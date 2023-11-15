Home » Investing Articles » Retirement Articles » If I could only buy 3 UK stocks for my SIPP, I’d pick these winners

If I could only buy 3 UK stocks for my SIPP, I’d pick these winners

If Ed Sheldon could only select three UK stocks for his SIPP, he’d go for companies with strong competitive advantages and a lot of growth potential.

Edward Sheldon, CFA
Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Recently, I highlighted the stocks I’d buy if I could only choose three for my SIPP (Self-Invested Personal Pension). The stocks were Microsoft, Alphabet (Google), and Nvidia – all US-listed tech giants with significant growth potential.

Now i’m going through the same exercise with UK stocks. I’d pick these LSE shares SIPP.

20+ consecutive dividend increases

I’d want to invest in companies with strong competitive advantages and substantial long-term growth potential.

Ine company that fits the bill is alcoholic beverages giant Diageo (LSE: DGE).

The competitive advantage of this business comes from its brands. Names like Johnnie Walker, Tanqueray, and Smirnoff have been around for a long time, and they’re unlikely to go away any time soon.

Meanwhile, the company’s exposure to the world’s emerging markets provides the growth potential. Today, the group generates around 40% of its sales in emerging market countries.

Now, Diageo is experiencing a few challenges right now due to the fact that consumers are reining in their spending. These challenges could persist in the short term so I’d look to build up a position here over time.

Taking a long-term view, however, I see a lot of potential, especially after the stock’s recent pullback.

It’s worth noting that Diageo has a strong dividend growth track record (20+ consecutive dividend increases) and is buying back shares.

A digital transformation play

Another UK company that has both competitive advantages and long-term growth potential is Sage (LSE: SGE). It’s a leading provider of cloud-based accounting and payroll software.

The competitive advantage here comes from the fact that once an organisation selects accounting software, it’s unlikely to switch to another provider due to the high costs of switching. As a result, Sage has a high level of recurring revenues.

As for the growth potential, Sage is well placed to benefit from the ‘digital transformation’ theme. It also has the potential to regularly increase its prices, given the competitive advantage I mentioned above.

The downside to this stock is that, like a lot of software companies, it has a higher valuation. Currently, the forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio here is about 28.

I’m comfortable with the above-average valuation though, given the company’s recurring revenues and long-term growth potential.

Tailwinds from the ageing population

Finally, my third pick would be Smith & Nephew (LSE: SN.). It’s a healthcare company that specialises in joint replacement solutions and advanced wound care.

I think this stock would complement my other two UK SIPP holdings nicely.

First, it’s in a very different sector to the other two.

It has a much lower valuation than those stocks. Currently, the P/E ratio here is just 12. I see a lot of value at that multiple.

What I really like about Smith & Nephew, however, is that it’s a play on the world’s ageing population.

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global orthopaedic joint replacement market is projected to grow by around 8% per year between now and 2030, thanks to the ageing population.

So, the company should have some big tailwinds behind it in the coming years.

It’s worth pointing out that some investors believe weight-loss drugs are a major threat to this company.

I’m not convinced they are, however.

In a world that’s getting older, I think this healthcare stock has bags of potential.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Alphabet, Diageo Plc, Microsoft, Nvidia, Sage Group Plc, and Smith & Nephew Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet, Diageo Plc, Microsoft, Nvidia, Sage Group Plc, and Smith & Nephew Plc. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Retirement Articles

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

4 UK shares I’ve bought to try and help me retire comfortably!

| Royston Wild

Concerns over the State Pension are steadily rising as Britain's national debt soars. Here's why investing in UK shares is…

Read more »

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £5k in a SIPP to earn extra income for retirement

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

By investing in the right companies, a SIPP could establish lifelong passive income, drastically improving the quality of future retirement…

Read more »

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Investing Articles

3 steps to aim for a million pound SIPP

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane thinks he could turn his SIPP into a seven-figure retirement pot. Here's a trio of practical steps that…

Read more »

The words "what's your plan for retirement" written on chalkboard on pavement somewhere in London
Retirement Articles

How I’m aiming to turn a £50k SIPP into £500k+

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon looks at how a regular savings plan and a decent investment strategy could grow his SIPP into a…

Read more »

A front-view shot of a multi-ethnic family with two children walking down a city street on a cold December night.
Investing Articles

How I’d aim to make a million from just 10 FTSE 100 stocks

| Harvey Jones

If I could only add 10 FTSE 100 stocks in my portfolio, I'd go for these. It's my best shot…

Read more »

Mature couple at the beach
Investing Articles

Forget the State Pension, here’s how I want to plan my retirement

| Alan Oscroft

The UK State Pension can give us a start to retirement, and it's a nice thing to have. But the…

Read more »

Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings
Investing Articles

I’m STILL bullishly buying FTSE 100 shares to help me retire comfortably!

| Royston Wild

Building a portfolio of top FTSE 100 stocks could help me build a brilliant nestegg for when I hang up…

Read more »

Google office headquarters
Retirement Articles

If I could only buy 3 stocks for my SIPP, I’d pick these winners

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

These three companies have substantial growth potential and Edward Sheldon believes they could help him grow his SIPP over the…

Read more »