Home » Investing Articles » 3 reasons why Nvidia shares could crash down to earth!

3 reasons why Nvidia shares could crash down to earth!

Could Nvidia’s upcoming trading update send its share price still higher? Or will the NASDAQ-listed chipbuilder flounder?

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Growing demand for AI stocks has sent Nvidia‘s (NASDAQ:NVDA) share price through the roof in 2023. The firm — which makes graphics processing unit (or GPUs) — has risen 232% since 1 January.

A series of forecast-smashing updates has supercharged investor appetite for the stock. Latest financials showed revenues more than double between January and June, to $13.5bn. This was driven by an excellent performance from its Data Center unit (which produces chips for AI applications).

That said, talks of a possible ‘stock bubble’ continue to do the rounds. And so the company’s upcoming third-quarter update on 21 November will be keenly watched for signs of weakness.

Things to watch

Kyle Rodda, Senior Market Analyst at Capital.com, has identified three key things for investors to consider ahead of this week’s update.

1. Mixed results

First off, Rodda notes that “big tech earnings showed that implementing and commercialising AI technology has seen mixed results“.

Trading at Nvidia has been impressive in 2023, but the global transition to AI could be bumpy (as with any new technology). The chances of turbulence are especially high today given the weak condition of the global economy.

2. Country risks

Escalating tensions between China and the US also have the potential to throw company earnings growth off course. Trade disputes between the two countries and growing industry competition both threaten profits across the tech industry.

Rodda says that “Nvidia is proving dynamic when responding to geopolitical risks [and is] already flagging a new chip that it will be able to tailor for the Chinese market“. But any worsening Sino-American rivalry could still largely have devastating consequences on the firm’s bottom line.

3. Double ordering?

This week’s update will be especially watched for signs of so-called double ordering. Evidence of mass stockpiling by clients to sidestep potential supply chain issues could significantly undermine Nvidia’s long-term profits outlook.

Rodda notes that “while it’s unknown how widespread this is… if it is endemic, the company’s future sales could be severely undermined, especially if a significant downturn or negative shock means orders are withdrawn“.

Here’s what I’m doing now

Nvidia’s stunning share price increase this year leaves it trading on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 45.8 times. This sort of valuation could prompt a sell-off if even a whiff of trouble emerges.

Analyst Rodda has suggested that the company’s elevated share price “reflects a ‘best of all worlds’ scenario for the business, where the AI market grows to the full potential projected by maximalists, and Nvidia captures the dominant market share“.

Any signs to the contrary could see investor appetite sour sharply. We saw the this on Monday with rental equipment company Ashtead, whose share price slumped after it modestly trimmed its earnings forecasts. As with Nvidia, investors had grown accustomed to impressive trading updates at the FTSE 100 firm.

The US company has significant long-term potential as the technological revolution rolls on. But my concerns about a possible price bubble mean I’d rather buy other shares today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Ashtead Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Better high-yield buy: Phoenix Group vs M&G shares?

| Alan Oscroft

Which is the better long-term income buy, M&G or Phoenix Group shares? It's a tricky choice, and I wonder if…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

Just released: our 3 top income-focused stocks to buy before December [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Our goal here is to highlight some of our past recommendations that we think are of particular interest today, due…

Read more »

Young black woman walking in Central London for shopping
Investing Articles

£4,000 of savings? Here’s how I’d aim to turn that into passive income of £300 a month!

| Charlie Carman

Charlie Carman outlines how he'd target a sizeable passive income portfolio via long-term investing, starting with just £4k in the…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

2 rock-solid income stocks I own for juicy dividends!

| Sumayya Mansoor

This Fool breaks down why she added these income stocks to her holdings with a view to capitalising on their…

Read more »

Close up view of Electric Car charging and field background
Investing Articles

Could NIO stock be a millionaire-maker at $7?

| Ben McPoland

Could investing in NIO stock at $7 make this Fool a fortune? Or are there now too many headwinds facing…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

Here’s one left-field value stock investors should consider buying

| Sumayya Mansoor

Our writer explains why this value stock may not appear to be a popular choice right now. But she thinks…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Is this a rare UK stock to buy for growth and quality right now?

| Kevin Godbold

Why this proven business is a good candidate to consider as a stock to buy for potential multi-year earnings growth…

Read more »

Mature couple in a discussion while eating a meal in a restaurant.
Investing Articles

Does the Compass share price make it a hidden FTSE 100 gem?

| Alan Oscroft

Revenue, earnings, cash, and dividends all grew strongly in 2023, but the Compass share price dipped on the news. Funny…

Read more »