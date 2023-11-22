Home » Investing Articles » I love the look of this company for my Stocks and Shares ISA

I love the look of this company for my Stocks and Shares ISA

A Stocks and Shares ISA full of quality companies is a game-changer for my finances. And I think this company could help me build long-term wealth.

Gordon Best
Latest posts by Gordon Best (see all)
Published
| More on:
BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Building a Stocks and Shares ISA is one of the best things investors can do for their future selves. By building a long-term portfolio of quality companies, they can take huge strides towards a strong financial future.

I’ve had a small position in this company for a while, and can’t wait to add more to my ISA portfolio.

What is the company?

Warner Bros Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD), also known as WBD, stands as a monumental player in the entertainment industry. It was formed in 2022 by the merger of Warner Media and Discovery Communications.

Its approach under CEO David Zaslav is notably different from rival Netflix‘s. Emphasising a traditional model with theatrical releases and weekly content drops, it’s moving away from the all-at-once release strategy that characterises Netflix. This shift is part of a broader strategy to streamline operations, marked by significant cost reductions and a focus on profitability over volume. However, this has led to concerns in the creative community, as Zaslav’s aggressive cost-cutting includes cancelling projects that were already shot and ready to air​.

For the third quarter, it reported robust financial results, with significant achievements in both the film industry and its direct-to-consumer segment. However, recent writer strikes, fears of higher interest rates, and a steep decline in consumer and advertiser spending prompted the company to cut its earnings guidance. This naturally led to a decline in the share price, but I think this might be the perfect opportunity to buy for my Stocks and Shares ISA.

How are the numbers?

Q3 saw earnings rising 22%, and over $2bn in free cash flow. However, the company reported a net loss of $417m due to acquisition-related intangibles and restructuring expenses. This financial situation reflects the challenges Warner Bros Discovery faces while trying to pivot and grow in the streaming sector​. But if this turnaround is a success, it could be a great investment for me.

discounted cash flow calculation suggests that shares may be 53% below fair value. The price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 0.6 times is well below the average of the sector at 3.2 times. I get really excited when I see a company so far below fair value, but there’s usually a reason for this.

Debt mountain

For the answer, I need to look no further than the company’s $44.8bn debt. In a period of high interest rates, this is about as red a flag as it gets for a company. But with a strong pipeline of content, such as the recent Barbie movie (which reportedly brought in $1.44bn) and with the debt situation likely to improve as interest rates cool, I see some serious long-term potential here.

Am I buying?

Good investing is all about buying shares in quality companies for less than they’re worth. In this one, I see a company putting all the right steps in place to turn around its fortunes. There may still be some difficulty ahead, but by taking a long-term approach for my ISA, I think this could be a winner. I’ll be buying more at the next opportunity.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Gordon Best has positions in Warner Bros. Discovery. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Black father and two young daughters dancing at home
Investing Articles

2 magnificent FTSE 100 stocks I own for returns and growth!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor breaks down these two FTSE 100 stocks she owns and explains why she bought them and how they've…

Read more »

Close up of a group of friends enjoying a movie in the cinema
Investing Articles

Is there another rally coming for AMC stock?

| Gordon Best

Many investors will remember the euphoria as AMC stock soared in previous years, but as it builds new income streams,…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

I’m eyeing up these 2 cheap shares before the market recovers!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Volatility has thrown up cheap shares and our writer pinpoints two she likes the look of and is targeting for…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

Can UK shares really provide me with a second income?

| Sumayya Mansoor

Could juicy dividends from UK shares help this Fool create a second income stream? She reckons so and explains how.

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 FTSE 250 shares I think are destined for the FTSE 100!

| Royston Wild

These FTSE 250 companies have watched their share prices take off in recent years. And I think they could be…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

Is this a Warren Buffett-style stock worth consideration now?

| Kevin Godbold

Strong on quality indicators and a positive update make this FTSE 250 company interesting, but would it fit Warren Buffett's…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

As the Sage share price jumps 10%, is there still time to buy?

| Alan Oscroft

The Sage share price is one of the big FTSE 100 winners of the past five years. And we just…

Read more »

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Dividend Shares

3 passive income stocks investors should consider buying before 2024

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

There are some fantastic opportunities in the stock market right now for those seeking passive income, says Edward Sheldon.

Read more »