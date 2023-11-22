Home » Investing Articles » Should I wait for a stock market crash to buy shares?

Should I wait for a stock market crash to buy shares?

This Fool knows the unique opportunity a stock market crash presents to buy cheap shares. But should he wait or buy now instead?

Charlie Keough
Latest posts by Charlie Keough (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Talks of a stock market crash have grown in recent times. The last time we saw share prices come tumbling down was back in March 2020, following the onset of the Covid pandemic and the fears of a global recession that followed. Of late, red-hot inflation and geopolitical tensions have been the source of concern.

As we head towards 2024, the potential for a crash remains. So, if the market is going to see a dramatic decline, should I wait until then to add to my portfolio?

Time to buy?

I could argue that a crash is worth waiting for. Crashes present a unique opportunity for investors to purchase shares in companies for significantly reduced prices as traders rush to panic sell and exit their positions. Take HSBC as an example. It fell by around 30% from the middle of February to the beginning of April 2020. If I’d bought some shares back then, my investment would have returned 54% by today.

However, there’s a caveat. Stock market crashes are difficult to predict. And there’s a mix of factors that go into creating a crash. Waiting on the sidelines may seem tempting, but by waiting around I may miss out on opportunities along the way. In fact, I think a host of stocks are already on sale. And by trying to hold out for the bottom, I could potentially pass on some attractive valuations.

No need to wait

An example of this is Safestore (LSE: SAFE). The business is the largest provider of self-storage units in the UK. Its share price has fallen 18.3% in the last 12 months. In 2023, it’s down 20.8%.

With this fall, the stock looks cheap, trading on a price-to-earnings ratio of just 5.8.

Now, there’s a reason for this decline. Hiked interest rates mean purchasing facilities will be more expensive. Additionally, net debt of over £750m will become more expensive to pay off.

Despite this, the firm has ambitious plans for expansion in the future. With it leading the UK market, it’s now looking overseas.

What’s more, with a 4% dividend yield, I can earn extra income on the side. If I were to wait for a potential crash, I’d miss out on this. By instead collecting these dividends and reinvesting them, I’d be able to benefit from compounding.

Lesson to be learned

I think stocks like Safestore are proof that there’s no need to wait for a crash. I could stick it out and try to buy when its share price declines sharply, but this may never come. Or I might mess up the timing if it does.

Instead, I’d much rather drip-feed my spare cash into the stock market and think of the bigger picture. Any dividends I collect along the way will also go back into my investment pot.

Even if its share price takes time to recover, I feel that in the years ahead I’ll see some healthy gains. After all, that’s why I recently topped up my position in Safestore.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Charlie Keough has positions in Safestore Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings and Safestore Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

2 FTSE 250 shares I think are destined for the FTSE 100!

| Royston Wild

These FTSE 250 companies have watched their share prices take off in recent years. And I think they could be…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

Is this a Warren Buffett-style stock worth consideration now?

| Kevin Godbold

Strong on quality indicators and a positive update make this FTSE 250 company interesting, but would it fit Warren Buffett's…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

As the Sage share price jumps 10%, is there still time to buy?

| Alan Oscroft

The Sage share price is one of the big FTSE 100 winners of the past five years. And we just…

Read more »

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Dividend Shares

3 passive income stocks investors should consider buying before 2024

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

There are some fantastic opportunities in the stock market right now for those seeking passive income, says Edward Sheldon.

Read more »

Girl buying groceries in the supermarket with her father.
Investing Articles

£5k in an ISA? I’d buy Tesco shares for dividends in 2024

| Ben McPoland

Tesco shares have risen this year as the UK's largest supermarket has cemented its leading position and impressed investors.

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

£10k in savings? I’d aim to turn it into a £2k annual second income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why he prefers to put his savings to work in the stock market, and how compounding can…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Earnings: is it time to buy FTSE 250 stock Britvic?

| Kevin Godbold

This dividend-paying FTSE 250 business plans an “exciting” programme of marketing and innovation launches to further its growth.

Read more »

The words "what's your plan for retirement" written on chalkboard on pavement somewhere in London
Investing Articles

How I’d target a £10,600 second income in lieu of a State Pension

| John Fieldsend

A new Hargreaves Lansdown report reveals worrying opinions about the future of the State Pension. Is it time to build…

Read more »