Home » Investing Articles » If I’d invested £12.5k in this stock market index 40 years ago, I’d now have £1m

If I’d invested £12.5k in this stock market index 40 years ago, I’d now have £1m

This simple calculation shows that investing in the stock market for the long term is one of the best ways to build lasting wealth.

Edward Sheldon, CFA
Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

When it comes to stock market indexes, most UK investors tend to focus on the FTSE 100. That’s understandable, as the Footsie is the UK’s main index and it contains many well-known companies.

However, there’s an index that has significantly outperformed the FTSE 100 over the long term. If I’d put £12.5k into this index 40 years ago, my investment would now be worth about £1m.

A powerhouse of an index

The one I’m talking about is the S&P 500 – the US’s main stock market index. A powerhouse of an index, it’s home to some of the most dominant companies in the world, including the likes of Apple, Amazon, Tesla, and Nvidia.

It’s quite easy to find historical performance data on the S&P 500. And this can provide some really interesting insights.

Playing around with a historical return calculator last week, I calculated that if I’d invested £12.5k in the index in November 1983, that money would be worth around £1m today when dividends are included (this factors in GBP/USD exchange rates).

The small print

Now, there are a few issues to point out with this calculation. Firstly, £12.5k 40 years ago was a lot more money than it is today. Adjusted for inflation, it’s probably equivalent to around £40k in today’s money.

Secondly, 40 years ago, it probably wasn’t possible to get direct exposure to the S&P 500 index as a UK investor.

Index funds were in existence in the US at the time, however, they weren’t a mainstream investment here in the UK.

Third, the calculation doesn’t factor in taxes, fees, or transaction costs. Finally, 40 years ago, I was only four years old. And a four-year old me wasn’t looking to invest £12.5k.

Still, it’s a pretty amazing calculation, to my mind.

By comparison, a £12.5k investment in the FTSE 100 index when it launched a few months later (in January 1984) would have grown to around £220,000 today.

The power of the stock market

As for the takeaways here, there are several. These calculations show the benefit of diversifying a portfolio internationally. And more specifically, allocating some capital to US stocks.

The US has a long history of innovation and entrepreneurship. This entrepreneurial spirit has led to the creation of some of the world’s most successful companies, which, in turn, has led to huge returns for investors.

Meanwhile, the calculations also show the power of long-term stock market investing. Over the long run, the S&P 500 index has generated a return of around 10% a year.

That doesn’t sound like that much. Yet, over a period of 40 years, 10% a year can turn even a little amount of money into an enormous sum due the power of compounding (earning returns on previous returns).

Lastly, they show that the stock market can be a great vehicle for building wealth for future generations. By investing on behalf of our children when they are young, we can potentially set them up for life.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Amazon, Apple, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon, Apple, Nvidia, and Tesla. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Long-term vs short-term investing concept on a staircase
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares have been soaring! But is this FTSE 250 stock a better buy right now?

| Stephen Wright

Post-pandemic tailwinds have been pushing the engine manufacturer's share price higher. But I think a FTSE 250 stock has much…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

£3,000 in savings? 3 steps to try and turn it into £30 of passive income a week

| Christopher Ruane

By putting several thousand pounds to work in the stock market now, our writer hopes to set up long-term passive…

Read more »

British bank notes and coins
Investing Articles

I’d buy 2,890 Aviva shares for £1,000 a year in passive income in 2024

| Ben McPoland

There are many FTSE 100 stocks offering handsome passive income potential for 2024 and beyond. This insurance giant is certainly…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

3 signs the FTSE 100 could be set to soar in 2024

| Alan Oscroft

Cheap shares, big dividends, rising earnings... what's not to like about FTSE 100 shares? Well, the economy isn't too hot,…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

3 growth-focused shares I’d snap up for my SIPP

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer identifies a trio of UK growth shares he’d happily buy right now for his SIPP, based on how…

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

Down 20%, could this FTSE 250 stock be one of the best bargains out there?

| Charlie Keough

This Fool recently increased his position in this FTSE 250 stock. And he's keen to continue. Here, he explains why…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d follow Warren Buffett to profit from stock market volatility

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how following some of the career moves of investor Warren Buffett is helping him prepare to profit…

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Dividend Shares

Like passive income? Here are 3 top dividend shares to consider

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

With these UK dividend shares, investors could generate a substantial amount of additional income for doing absolutely nothing.

Read more »