Home » Investing Articles » Does the Compass share price make it a hidden FTSE 100 gem?

Does the Compass share price make it a hidden FTSE 100 gem?

Revenue, earnings, cash, and dividends all grew strongly in 2023, but the Compass share price dipped on the news. Funny things, markets.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
Mature couple in a discussion while eating a meal in a restaurant.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Compass Group (LSE: CPG) share price has recovered well since the 2020 stock market crash. But it fell a bit on Monday (20 November), on the back of full-year results.

Earnings up, shares down

At the time of writing, we’re looking at a 4% drop on the day. That’s after the catering group posted a 32.5% jump in underlying earnings per share. On the same basis, revenue rose 18.8%, with free cash flow up 39.4%.

With cash to spare, the firm upped its dividend by 36.8%. That rise comes after a weak spell, and it only means a 2.1% yield. But a growing dividend in these dark times is welcome, and broker forecasts suggest there’s more to come.

New bull run

In fact, forecasts make me think Compass Group could be a great FTSE 100 share to buy for a new bull run. I mean, the Footsie will start on a new run some day, won’t it?

If, and when, markets turn upwards, I guess most growth investors will be looking at FTSE 250 stocks, or smaller-cap ones.

But, especially after a slump, I’d say we should keep our eyes open for FTSE 100 growth too.

Compass doesn’t rely on the UK economy, with operations in more than 50 countries. And I reckon that adds a bit of safety, which has to be a good thing right now.

Full-year focus

The firm’s international scope featured strongly in this latest update.

CEO Dominic Blakemore told us that “North America continued its long track record of excellent growth whilst Europe delivered a second year of net new growth in the 4-5% range.

He also spoke of “another record year of new business wins and continued strong client retention.

He told us we should expect high single-digit revenue growth in the future, with “profit growth ahead of revenue growth and increased cash generation.”

Hmmm, that sounds like slowing revenue growth, which might lie behind the Compass share price fall on the day.

Valuation

Compass has been on a share buyback this year, so it seems to think its shares are good value. I expect quite a few might see the stock’s price-to-earnings (P/E) as a bit toppy now though.

These results put it at 23.4 for the year just ended, based on underlying earnings. And that’s well above the FTSE 100 average.

Forecasts see it dropping as earnings grow, but only down to about 19.5 by 2025. That might still be fair, if the stock has the growth potential that I think I see. But there’s risk here, for sure.

Cost inflation

I think cost inflation could be the biggest risk. It looks like global inflation is starting to cool. But we’re still in early days. And I doubt we’ll see the full effect on consumer businesses for some time yet.

But when it comes to shares with long-term potential in the next stock market bull run, Compass Group makes it onto my watchlist.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Compass Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Is this a rare UK stock to buy for growth and quality right now?

| Kevin Godbold

Why this proven business is a good candidate to consider as a stock to buy for potential multi-year earnings growth…

Read more »

Stacks of coins
Investing Articles

9% dividend yield! I think this UK penny stock looks like a passive income gold mine

| Stephen Wright

Penny stocks don’t usually appear on Stephen Wright’s list of stocks to buy. But there’s one that he thinks might…

Read more »

Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant
Investing Articles

Here’s why I think BP shares are too cheap to ignore

| Dylan Hood

BP shares remain undervalued compared to its peers while paying out big rewards to investors. This Fool digs deeper and…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Earnings: is it time to buy shares in this impressive FTSE 100 grower?

| Kevin Godbold

Strong results and a structural growth opportunity ahead put this top-performing FTSE 100 company on my radar now.

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

I’d buy 1,775 shares of this stock to generate a second income of £50 a month

| Gordon Best

Building a second income can be a game changer for our finances. Choosing the right company is critical, and I…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Growth Shares

Down 80%, could PayPal be a top growth stock to consider for 2024?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

PayPal’s share price has been on a terrible run. As a result, the US-listed growth stock now looks really cheap,…

Read more »

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Dividend Shares

A 9%+ yield? The dividend forecast for this FTSE 250 stock looks juicy

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith eyes up a FTSE 250 income stock from the food sector with a dividend forecast that makes it…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 34%! Is this FTSE 100 heavyweight now just too cheap to ignore?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 stock was battered on fears of a crisis that never happened and on another of its own…

Read more »