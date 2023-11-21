Home » Investing Articles » Here’s a FTSE 100 giant I’m eyeing up for December!

Here’s a FTSE 100 giant I’m eyeing up for December!

This Fool explains why this FTSE 100 pharma giant is on her radar. She plans to snap up shares for long-term returns and growth.

Sumayya Mansoor
Latest posts by Sumayya Mansoor (see all)
Published
| More on:
Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

One FTSE 100 stock I’m considering adding to my holdings when I next have some investable cash is AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN). Here’s why!

Pharma giant

AstraZeneca is one of the biggest pharmaceutical businesses in the world and is one of the largest firms on the FTSE 100 based on market capitalisation.

Recent economic and geopolitical volatility has thrown up the opportunity to buy shares at attractive levels, in my opinion. Had it not been for recent events, firms like AstraZeneca might be valued at a level where they’re out of reach.

As I write, AstraZeneca shares are trading for 10,106p. At this time last year, they were trading 8% higher, for 11,070p. Interestingly, they’re up 65% over a five-year period. I reckon there’s a chance, once current volatility subsides, the shares could continue their impressive ascent.

The bull and bear cases

AstraZeneca released a nine month trading update a couple of weeks ago. Revenue growth came in at 2%. On the surface, this isn’t particularly exciting. However, this was due to the drop off in demand for Covid-19 vaccines. Let’s face it, this source of income was always going to be temporary. On a brighter note, sales are up 12% and earnings per share up by 10%.

Looking at fundamentals, the shares trade on a price-to-earnings ratio of 17. This looks enticing to me even though it’s higher than the FTSE 100 average of 14. Furthermore, a dividend yield of 2.3% looks good to help me boost my passive income. However, it’s worth remembering dividends are never guaranteed.

Finally, from a growth perspective, AstraZeneca has shifted its focus in recent times towards rare diseases. This could bear fruit for the pharma giant. For example, it acquired Alexion in 2021 for $39bn with a view to boosting its presence in this area. Based on recent results and updates, this is starting to reap rewards. I’ll keep an eye on performance on this front.

To the bear case then. AstraZeneca could find itself suffering the repercussions of disappointing clinical trial results. A prime example of this was the less-than-stellar results from its lung cancer drug, Tropion. Poor results caused the firm’s share price to drop earlier in the year.

Another risk of note that I’ll keep an eye on is acquisitions. Although great to boost growth and profile, when they don’t work out, they can be costly to dispose of and can damage a balance sheet and investor sentiment.

Final thoughts

For me, the rewards outweigh the risks when it comes to AstraZeneca shares. I think that, with a mammoth footprint, as well as great experience, and a solid looking balance sheet as well as an eye on growth, the shares could be primed to soar once macroeconomic volatility cools.

In the shorter term, AstraZeneca shares may experience some speed bumps. However, in the longer term, I believe the cream always rises to the top.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Sumayya Mansoor has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended AstraZeneca Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

Down 10%! Is this top FTSE 100 share now an early Black Friday bargain?

| Ben McPoland

FTSE 100 stock Ashtead got hammered last week following a trading update. Is this a golden opportunity for me to…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

Which of these FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 value stocks should I buy for 2024?

| Royston Wild

These popular UK value stocks have risen sharply in price in recent weeks. But which one might be the better…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

These 2 FTSE 250 shares look outstanding value to me

| Cliff D'Arcy

These two FTSE 250 firms have seen their share prices plunge from their 2023 highs. Hence, I own both for…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

Should I buy this FTSE 250 stock after excellent interim results released today?

| Sumayya Mansoor

This FTSE 250 food business released great results earlier, and now our writer examines whether buying the shares could be…

Read more »

Electric charging station symbol and inscription on a street
Investing Articles

Could this penny stock soar amid the lithium boom to come?

| Sumayya Mansoor

Our writer takes a closer look at this penny stock which could benefit from an impending lithium boom linked to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Should I buy this FTSE 100 stock after it doubled down on Alphabet shares?

| Ben McPoland

The hedge fund behind this FTSE 100 stock continues to trade at a significant discount and is tempting this writer…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

Would I be silly not to buy Lloyds shares at 43p?

| Charlie Keough

At 43p, this Fool is bullish on Lloyds shares. Here he explains why he'd be keen to snap up the…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Is this dividend giant the way to grow my passive income?

| Gordon Best

Finding a company that pays a huge dividend yield can be exciting, but is it really the way to grow…

Read more »