Home » Investing Articles » Here’s why I think BP shares are too cheap to ignore

Here’s why I think BP shares are too cheap to ignore

BP shares remain undervalued compared to its peers while paying out big rewards to investors. This Fool digs deeper and explains why he’s buying now.

Latest posts by Dylan Hood (see all)
Published
| More on:
Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

BP (LSE: BP) shares have continued to slide over the last 30 days. Down 12%, the stock is currently sitting at 478p. A big driver behind the recent poor performance was its Q3 results, which came in below analysts’ expectations.

However, I think this drop presents the perfect opportunity to buy some cheap shares for my portfolio.

Results in detail

In its Q3 results the oil giant booked $3.3bn in revenue. As mentioned, this was significantly below expectations of $4bn. It also came in well below the $8.2bn made in the same period in 2022.

However, that figure was inflated by the huge oil and gas price surge after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which was really a one-off. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue actually increased by $700m.

In addition to this, UBS analysts upheld their ‘buy’ rating and 640p target price, emphasising that the lower-than-expected returns in gas trading had somewhat overshadowed the company’s fundamental improvements, such as year-on-year growth in cash flow and a decrease in net debt.

These contextual points help ease the blow of the ‘poor’ results and give me confidence in the stock’s future growth.

Exceptional value

BP stands out as a clear value player when compared to its peers. Trading on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 4.2, it sits well below the FTSE 100 average of 14. Competitors ShellChina Petroleum & Chemical, and TotalEnergies trade on P/E ratios of 7.5, 10.4, and 8.6 respectively. This gap has been exacerbated by the recent drop in BP’s share price, further tempting me to buy the stock right now.

BP has a healthy dividend yield of 4.77% too. This just tops the FTSE 100 average yield and could be a great passive income stream to add to my portfolio.

And importantly, it hasn’t just been using its cash to pay investors directly. In its Q3 results, the company confirmed the completion of its previously reported $1.5bn share buyback initiative. Additionally, it unveiled plans for another round of buybacks of equivalent scale within the next three months – a positive development for shareholders.

Despite all this, I see one big risk for the stock: the challenge of renewable energy. BP must pull off a big turnaround as the world transitions to net zero emissions. Current projects working towards this aim have struggled. In its Q3 results the group reported a pre-tax impairment charge of $540m on its New York offshore wind project. The group will need to start delivering positive results to prove to investors it’s capable of shifting its business.

The verdict

That said, BP shares seem too cheap to ignore at the moment. Yes, the company needs to prove it can successfully pivot to green energy and this does present some uncertainty. However, looking at the fundamentals, I see big ticks in terms of value, growth potential, and shareholder rewards. As such, I am seriously considering adding BP shares to my portfolio now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Dylan Hood has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Is this a rare UK stock to buy for growth and quality right now?

| Kevin Godbold

Why this proven business is a good candidate to consider as a stock to buy for potential multi-year earnings growth…

Read more »

Mature couple in a discussion while eating a meal in a restaurant.
Investing Articles

Does the Compass share price make it a hidden FTSE 100 gem?

| Alan Oscroft

Revenue, earnings, cash, and dividends all grew strongly in 2023, but the Compass share price dipped on the news. Funny…

Read more »

Stacks of coins
Investing Articles

9% dividend yield! I think this UK penny stock looks like a passive income gold mine

| Stephen Wright

Penny stocks don’t usually appear on Stephen Wright’s list of stocks to buy. But there’s one that he thinks might…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Earnings: is it time to buy shares in this impressive FTSE 100 grower?

| Kevin Godbold

Strong results and a structural growth opportunity ahead put this top-performing FTSE 100 company on my radar now.

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

I’d buy 1,775 shares of this stock to generate a second income of £50 a month

| Gordon Best

Building a second income can be a game changer for our finances. Choosing the right company is critical, and I…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Growth Shares

Down 80%, could PayPal be a top growth stock to consider for 2024?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

PayPal’s share price has been on a terrible run. As a result, the US-listed growth stock now looks really cheap,…

Read more »

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Dividend Shares

A 9%+ yield? The dividend forecast for this FTSE 250 stock looks juicy

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith eyes up a FTSE 250 income stock from the food sector with a dividend forecast that makes it…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 34%! Is this FTSE 100 heavyweight now just too cheap to ignore?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 stock was battered on fears of a crisis that never happened and on another of its own…

Read more »