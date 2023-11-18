How I’d target £22k passive income with just £250 a month

Investing small sums of money in top-notch companies on a regular basis can lead to an impressive passive income. Zaven Boyrazian explains how.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Building a passive income stream doesn’t necessarily require vast amounts of starting capital. Nor does it demand constant buying and selling from investors based on macroeconomic or industry trends.

Instead, a simple buy-and-hold strategy of undervalued shares can take patient investors quite far in the long run. And with just £250 a month, it’s possible to unlock a half-million-pound portfolio and a generous secondary income stream that pave the way to early retirement and financial freedom.

Adopting a buy-and-hold strategy

The stock market has performed pretty horrendously in recent years. And looking at the FTSE 250, it’s clear that many shares have yet to recover from the aftermath of the recent downward correction.

Yet, some stocks have seen their prices surge recently on the back of high-performing earnings reports. In fact, quite a few growth stocks within my portfolio have enjoyed double-digit jumps in recent weeks.

Therefore, it may be tempting to start buying shares that look primed for sudden recovery growth to then sell them after prices jump. However, this strategy is far easier said than done.

In fact, it’s much closer to gambling than investing since even a strong earnings report may fail to impress investors who were expecting more. And with the markets still on edge from macroeconomic uncertainty, any missed targets could easily send stock prices firmly in the wrong direction.

That’s why I’m far more in favour of taking a long-term approach. Apart from paying less in trading commissions, macroeconomic factors are less important since high-quality businesses can adapt. Of course, companies don’t magically grow overnight. It can take years for a business to deliver the promises of its strategy, and that means investors will need to have significant amounts of patience.

What’s more, investors mustn’t take their eye off the ball. New threats or unforeseen challenges can emerge that might invalidate a management team’s plan. In such scenarios, selling, even at a loss, maybe the wiser move. But, in the long run, a well-managed, carefully constructed portfolio could deliver impressive returns. They could even outperform the UK’s flagship indices.

Turning £250 into £22k a year

Let’s assume an investor develops a knack for stock picking. And after three decades of prudent investing, their average annual return sits at 10% a year. Investing £250 each month over this period at this rate translates into a portfolio worth £565,122!

Following the 4% withdrawal rule, this half-million-pound portfolio would supply a passive income of £22,605 each year. And since not all the gains are being withdrawn, the investor’s nest egg would continue to grow thereafter if the same 10% return is maintained.

By investing in robust enterprises with healthy balance sheets and realistic but lucrative long-term strategies, it’s possible to achieve market-beating returns. And while there are never any guarantees, tactics like diversification and pound-cost averaging can be powerful tools to help manage risk.