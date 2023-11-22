Home » Investing Articles » Dividend Shares » 3 passive income stocks investors should consider buying before 2024

3 passive income stocks investors should consider buying before 2024

There are some fantastic opportunities in the stock market right now for those seeking passive income, says Edward Sheldon.

Edward Sheldon, CFA
Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A lot of passive income stocks look appealing right now. As a result of economic uncertainty, valuations have fallen and yields have risen.

The thing is, these low valuations and high yields may not be around for long, as the financial landscape can change quickly. With that in mind, here are three stocks investors should consider buying before 2024.

HSBC

One of my top ideas for passive income right now is HSBC (LSE: HSBA). It’s currently forecast to pay out 64 cents per share in dividends for 2023, which puts the stock’s yield at around 8.4% at today’s share price and exchange rate.

Like a lot of bank stocks, HSBC is really cheap right now. Currently, it trades on an earnings multiple of around six.

That seems like an opportunity to me given the bank’s exposure to high-growth markets such as Asia and India.

It’s worth pointing out that the weak economic environment is a risk here. China’s commercial property market, in particular, is one factor that can’t be ignored.

However, I like the risk/reward set-up at the current share price. And I’m encouraged by the fact the bank is buying back its own shares.

GSK

Next up is pharma giant GSK (LSE: GSK). It’s forecast to pay out 57.5 cents per share in dividends for 2023, which puts its yield at about 4.1%.

Healthcare stocks have really struggled in 2023 and GSK is no exception. This year, its share price has gone backwards.

However, I think 2024 could be a better year for the sector. This is an industry with several long-term growth drivers, including the expanding global population and increasing prevalence of cancer.

It’s also a sector that’s very resilient and generally unaffected by economic weakness.

Now GSK does have some stock-specific risks. Zantac litigation is one. This has added some uncertainty to the investment case.

Yet I feel that a lot of risks are baked into the share price and valuation already. Currently, the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio here is just nine. That’s low for a well-established, global pharma company.

Coca-Cola HBC

Finally, I like the look of Coca-Cola bottling partner Coca-Cola HBC (LSE: CCH). It currently has a P/E ratio of about 12 and a yield of just under 4%.

This stock has experienced quite a significant pullback (around 15%) since mid-May and I see an opportunity. Recent results were solid with Q3 revenue up 4% year on year.

Meanwhile, the company reiterated its full-year guidance (it expects mid-teens full-year organic revenue growth) and said it has a high degree of confidence in its broad beverages portfolio.

Of course, consumer tastes and preferences could change, impacting the growth story here.

However, with a diverse portfolio that includes a vast range of beverages ranging from soft drinks such as Coke and Fanta to alcoholic drinks such as Aperol and Finlandia, I think this company is well placed for long-term success.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ed Sheldon has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended GSK and HSBC Holdings. HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Dividend Shares

Girl buying groceries in the supermarket with her father.
Investing Articles

£5k in an ISA? I’d buy Tesco shares for dividends in 2024

| Ben McPoland

Tesco shares have risen this year as the UK's largest supermarket has cemented its leading position and impressed investors.

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

£10k in savings? I’d aim to turn it into a £2k annual second income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why he prefers to put his savings to work in the stock market, and how compounding can…

Read more »

Long-term vs short-term investing concept on a staircase
Investing Articles

An 8.5% yield but down 15%! This FTSE 100 gem looks cheap to me

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 firm was hit by a crisis that never was, but its shares are still marked down, despite…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 stock just released earnings, and it now offers a 7.7% yield!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian takes a closer look at an unloved FTSE 250 stock that might be primed to thrive long term…

Read more »

Mixed-race female couple enjoying themselves on a walk
Investing Articles

1 Incredible growth stock I just bought for 2024 and beyond

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Oversold growth stocks could see a spectacular 2024 as recovery tailwinds deliver explosive momentum. Here’s a firm Zaven Boyrazian has…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

How to find the best UK dividend shares to try making more money!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explores the traps novices fall into when investing in dividend shares and how to avoid them for sustainable…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Are Lloyds shares good for passive income?

| James Beard

A good passive income stock is one that pays above average, reliable and steadily increasing dividends. I wonder how shares…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

Here’s a FTSE 100 giant I’m eyeing up for December!

| Sumayya Mansoor

This Fool explains why this FTSE 100 pharma giant is on her radar. She plans to snap up shares for…

Read more »