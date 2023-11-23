Home » Investing Articles » Dividend Shares » Could Rolls-Royce be a viable income stock to buy now?

Could Rolls-Royce be a viable income stock to buy now?

Jon Smith takes a look at Rolls-Royce from an income stock angle, based on the current forecasts for dividends to resume next year.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Rolls-Royce plc

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Usually, I’d look for an income stock having a good track record of dividend payments before I’d consider buying it. However, I do make exceptions for companies that might start to pay a dividend shortly. If the future outlook for payments is good, it can be worth the risk to buy now. This is potentially the situation unfolding with Rolls-Royce (LSE:RR) shares.

Why dividends have stopped

For the years between 2000 and 2020, Rolls-Royce paid out a constant dividend. Yet due to the impact of the pandemic, this was cut to zero in 2020. This was much needed, given the loss after tax of over £3bn for the 2020 full year.

The dividend hasn’t been resumed since then. Losses have shrunk, but the 2022 loss of £1.19bn made it out of the question to pay out a dividend.

However, 2023 has been a different story. This is clear from the incredible 178% jump in the share price over the past year. Investors are definitely in a better mood about the future for Rolls-Royce, and for good reason.

Why things have changed

The H1 2023 results showed a profit before tax of £524m, with an outlook for this to continue. If realised, this would equate to a profit of over £1bn for the full year. Since dividends are mostly paid out of earnings, it’s the first real sign since 2020 that this could be a viable income stock.

Another positive sign was the note made in the 2022 results. It said that “we are committed to returning to an investment grade credit rating through performance improvement and to resuming shareholder payments.

Granted, this didn’t specify when payments would be resumed. But it’s clear that management is aware shareholders are keen to receive dividends and that it’s a focus going forward.

The dividend forecast

At the moment, analysts don’t expect a dividend in February next year. Yet the forecast is for a 0.45p payment with the half-year results later in 2024. Then in 2025 the forecast is for payments of 0.95p and 0.7p.

From this I can see that Rolls-Royce is due to become an income stock next year. However, the dividend yield is something to be noted. If I assume the share price of 236p stays the same, the yield would be 0.19% in 2024. For 2025, this could increase to 0.7%.

Therefore, it’s key to note the difference between a stock paying a dividend and one that’s actually worth buying. There’s definitely a case to be made for buying Rolls-Royce shares for capital appreciation. But my focus here is solely on the dividend potential.

From that angle, I don’t see Rolls Royce as a viable income stock to consider buying now. This is based on the low yield potential. If we see the earnings beat expectations and the dividend forecast to rise, I’d look to reconsider things.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Dividend Shares

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

How I’d start making passive income with £1,000

| Charlie Keough

This Fool is looking to build streams of passive income he can rely on further on in life. With £1,000,…

Read more »

Black father and two young daughters dancing at home
Investing Articles

2 magnificent FTSE 100 stocks I own for returns and growth!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor breaks down these two FTSE 100 stocks she owns and explains why she bought them and how they've…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

I’m eyeing up these 2 cheap shares before the market recovers!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Volatility has thrown up cheap shares and our writer pinpoints two she likes the look of and is targeting for…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

Can UK shares really provide me with a second income?

| Sumayya Mansoor

Could juicy dividends from UK shares help this Fool create a second income stream? She reckons so and explains how.

Read more »

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Dividend Shares

3 passive income stocks investors should consider buying before 2024

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

There are some fantastic opportunities in the stock market right now for those seeking passive income, says Edward Sheldon.

Read more »

Girl buying groceries in the supermarket with her father.
Investing Articles

£5k in an ISA? I’d buy Tesco shares for dividends in 2024

| Ben McPoland

Tesco shares have risen this year as the UK's largest supermarket has cemented its leading position and impressed investors.

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

£10k in savings? I’d aim to turn it into a £2k annual second income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why he prefers to put his savings to work in the stock market, and how compounding can…

Read more »

Long-term vs short-term investing concept on a staircase
Investing Articles

An 8.5% yield but down 15%! This FTSE 100 gem looks cheap to me

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 firm was hit by a crisis that never was, but its shares are still marked down, despite…

Read more »