Home » Investing Articles » 3 FTSE shares I’d consider buying for a massive market bounce-back in 2024

3 FTSE shares I’d consider buying for a massive market bounce-back in 2024

A brand new bull market might just be on the horizon. In preparation, Paul Summers is looking for some FTSE recovery plays to buy.

Latest posts by Paul Summers (see all)
Published
| More on:
Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Whisper it, but sentiment among investors looks to be turning. That’s got me in the mood to hunt for FTSE minnows that could rally harder than larger blue-chip stocks when the next bull market arrives. Although nobody truly knows when this will happen, I’m increasingly optimistic it might kick off in 2024.

Tasty recovery play

Shares in ingredients manufacturer and supplier Treatt (LSE: TET) have lost 36% of their value in the last 12 months. That seems a pretty big fall for a company that had been performing brilliantly for long-time holders.

The company’s valuation was beginning to look very rich in the face of multiple economic headwinds. So, perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised that Treatt has been walloped by the market.

Still, I’m beginning to think this share could bounce back well in time. Despite raw material inflation and industry de-stocking, revenue is still rising. FY23 profits are also expected to be 11% above FY22.

Elsewhere, the firm has been paying down debt and boasts a great record of rising dividends. Those are two things I always like to see.

The forthcoming retirement of CEO Daemmon Reeve after 11 years is a potential drawback. As a result, I’m adding this stock to my watchlist until an update on his successor is provided.

Already climbing

MJ Gleeson (LSE: GLE) is a second small-cap stock I think could recover strongly in time. In fact, shares in the housebuilder have already jumped 32% year-to-date as investors grow increasingly confident that interest rates have peaked.

I reckon this is just the start though. Assuming a recession can be avoided (a key risk here), the company is likely to see more demand for the small, affordable starter homes that it builds in the North and the Midlands.

This tallies with Gleeson’s comment last week that a “more certain backdrop” means it expects demand to “pick up into the seasonally stronger spring selling season“.

In the meantime, the balance sheet looks strong. There’s also a decent 3.2% dividend yield that’s likely to be covered more than twice by profit. Naturally though, it goes without saying that this income can never be guaranteed.

Good outlook

Former high-flyer Mortgage Advice Bureau (LSE: MAB1) completes the trio of small-cap stocks that I’m considering.

Back in September, CEO Peter Brodnicki reflected on “an exceptionally challenging year” with multiple interest rate hikes creating huge problems for mortgage brokers. On a more positive note, he also said that the company had still managed to outperform its market.

Looking ahead, the Derby-based business believes the “underlying level of demand for home ownership and home moves remains strong“.

All this may help to explain why the share price has been moving upwards ever since. A 22% rise in the last month is particularly encouraging, even if the shares may still be some way off the 52-week high hit back in May.

My main concern here, however, is the valuation. Changing hands for 24 times forecast FY23 earnings, the shares are far from cheap. So there could be some more volatility ahead if rate cuts take longer than expected to materialise.

That’s when it may be the time for me to consider building a stake here.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Paul Summers has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Treatt Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Dividend Shares

A 9%+ yield? The dividend forecast for this FTSE 250 stock looks juicy

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith eyes up a FTSE 250 income stock from the food sector with a dividend forecast that makes it…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 34%! Is this FTSE 100 heavyweight now just too cheap to ignore?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 stock was battered on fears of a crisis that never happened and on another of its own…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Should I buy Vodafone shares for the 10.7% dividend yield?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Vodafone’s latest results failed to impress, pushing the dividend yield to near-record highs. But is this secretly a buying opportunity…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

Why the Scottish Mortgage share price is up 11% in November

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland takes a look at some developments that have pushed the Scottish Mortgage share price up in double-digits this…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Up 260%! Should I invest in this surging FTSE 250 stock?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian digs deeper into this FTSE 250 company’s triple-digit returns since 2018 and whether it might be on track…

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing For Beginners

I’d drip feed £350 into cheap shares each month before the rally!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Buying cheap shares on a regular basis can help investors achieve financial freedom. Zaven Boyrazian explains how to capitalise on…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

I’d drip feed £70 a week into this FTSE 100 giant for £1,000 in passive income

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The UK stock market is filled with top-notch income stocks. But this FTSE 100 enterprise might be one of the…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

I’ve just bought a great value dividend stock and it isn’t Vodafone

| Harvey Jones

This high-yield FTSE 100 dividend stock is even cheaper than Vodafone but, in my view. it offers superior recovery prospects…

Read more »