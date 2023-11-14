Home » Investing Articles » Value Shares » UK shares near 52-week lows: 2 I like and 1 I’d avoid

UK shares near 52-week lows: 2 I like and 1 I’d avoid

Edward Sheldon has been scanning the FTSE 350 index for shares trading near their 52-week lows and has identified a couple of interesting opportunities.

Edward Sheldon, CFA
Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Right now, there are about 15 stocks in the FTSE 350 index that are trading within 5% of their 52-week lows. So, there are plenty of opportunities for those who like to buy beaten-up shares.

Of course, not every stock near its 52-week low is worth buying. With that in mind, here’s a look at two I like, and one I don’t.

Growth at a reasonable price

One stock that I think looks attractive at current levels is pharma giant AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN).

Earlier this month, it produced Q3 numbers that were ahead of analysts’ estimates.

Meanwhile, it also raised its annual sales and earnings forecast thanks to strong demand for its cancer drugs. It now expects its full-year earnings to grow by at least a low double-digit percentage.

One thing that’s worth pointing out here is that the company recently bought an exclusive license for an oral weight-loss drug. This drug could give revenues a boost going forward as weight-loss drugs are in high demand right now.

As for the valuation, the FTSE 100 company currently has a forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of about 15.

I think that’s an appealing valuation. However, it’s above the market average, which is a risk.

A defensive dividend stock

Sticking with healthcare, I also like Reckitt (LSE: RKT) at current levels. It’s a consumer healthcare company that owns a range of trusted brands including Nurofen, Strepsils, and Durex.

I think Reckitt could play a valuable role within a portfolio in the current environment.

For a start, it’s a ‘defensive’ company. In an economic downturn, people are still going to buy painkillers and cough drops.

Secondly, it sports a 3.5% dividend yield. So, there are multiple sources of return here.

A risk to consider is that consumers could be tempted to trade down to cheaper brands.

A second risk is that, with bond yields rising, consumer staples stocks – which are often seen as ‘bond proxies’ – could lose some of their appeal.

Trading on a forward-looking P/E ratio of 15, however, I like the set-up here.

Facing intense competition

Finally, the stock near 52-week lows I’d avoid right now is ITV (LSE: ITV).

Now, ITV shares are cheap. Currently, the forward-looking P/E ratio is about seven – well below the market average.

However, I think this low valuation reflects the immense challenges this company is facing.

Not only is it facing a downturn in advertising (a large chunk of revenues) but it’s also facing a huge amount of competition from other players in the media space. This is a company that is up against Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+, Apple TV, Hayu, YouTube, and more.

And viewing habits are changing rapidly. According to Ofcom, only around 50% of young people now watch any live television.

One thing this stock has going for it is a big dividend yield. At present, the yield is about 8.4%.

However, that’s not enough to tempt me here. I just think the long-term outlook is too murky.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ed Sheldon has positions in Amazon, Apple, and Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon, Apple, AstraZeneca Plc, ITV, and Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Value Shares

Investing Articles

9% yield! Is this FTSE 100 value stock worth a closer look?

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright is looking at a FTSE 100 company that looks like its share price is in freefall. But is…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

Is now the time to buy Persimmon shares?

| Gordon Best

Persimmon shares have had a bumpy few years, but with demand for housing growing, is now the time to be…

Read more »

Tanker coming in to dock in calm waters and a clear sunset
Investing Articles

Up 36% in six months, can the Tullow Oil share price keep on going?

| Christopher Ruane

The Tullow Oil share price has been on a tear in the past six months. But can things keep on…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Why I’d happily start putting £300 a month into sold-off FTSE 250 shares — today

| Christopher Ruane

A lot of FTSE 250 shares have been losing value, but that does not mean their underlying businesses are necessarily…

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

If I’d bought Barclays shares 2 years ago, would I have cleaned up?

| Christopher Ruane

Buying Barclays shares a couple of years back might have seemed like a bargain at the time. But would it…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

Lloyds shares look dirt cheap. Am I missing out by not buying?

| Charlie Keough

At 42p, this Fool thinks Lloyds shares could be a steal. Here, he details why he'd be rushing to buy…

Read more »

Investing Articles

What’s going on with the Vodafone share price now?

| Dr. James Fox

The Vodafone share price has underperformed over the past 12 months and is down 25%. Dr James Fox takes a…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

A bargain FTSE 100 share I’d buy without hesitation!

| Cliff D'Arcy

This FTSE 100 share produces huge cash flows, earnings and well-covered dividends. Yet it's down 8% in five years. I…

Read more »