue of $1bn and $2bn respectively for 2024.

Of course, there are risks, including the impact of US sanctions on China and Nvidia’s reliance on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company for production.

I’m still undecided whether this is the right entry point. The stock however, could continue to surge.

AppLovin

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) is a software company that helps its clients maximise advertising revenue. It operates in a growing industry and has experienced impressive revenue growth over the past 12 months — and its expected to continue.

One concern is the impact of forecasted recessions over the coming months on advertising demand. However, the most attractive thing about AppLovin is its expected growth over the medium term — the next three to five years.

While the stock’s forward price-to-earnings is an expensive 43 times, its PEG ratio is a phenomenally attractive 0.68. That suggests AppLovin’s growth potential is under appreciated.

I’ve recently added the stock to my portfolio, and I’ll be buying more.

Yalla Group

I’ve been reporting on Yalla (NYSE:YALA) for almost two years. Every time I covered the stock, it looked more appealing as net cash grew and its enterprise value fell to incredibly attractive levels.

However, it lacked momentum at the time, so I didn’t buy despite intending to do so on a number of occasions. Growth has also slowed since the pandemic as the company pivots towards mid-to-hard-core gaming.

Like many other investors, I’ve been waiting for evidence that its R&D spending is starting to pay off. There was some sign of this in Q3 when revenue came in above estimates at $85m, and up on previous quarters.

While the stock has pushed up in recent months, I’m still waiting for more evidence that the company can really grow into new sectors before I buy.

If it can, I think this is a hugely exciting investment opportunity. It’s been profitable since listing and now holds more than half its market value in cash.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has position in AppLovin Corporation. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nvidia and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Looking for cheap income shares? Here are two with 6%+ yields to consider buying

| Alan Oscroft

The prices of these two income shares are down, for different reasons. But the resulting high dividend yields look good…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

A no-brainer FTSE 100 stock to buy and hold for the next decade?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

I’m hunting for bargains as potential new additions to my portfolio for the long run. Is this FTSE 100 stock…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 189%, but are Rolls-Royce shares still cheap?

| John Fieldsend

Rolls-Royce shares have surged 189% and are the FTSE 100’s biggest winner this year, but are the shares still good…

Read more »

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

Trying to get richer? I’d invest in UK shares over bonds right now

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explains why and how he believes UK shares have the power to outperform other asset classes when it…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

Targeting an 8% yield? Here’s how, with a Stocks and Shares ISA

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explains the steps he'd take to build an expanding and sustainable high-yield Stocks and Shares ISA for the…

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

I’m hoovering up dirt-cheap Lloyds shares before they finally start rising

| Harvey Jones

Lloyds shares baffle me. They look great value and offer a brilliant dividend yield. One day they surely have to…

Read more »

Young happy white woman loading groceries into the back of her car
Investing Articles

Trying to retire early using a stock market crash? Here’s how

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

A stock market crash can be a catalyst for growth to boost investment returns. Zaven Boyrazian explains how to capitalise…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

How to take £3 a day and target passive income for life!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The earlier investors starts preparing for retirement, the larger passive income they can generate even when just saving £3 a…

Read more »