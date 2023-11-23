Home » Investing Articles » Could the Lloyds share price grow 2x anytime soon?

Could the Lloyds share price grow 2x anytime soon?

After years in the doldrums, our writer examines if, and how, the Lloyds share price could head upwards once again.

Sumayya Mansoor
Latest posts by Sumayya Mansoor (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’m considering buying some shares for my holdings and I find myself wondering whether the Lloyds (LSE: LLOY) share price could double, and if so, how and when? Let’s dig deeper.

Struggling shares and current valuation

As I write, Lloyds shares trade for 42p. Over a 12-month period, they’re down 6% from 45p to current levels. Macroeconomic volatility continues to supress the Lloyds share price as it has dropped 20% from 53p in February to current levels.

For Lloyds shares to double, they’d have to reach levels not seen since 2015. I’d argue they’ve never really recovered from the financial crash of 2008.

I reckon it’s important to understand the value of Lloyds shares right now from an investment viability perspective. The price-to-earnings ratio of four at the moment suggests they’re cheap. This valuation is one of the reasons I’ve been drawn towards them recently.

Another is the price-to-book ratio. At present, this sits close to 0.6. A reading of below one can indicate a stock is undervalued.

What could prompt the Lloyds share price to surge?

Let’s dissect some potential reasons.

  • Higher interest rates — like the ones we’re experiencing at present — are a double-edged sword for banks, if you ask me. Increased rates can boost the coffers through boosted income. However, when rates continue to rise, the potential for defaults increases too, which is bad news for performance and sentiment. Updates from the government that inflation is now heading downwards suggests interest rates could follow. If this happens, the shares could gain some momentum and begin an ascent.
  • Linked to this, when rates fall, firms like Lloyds can start reallocating debt and cash to shares. This is good news for a stock price as it tends to head upwards.
  • Despite the government’s autumn statement yesterday — with some believing we may be nearing the end of volatility — we aren’t out of the woods yet, in my opinion. If the economy were to fall into a recession and unemployment were to rise and sustained higher interest rates persist, the Lloyds share price could struggle. However, there aren’t any forecasts for this to happen. Of course, I do understand forecasts don’t always come to fruition.

Investment viability and my verdict

As the largest mortgage provider in the UK, Lloyds can certainly benefit in the longer term from this dominant market position. However, at present, economic turbulence has caused the housing market issues. I reckon this is one of the reasons Lloyds shares have struggled.

Lloyds passive income opportunity looks enticing with a dividend yield of close to 6%. However, dividends are never guaranteed and the business has had a bit of a mixed record of payouts since the crash in 2008. Since the pandemic, dividends have remained steady and I reckon it’s a decent passive income stock, in my eyes.

Lloyds passive income opportunity and valuation make it appear a good opportunity for me to boost my holdings.

I don’t think we’ll see the Lloyds share price double any time soon. External factors out of its control will hold it back, in my opinion. However, once volatility cools, I reckon the shares will begin to climb.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Sumayya Mansoor has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

Never mind a stock market crash, I’d buy these cheap passive income shares now

| Alan Oscroft

Should passive income investors snap up today's big FTSE 100 dividend yields, or wait for share prices to fall even…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

One UK stock with a growth agenda worth considering now

| Kevin Godbold

To this writer, this UK stock ‘smells’ like a potential multi-bagger in the coming years. But can it deliver from…

Read more »

Smiling family of four enjoying breakfast at sunrise while camping
Investing Articles

No savings at 40? I’d use the Warren Buffett method to build wealth

| Ben McPoland

Warren Buffett’s successful eight decades of stock picking has already inspired millions of people around the world to start investing.

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Ashtead shares fall after a profit warning! Time to buy the dip?

| Sumayya Mansoor

After a trading update a few days ago, Ashtead (LSE: AHT) shares dipped. Is this the opportunity our writer has…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I love this FTSE 100 giant for 2024

| Gordon Best

2024 could well be an uncertain year, as many predict a recession. But I think this FTSE 100 major name…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Will the Hipgnosis dividend ever come back?

| Christopher Ruane

The Hipgnosis dividend was previously a key element of the music royalties fund's investment case. Could it make a comeback…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

This is one of my top FTSE 100 growth stocks to consider buying today

| Alan Oscroft

We're getting lots of news from FTSE 100 stocks right now. But who says the top index is only for…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

At 3.6x earnings and a 6.8% yield, surely I can’t ignore this FTSE 250 stock?

| Dr. James Fox

This FTSE 250 stock is up 36% over 12 months, but still has exceptional valuation metrics. Dr James Fox explains…

Read more »