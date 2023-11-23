Home » Investing Articles » Should I buy FTSE 250 stock FirstGroup in 2024?

Should I buy FTSE 250 stock FirstGroup in 2024?

This FTSE 250 high-flyer just posted a solid set of results for the first half of the year and management says the outlook is good.

Ben McPoland
Latest posts by Ben McPoland (see all)
Published
| More on:
Sun setting over a traditional British neighbourhood.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

FirstGroup (LSE: FGP) shares have been on fire this year. In fact, after rising 61%, they’re one of the strongest performers in the whole FTSE 250.

However, the share price is down 5.4% today (23 November) to 165p after the British transport operator released its first-half earnings report.

Is it worth picking up a few shares in my ISA for 2024 and beyond? Let’s take a look.

A big rebound

The first thing to note is that the stock has performed incredibly strongly over the past three-and-a-bit years. Indeed, since hitting an all-time low of 32p in July 2020, it’s up a jaw-dropping 415%.

The stock has clearly been one of the major beneficiaries of the normalisation of travel following the pandemic. Perhaps this isn’t surprising. After all, the company’s First Bus business is the second largest regional bus operator in the UK, carrying more than a million passengers a day.

Meanwhile, its First Rail division is Britain’s largest rail operator, with brands like Avanti West CoastGWR, and SWR.

Strong H1 results

In the 27 weeks to 30 September, year-on-year revenue was basically flat at £2.2bn. However, group adjusted operating profit increased to £100.6m from £66.1m. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) reached 8.1p, a significant increase from 4.6p.

An interim dividend of 1.5p a share was declared, up from 0.9p. Plus, around £67m has been returned to shareholders via its share buyback programme, with about £75m remaining.

Yet the company booked a statutory pre-tax loss of £68.4m due to charges incurred from the termination of its participation in two First Bus local government pension schemes. It says this action will result in annualised cost savings of about £2m-£3m.

Looking ahead, the group’s full-year outlook remains in line with expectations. It expects positive free cash generation after capital expenditure and shareholder returns, resulting in an adjusted net cash position of £40m-£50m.

This is despite the “ongoing challenging economic and industrial relations environment“. The latter refers to long-running disputes over pay and conditions.

Recently, the train drivers’ union ASLEF announced further rail strikes in the run-up to Christmas. So this could still be a risk to profits moving forward.

Electrification of bus fleet

The company has committed to running a zero-emission bus feet by 2035 and helping the government remove all diesel-only trains from service by 2040. 

On this, it’s forming a £100m joint venture with Hitachi for the leasing of up to 1,000 electric bus batteries.

It’s on track to have almost 15% of its bus fleet at zero emissions while operating four fully electric depots in England by March 2024.

Should I invest now?

While the company is improving its profitability and making admirable progress towards decarbonising its operations, I do worry about top-line growth. It hasn’t risen meaningfully in many years and now seems stuck around the £4bn annual mark.

This is understandable, given that buses and trains are hardly a growth market.

But I also think that a new government could nationalise — or make other changes to — huge swathes of public transport. In October, Labour committed again to radically overhauling the rail system if it wins the next general election.  

Given this issue, as well as the ongoing strikes and low revenue growth, I’d rather invest in other UK shares right now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Earnings: is Virgin Money UK a dividend stock to buy or a value trap?

| Kevin Godbold

An acceptable set of full-year results and a positive outlook make this dividend stock worth consideration by adventurous investors.

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

How I’d start making passive income with £1,000

| Charlie Keough

This Fool is looking to build streams of passive income he can rely on further on in life. With £1,000,…

Read more »

Dividend Shares

Could Rolls-Royce be a viable income stock to buy now?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith takes a look at Rolls-Royce from an income stock angle, based on the current forecasts for dividends to…

Read more »

Young black woman walking in Central London for shopping
Growth Shares

The Burberry share price hits 52-week lows! Should I get my wallet out?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why weaker demand is pushing the Burberry share price down, but why it's a classic brand that…

Read more »

Google office headquarters
Growth Shares

The world’s best stock market investors have been buying these 3 shares

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Following the ’smart money’ can pay off when investing in the stock market. With that in mind, here are some…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Value stock alert! A FTSE 100 share near 5-year lows despite record profits

| Stephen Wright

The Hargreaves Lansdown share price is down 17% this year, despite the company generating record earnings. Is it the FTSE…

Read more »

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Investing Articles

The Jet2 share price is up 20% this year. Should I buy?

| Christopher Ruane

After the travel operator reported a strong set of interim results, our writer considers whether the Jet2 share price is…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is Shell’s share price set to soar on OPEC cuts and new fields?

| Simon Watkins

Shell’s share price is undervalued compared to its peers, but ongoing cuts in oil supply and new oil and gas…

Read more »