Home » Investing Articles » Investing For Beginners » Why I’d buy cheap shares now before a massive market shift

Why I’d buy cheap shares now before a massive market shift

Jon Smith outlines how a sharp fall in interest rates could be a catalyst for a market rally and why he’s buying cheap shares on that basis.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

There’s an interesting theory floating around at the moment about how a large stock market rally could happen next year do to a sharp fall in interest rates. If this is the case, adding cheap shares to my portfolio now could be a good move.

Big change ahead?

Over the past 18 months, interest rates around the world have risen sharply. Here in the UK, the base rate has gone from 0.1% during the depths of the pandemic to 5.25% now. High interest rates aren’t usually a good thing for the stock market. This is because it increases the cost of debt for large corporations. Further, it raises the benchmark of expected returns for an investor. If a Cash ISA can offer 5%, this suddenly becomes the return that has to be beaten to justify investing in a stock.

Despite all of this, the FTSE 100 has managed to push to fresh all-time highs earlier this year. This shows that fundamentally there’s growth potential.

The idea for a large reversal in sentiment hinges on a drop in global interest rates in 2024. The drop in inflation in the UK to 4.6% could be continued early next year. If it gets down to the target level of 2%, I’d expect the Bank of England committee to start cutting interest rates.

The benefits to the market

This would ease pressure on consumers and businesses alike. Given how quickly the base rate moved higher, I don’t think it’s out of the question for a quick fall down to 3% or 3.5% over the next year. This is what I believe would be the catalyst for pushing the FTSE 100 significantly higher.

It would also likely coincide with a spurt in economic growth, a stronger property market and higher disposable income.

The risk to this view for the UK would be political uncertainty via the general election, which is possibly due in H2 2024.

The action plan

Should this be the case, it makes sense for me to buy cheap shares now. Some would argue that “a rising tide lifts all boats” and that it’s easier to simply buy a FTSE 100 tracker fund.

I disagree. I’d rather be selective and buy cheap individual shares for a few reasons. To begin with, I’d much rather own a stock with a low valuation for the long term. If my view is wrong for next year and I buy an expensive stock, I could be left holding it for a long time without seeing any share price gains.

Further, if my view is correct, it’s the cheap shares that stand to gain the most. As investors pile in, the scope for an undervalued firm to rally is much more than a stock that’s already trading at 52-week highs.

On that basis, I’m filtering for stocks at 52-week lows with a price-to-earnings ratio below 10. This should provide me with a good list that I can then drill down into further.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing For Beginners

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’m following Warren Buffett to pick my best shares to buy

| Alan Oscroft

Never mind all those get-rich-quick punters out there, Warren Buffett has done it slowly, and made his shareholders very rich…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

Waiting for a stock market crash to buy cheap shares? It already happened!

| Tom Rodgers

A stock market crash is no bad thing for UK investors, if used correctly. But should I wait for the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Better buy: Lloyds or NatWest shares?

| Stephen Wright

With higher returns on tangible equity and a lower price-to-earnings ratio, are NatWest shares a better buy than Lloyds at…

Read more »

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing For Beginners

Why the Diageo share price is down 12% in a week

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why the Diageo share price is underperforming at the moment, but why this could be a time…

Read more »

Affectionate Asian senior mother and daughter using smartphone together at home, smiling joyfully
Investing Articles

Starting a Stocks and Shares ISA in 2024: here’s what the experts say

| Alan Oscroft

Shaky UK share prices might scare people away from a Stocks and Shares ISA right now. But I say we…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Near a 52-week low, is the Diageo share price too cheap to ignore?

| Stephen Wright

The Diageo share price is unusually attractive at the moment. Stephen Wright thinks the opportunity is too good for him…

Read more »

The words "what's your plan for retirement" written on chalkboard on pavement somewhere in London
Investing Articles

If I opened a £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA today, here’s what I’d do

| John Fieldsend

The first step to investing in a Stocks and Shares ISA can be scary, so here’s what I think is…

Read more »

A front-view shot of a multi-ethnic family with two children walking down a city street on a cold December night.
Investing Articles

Will December bring a ‘Santa Rally’ or a stock market crash?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith questions whether a stock market crash or rally are more likely to close out the year, along with…

Read more »