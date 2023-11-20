Home » Investing Articles » Here’s one left-field value stock investors should consider buying

Here’s one left-field value stock investors should consider buying

Our writer explains why this value stock may not appear to be a popular choice right now. But she thinks it could provide long-term gains.

Sumayya Mansoor
Latest posts by Sumayya Mansoor (see all)
Published
| More on:
Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A potential value stock that caught my eye recently is Playtech (LSE: PTEC). Here’s why I believe investors should consider purchasing some shares.

Software for gambling businesses

Playtech specialises in gambling software for a number of online gambling firms. These include solutions for online casinos, bingo, mobile gaming, sports betting, and more.

The reason I noticed Playtech shares is their shares have dropped to attractive levels. To add to this, a positive interim update piqued my interest, but more on that later.

As I write, the shares are trading for 427p. At this time last year, they were trading for 544p, which is a 21% drop over a 12-month period.

Short-term pain but potential long-term gain

I’m a firm believer in long-term investing, a period I’d define as five to 10 years. However, there are shorter-term issues Playtech must contend with, hence why it could be considered a left-field choice at present.

To start with, increased volatility — caused by rising inflation and interest rates and a resulting cost-of-living crisis — could hamper demand for online gambling. This may not be good news for Playtech. Firms that rely on its software may not want to invest as much into their business to increase their respective offerings. This could hurt Playtech’s performance.

Another issue that could hurt Playtech’s investment viability is its recent dispute with Mexican gambling business Caliplay. It’s never a good look when a supplier and customer are at odds with one another (see what I did there).

Moving to the bull case, there’s lots to like about Playtech, in my opinion. Firstly, the shares trade on a price-to-earnings ratio of just nine, making the shares look dirt cheap, if you ask me.

Next, Playtech is a global business with a wide footprint and presence. It provides software for some of the leading online gambling businesses in the world. This market presence is something that could help boost growth, especially in the longer term. A key market I’ll be keeping an eye on is the US, where gambling is being legalised in many states.

Finally, despite a recent challenging backdrop, Playtech has performed well. In its interim report for 2023, the business delivered its highest ever adjusted earnings. I’m eager for full-year results to see if it can continue recent momentum. So far, the signs are promising.

Final thoughts

Investing in a business that relies on the gambling industry could be a tad risky right now. I can understand the drawbacks, especially during the current volatile economy and marketplace we find ourselves in. However, I reckon there’s an opportunity to snap up cheap Playtech shares now. I think this strategy could bear fruit once volatility subsides and we head towards a bull run.

Plus, when I consider Playtech’s dominant market position, as well as current valuation — and the fact it seems to be performing well against the backdrop of economic challenges — I think there’s an opportunity to buy cheap shares with a view to long-term returns.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Sumayya Mansoor has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Better high-yield buy: Phoenix Group vs M&G shares?

| Alan Oscroft

Which is the better long-term income buy, M&G or Phoenix Group shares? It's a tricky choice, and I wonder if…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

Just released: our 3 top income-focused stocks to buy before December [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Our goal here is to highlight some of our past recommendations that we think are of particular interest today, due…

Read more »

Young black woman walking in Central London for shopping
Investing Articles

£4,000 of savings? Here’s how I’d aim to turn that into passive income of £300 a month!

| Charlie Carman

Charlie Carman outlines how he'd target a sizeable passive income portfolio via long-term investing, starting with just £4k in the…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

3 reasons why Nvidia shares could crash down to earth!

| Royston Wild

Could Nvidia's upcoming trading update send its share price still higher? Or will the NASDAQ-listed chipbuilder flounder?

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

2 rock-solid income stocks I own for juicy dividends!

| Sumayya Mansoor

This Fool breaks down why she added these income stocks to her holdings with a view to capitalising on their…

Read more »

Close up view of Electric Car charging and field background
Investing Articles

Could NIO stock be a millionaire-maker at $7?

| Ben McPoland

Could investing in NIO stock at $7 make this Fool a fortune? Or are there now too many headwinds facing…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Is this a rare UK stock to buy for growth and quality right now?

| Kevin Godbold

Why this proven business is a good candidate to consider as a stock to buy for potential multi-year earnings growth…

Read more »

Mature couple in a discussion while eating a meal in a restaurant.
Investing Articles

Does the Compass share price make it a hidden FTSE 100 gem?

| Alan Oscroft

Revenue, earnings, cash, and dividends all grew strongly in 2023, but the Compass share price dipped on the news. Funny…

Read more »