Home » Investing Articles » The BP share price has dipped! Is this a buying opportunity?

The BP share price has dipped! Is this a buying opportunity?

Dr James Fox has been looking for an entry point to this hydrocarbons giant for some time. As the BP share price dips, should he buy?

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: BP plc

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

BP (LSE:BP) shares have fallen 13.1% over the past month, and that’s got me interested. I’ve had my eye on the stock for a while. Not because of the tailwind associated with current conflicts and geopolitical tensions, but for the growing demand for hydrocarbon products in an increasingly resource-scarce environment throughout the long term.

The demand hypothesis

While we’re looking towards greener energies to save the planet, it’s also the case that demand for hydrocarbon products will remain strong for the foreseeable future — this remains the company’s bread and butter.

Looking across the next decade and beyond, oil prices are likely to be higher than they were over the past decade. That’s reflected in BP’s own forecasts.

This is because supply is unlikely to outstrip demand as black gold becomes scarcer. In fact, as we can see below, more oil production will originate from OPEC members’ cartel in the coming decades. Meanwhile, demand looks relatively robust. This will be driven by expanding global populations and burgeoning middle classes as the world ever-so-slowly shifts to greener alternatives.

Source: BP
Source: BP

A competitive advantage?

The data provides us with a mixed picture of BP versus the rest of the ‘Big Six’ vertically integrated peers.

To start, BP traditionally boasts a lower unit cost compared to its rivals. Over the period 2010-2019, BP’s 10-year average upstream unit production cost per barrel of oil equivalent was around 18% less than Shell.

When working in the industry and writing my PhD, I was frequently told that BP was at the forefront of technological advancements. This may contribute to its impressive return on total capital (TTM) at 16.7%, which surpasses peers.

However, when we look at metrics including asset turnover ratio and net income margin, BP appears less competitive. Historically, it has had the lowest gross profit margin of the supermajors, standing at 30.7% at the end of Q1.

This lower gross profit may change following the acquisition of aptly-named full-service truck stop and travel hubs TravelCenters of America in Q2. Analysts suggest the move could nearly double its global convenience gross margin with a network of 288 sites along US highways.

However, debt may be a concern for some investors. BP’s net debt to equity of 68% is the highest of its peer group. Much of this debt relates to the legacy Deepwater Horizon disaster.

Best value?

But BP also has the most favourable valuation metrics versus the rest of the Big Six, even when we take into account its higher debt burden.

The London-based company’s price-to-earnings ratio of 4.2 times sits far below its peers including ExxonMobil at 10.2 and Chevron at 10.7.

On a forward basis, BP still looks cheap, trading at 5.7 times earnings, which still puts it at a discount to its nearer peer Total at 7.1 times.

The same trend is true when using the EV-to-EBITDA ratio. BP trades at 3.31 times on a forward basis, which is also cheaper than Total at 3.7 times.

Given these metrics, I’ll look to add BP to my portfolio when possible.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

Did a ‘massive stock market rally’ begin on 27 October?

| Cliff D'Arcy

The past month has seen a huge stock-market rally, with US shares leading the way. Could this be the start…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

Down 25%, this growth stock is a top contender for my portfolio

| Oliver Rodzianko

Finding a top-class growth stock in the UK equity markets is a challenge. Our writer analyses why Ashtead Group stands…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

What’s next for the Lloyds share price, 30p or 60p?

| Cliff D'Arcy

Even after accounting for cash dividends, the Lloyds share price has gone nowhere for over five years. But is it…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could the IAG share price grow 2x in 2 years?

| Dr. James Fox

The IAG share price has surged 15.6% over the past month. Dr James Fox thinks this aviation giant's rally has…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

Investors love these FTSE 100 value shares! Here’s why I’d buy them today

| Royston Wild

Demand for these FTSE 100 shares is taking off again. I'm looking to buy them for my Stocks and Shares…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’d start snapping up cheap FTSE shares before stock prices start rising

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains why he thinks buying some bargain FTSE shares in the current market conditions could potentially help him…

Read more »

British Isles on nautical map
Investing Articles

UK small-cap stocks look cheap right now

| G A Chester

Now could be a great time to look at small-cap stocks for investors aiming to build a diversified portfolio.

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

Never mind a stock market crash, I’d buy these cheap passive income shares now

| Alan Oscroft

Should passive income investors snap up today's big FTSE 100 dividend yields, or wait for share prices to fall even…

Read more »