Home » Investing Articles » Sell Tesla stock, says HSBC

Sell Tesla stock, says HSBC

This Fool is wondering what to do with his holding in Tesla stock after a top broker recently initiated coverage with some cautionary language.

Ben McPoland
Latest posts by Ben McPoland (see all)
Published
| More on:
Tabletop model of a bear sat on desk in front of monitors showing stock charts

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock came under pressure last week after HSBC analysts made some headline-grabbing comments that culminated in a ‘reduce’ (sell some shares) rating.

Of course, this is nothing new to Tesla shareholders (myself included). The stock is arguably the most divisive on Wall Street.

Yet I thought there were some valid points made in the analyst research note.

The big ideas need to happen

On 9 November, HSBC analyst Michael Tyndall said that he sees considerable potential in Tesla’s growth with self-driving software, Dojo supercomputer services, and robots like the Optimus humanoid.

However, his model suggests these nascent products won’t produce notable cash flow streams until 2028 (at best).

Significant delays or developments that show lack of technological and/or regulatory feasibility for a commercial launch of these projects pose a significant risk for Tesla,” the analyst said.

Basically, this is saying that the optimistic share price could face significant risks if these products don’t come to fruition in the next few years. This could be due to problems with technology (fully self-driving cars are too difficult to perfect) and/or regulation (they’re not safe enough).

This risk is heightened with the stock trading on a steep price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 75. There’s a lot of hope baked into the share price, so the company needs to fulfill its promise to sustain that valuation.

Another concern I have is CEO Elon Musk’s outspokenness on social media platform X, formerly Twitter. I fear some of this is now damaging the Tesla brand and alienating existing/potential customers.

Margin pressure

Meanwhile, the company is facing ongoing challenges in the real world, notably with higher interest rates.

New electric vehicles (EVs) are big-ticket items for most people, meaning almost all purchased on finance.

Therefore, higher interest rates are clearly harming demand. According to Auto Trader, two-thirds of new EVs in the UK are now on offer.

On the latest earnings call, Musk said that “Interest rates have to come down. Like, if interest rates keep rising, you just fundamentally reduce affordability“.

To address this and stoke demand, the company has repeatedly lowered vehicle prices since last year. This has resulted in a significant drop in its gross profit margin. In Q3 this year, it was 17.9% compared to 25.1% in Q3 2022.

Looking forward

Having said that, most traditional automakers would love a 17% gross margin on their EVs. They’re losing serious money on them and are currently in a quandary with slowing consumer demand.

Ford, for example, lost about $36,000 for every EV it sold in its latest quarter!

In comparison, Tesla has increasing scale and is already profitable. It doesn’t face anywhere near the same sort of transition challenges as the legacy carmakers. And despite some near-term headwinds, EVs should remain a growth market for decades.

Goldman Sachs recently determined that Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) software, though still in beta testing, is already worth $1bn-$3bn in annual revenue. But that could be set to rise much higher.

We believe that Tesla’s software related revenue could be tens of billions of dollars per year by 2030 (mostly from FSD),” the bank wrote.

Given this potential, I personally won’t be following HSBC’s recommendation to reduce my Tesla shares.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Ben McPoland has positions in Auto Trader Group Plc and Tesla. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Auto Trader Group Plc, HSBC Holdings, and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Why FTSE 250 regular Hunting may be undervalued by 40%

| Gaurav Sharma

FTSE 250 constituent Hunting is expanding its product suite and emerging markets footprint. This growth potential convinces me to buy…

Read more »

Smiling family of four enjoying breakfast at sunrise while camping
Investing Articles

Buying 9,346 shares of this cheap stock would give me £2,000 a year passive income

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones can get get an eye-catching passive income thanks to this FTSE 100 stock's ultra-high dividend yield of 8.57%

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

I bought this FTSE 100 stock then it crashed 15% in a day

| John Fieldsend

I thought this might be the cheapest FTSE 100 stock around, but then it crashed 15% in a day. Is…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

At five-year lows, is this FTSE 100 company now getting exciting?

| Gordon Best

This FTSE 100 company has been a tough watch lately, but is there light at the end of the tunnel?…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

3 FTSE shares I might dump before 2024

| Cliff D'Arcy

These three FTSE 350 shares are among the worst performers in my portfolio. All three firms are household names, but…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

Stock market warning! Why good news for share prices might be bad news for investors

| Stephen Wright

The stock market has been responding positively to some good news lately. But Stephen Wright thinks investors need to be…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could Rolls-Royce shares climb 2x again?

| Sumayya Mansoor

Considering where Rolls-Royce shares were a couple of years ago, it’s remarkable I’m wondering if they could double once more!

Read more »

Index Funds text carved in stone background
Investing Articles

Better index fund buy: the FTSE 100 or FTSE 250?

| Paul Summers

The FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 have both climbed in the last trading week. Paul Summers considers which index might…

Read more »