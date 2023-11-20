Home » Investing Articles » 2 reasons why I think the BT share price could hit 161p in 2024

2 reasons why I think the BT share price could hit 161p in 2024

Jon Smith talks through the lure of EE broadband and the expectations around earnings per share that could help the BT share price.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: BT Group plc

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Over the past year, the highest level that the BT Group (LSE:BT.A) share price hit was 161p. At the current price of 119p, this seems quite a way away. Yet with several positive developments coming through, I believe there are a couple of reasons why the stock could rally back to this level within the next year.

New EE powering forward

In October, it was announced that BT customers would be able to access and benefit from EE broadband deals in the future. This convergence of products and services is a good outcome for customers. EE broadband is often voted the best in class by different independent parties.

I think that over the course of the next year, BT should be able to benefit in two main ways. It should be able to retain more existing customers when current packages need renewing. Further, it should be able to win over new customers from competitors due to the strong reputation that EE carries with it.

The net result is that revenue could increase. In the H1 2024 results, the retail full-fibre base stood at 2.1m. And the Customer division generated £1.3bn in adjusted EBITDA. The customer base jumped by 48% year on year. I think it could increase by a similar amount over the coming year with the lure of EE and continued rollout.

This jump in customer numbers of around 50% could translate into a similar jump in revenue and other financials. If so, I think the share price could also jump 37% to hit 161p.

Finding a fairer value

Another reason why 161p seems reasonable to me is from comparing the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. At the moment the ratio is 6.08. I see anything less than 10 as being undervalued.

The H1 2024 report showed basic earnings per share of 8.6p. If I assume the H2 figure is the same, the annual earnings per share would be 17.2p. Using the current share price of 119p, the P/E ratio would increase slightly to 6.91.

If I assumed that the share price rose to 161p by the time the full-year results came out next year, the P/E ratio would be 9.36. I feel this would be a much fairer figure given my benchmark of 10.

Of course, just because 161p would equate to a fair valuation for BT, it doesn’t mean that it has to happen. A stock can remain undervalued for years! But it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the price rising simply to factor in the rising earnings.

The action plan

The main risk to my view is the change of leadership at the top. The new CEO is due in January. Any change carries uncertainty about the future direction and strategy of a business.

Despite this concern, I believe there’s good potential for the stock to rally back to the 52-week highs over the course of the next year. On that basis, I feel it’s a good stock for investors to consider adding to their portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Should I buy Vodafone shares for the 10.7% dividend yield?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Vodafone’s latest results failed to impress, pushing the dividend yield to near-record highs. But is this secretly a buying opportunity…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

Why the Scottish Mortgage share price is up 11% in November

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland takes a look at some developments that have pushed the Scottish Mortgage share price up in double-digits this…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Up 260%! Should I invest in this surging FTSE 250 stock?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian digs deeper into this FTSE 250 company’s triple-digit returns since 2018 and whether it might be on track…

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing For Beginners

I’d drip feed £350 into cheap shares each month before the rally!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Buying cheap shares on a regular basis can help investors achieve financial freedom. Zaven Boyrazian explains how to capitalise on…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

I’d drip feed £70 a week into this FTSE 100 giant for £1,000 in passive income

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The UK stock market is filled with top-notch income stocks. But this FTSE 100 enterprise might be one of the…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

I’ve just bought a great value dividend stock and it isn’t Vodafone

| Harvey Jones

This high-yield FTSE 100 dividend stock is even cheaper than Vodafone but, in my view. it offers superior recovery prospects…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

3 amazing — but dirty — FTSE 250 shares that are great for passive income!

| James Beard

Ethical investors hate the idea of putting their money into these FTSE 250 energy stocks. But their massive yields make…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 32% in 2023, is the easyJet share price just getting started?

| Paul Summers

Our writer thinks the easyJet share price could end 2023 on a high note. But will this push him to…

Read more »