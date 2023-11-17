Home » Investing Articles » Growth Shares » This penny stock has almost doubled revenue in 2 years! I think there’s more to come

This penny stock has almost doubled revenue in 2 years! I think there’s more to come

Jon Smith flags up a penny stock that he thinks might not remain in that category for much longer, thanks to strong revenue growth recently.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:
Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A penny stock is one that has a market cap below £100m and a share price of less than £1. Within the UK stock market, there are plenty of firms that fit this description. It takes time to sift through potential options to try and find the next small company that could have high growth potential. But here’s one that I think I’ve spotted.

And the candidate is…

Marks Electrical Group (LSE:MRK) has been in business for over 35 years. Yet it only went public in late 2021, so it’s still a relatively new stock for investors to consider.

It operates a relatively simple business model of selling electrical goods and appliances online. Over the past year the share price has jumped by 25% thanks to better than expected financial results.

For example, the 2023 results showed a 21.5% increase in revenue. This comes on the back of a 44% jump in the 2022 full-year number. It means that the 2023 figure is 75% higher than revenue from two years ago. Clearly, the business is enjoying a strong period of growth.

Reasons for the growth

There are several factors that are helping to drive Marks forward. The team reacted to the cost-of-living crisis and introduced flexible credit solutions and packages for purchases. This has helped to boost revenue. Of course, credit needs to be managed carefully, to avoid default risk further down the line.

Another smart move has been expanding into different product categories with a much broader item range. Given the online shop can allow for an extensive range without having to stock all the goods at once, this makes sense. As a result, Marks can capture a larger client base due to offering more products.

It might only sound like a small point, but the central location in Leicester it another big plus. It allows the firm to send out a lot of products on a same-day delivery basis. It offers free delivery for large ticket items. As we all know, speed of service is something that consumers have become accustomed to.

Optimistic going forward

As mentioned in a company report, Marks “still only [has a] 1.6% market share of the £5.4bn UK MDA market”. This highlights the scope for further growth and higher profits in years to come.

Granted, competition in this space is intense. The firm has done well to try and find ways to differentiate itself, as this sector can very often simply boil down to which retailer is the cheapest. But it’ll have to continue to think outside of the box to stay ahead of much larger competitors. The business also has pressure from rising costs, which can quickly eat into profit margins.

Despite these risks, I believe the stock can rally in coming years as I expect revenue growth to continue. Even if it can gain just another 0.1% market share, it probably won’t be a penny stock for too long. On that basis, I think investors should consider buying the stock.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Growth Shares

Investing Articles

If I’d invested £2,500 in Tesla stock at the start of the year, here’s how much I’d have now

| John Fieldsend

Tesla stock has had another year full of ups and downs. Here’s what I could have earned from an example…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Growth Shares

UK investors have been piling into this £1 growth stock. Should I buy too?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This £1 growth stock is currently getting a lot of attention from small-cap investors. Here, Edward Sheldon looks at the…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Why did the Hotel Chocolat share just double – and more?

| Christopher Ruane

The Hotel Chocolat share price shot up 168% in morning trading. Christopher Ruane highlights a key lesson even non-shareholders in…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Why the low Amazon share price is an opportunity I’m seizing

| Oliver Rodzianko

The Amazon share price has been down for two years. Our writer reports on why he’s taking the opportunity to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s why Tesla stock rose 6% last week

| Dylan Hood

Tesla stock has risen a monstrous 120% year to date, including 6% in the last five days. This Fool takes…

Read more »

Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 stock pays 17% dividends! Is Ithaca Energy my next big buy?

| Tom Rodgers

This FTSE 250 company is paying 17% dividends. It also has a large opportunity from a recent regulatory thumbs-up. So…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

A FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and AIM share I’d buy for 2024!

| Royston Wild

I think these top dividend shares (including a top-quality one from the FTSE 250) could help me generate excellent returns…

Read more »

Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1k in Hargreaves Lansdown shares in Q1 2020, here’s what I’d have now

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith takes a look at the numbers and reasons behind the movement in Hargreaves Lansdown shares since the pandemic.

Read more »