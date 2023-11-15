Home » Investing Articles » Warren Buffett just sold these stocks

Warren Buffett just sold these stocks

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has made some massive moves in 2023. Here are the major blue-chip stocks he just sold. And what I learned.

Latest posts by Tom Rodgers (see all)
Published
| More on:
Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM

Image source: The Motley Fool

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

There are some fundamental truths about this market we can learn from watching Warren Buffett.

That’s certainly the case when his $770bn investment giant Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.B) sells stocks.

And the third-quarter results are in. So let’s dig into what got culled, and what crucial lessons I’ve learned.

Results out

Berkshire Hathaway has boosted its cash pile from $130bn at the start of 2023 to a record $157bn today.

It has heavily cut positions in a series of top US stocks, the company revealed.

Results published in mid November showed the legendary investment firm sold off its last shares in American car stalwart General Motors. That was a position totalling £850m earlier this year. Buffett also trimmed his Amazon holdings and sold 10% of his position in oil giant Chevron.

There’s more. A total £100m stake in consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble and healthcare conglomerate Johnson & Johnson has been a good earner for Buffett. But he also sold these winners to make room for other opportunities, SEC filings show.

These bring the total Berkshire Hathaway sell-offs to $40bn in 2023 alone.

What to learn

Many investors incorrectly sum up Warren Buffett’s philosophy as being: buy and hold forever. Looking at his own moves, that’s patently false.

As chief executive of Berkshire, Warren Buffett has continued to sell shares in publicly traded companies before taking new positions.

That’s because being overinvested is a surefire way to miss opportunities when they arise. Overinvested, in this context, means having all one’s capital tied up in stocks with no extra cash left over.

So if a company an investor likes sees a dip that they think is overdone, the cupboard is bare when they come to take advantage.

Sometimes funding great ideas comes with a painful selling period to find the available cash.

But conviction is important. If I see more upside in one investment than another, I have to trust my gut and my experience. Warren Buffett certainly does.

Between July and the end of September 2023, the Oracle of Omaha sold stakes worth more than $5bn in US and offshore companies.

Pick unloved companies

It’s all very well piling into hot stocks when they make headlines. But I’ve made some of the best gains of my investing career by tracking undervalued companies and swooping in when nobody’s watching.

These businesses should be growing their profits and market share no matter what wider economic conditions look like.

I should look at a company’s balance sheet and scratch my head, thinking: “I don’t understand why this has sold off so much.”

Most new investors get this next part wrong, too. My job is not just to try to pick stocks to outperform the market. Even more important is to protect my capital and not lose money.

I can’t do that if my attention is split, or I’m constantly chasing the shiny new flavour of the month company.

In the dotcom boom, Berkshire Hathaway was ridiculed for ignoring internet stocks. But when the bubble burst and the Nasdaq lost 72% of its value from 2000 to 2002? Berkshire Hathaway increased its value by 80%.

Warren Buffett didn’t make his billions chasing fads. And neither should I.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Tom Rodgers has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Retirement Articles

If I could only buy 3 UK stocks for my SIPP, I’d pick these winners

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

If Ed Sheldon could only select three UK stocks for his SIPP, he’d go for companies with strong competitive advantages…

Read more »

Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 stock pays 17% dividends! Is Ithaca Energy my next big buy?

| Tom Rodgers

This FTSE 250 company is paying 17% dividends. It also has a large opportunity from a recent regulatory thumbs-up. So…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

A FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and AIM share I’d buy for 2024!

| Royston Wild

I think these top dividend shares (including a top-quality one from the FTSE 250) could help me generate excellent returns…

Read more »

Entrepreneur on the phone.
Investing Articles

What I learnt about the FTSE 100 in 2023

| Cliff D'Arcy

After outperforming global markets in 2022, the FTSE 100 has had a weak 2023. But I can see several reasons…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

Is the Experian share price screaming ‘buy’?

| Dr. James Fox

The world's largest credit data company reported an increase in half-yearly profit on 15 November. But what's next for the…

Read more »

Futuristic front of NIO car in Norwegian showroom
Investing Articles

Is NIO stock cheaper than Tesla today? Here’s what the charts say!

| Charlie Carman

After a 25% share price fall this year, Charlie Carman considers whether NIO stock might be a better value investment…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Value Shares

Down 25% this year, this could be the FTSE 250’s best value stock

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This FTSE 250 company has plans to double its sales and profits in the coming years. Yet right now, its…

Read more »

British Isles on nautical map
Investing Articles

As the S&P 500 rises higher, I’m buying cheap FTSE 100 stocks

| Ben McPoland

Major US indexes just rocketed as concerns about inflation subsided. Here's why I'm ignoring that and targeting cheaper FTSE 100…

Read more »