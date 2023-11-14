Home » Investing Articles » Investing For Beginners » 3 reasons why the Imperial Brands share price looks great value to me

3 reasons why the Imperial Brands share price looks great value to me

Jon Smith notes down several reasons, following the release of the full-year results, why he currently likes the Imperial Brands share price.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:
Number three written on white chat bubble on blue background

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

This morning (14 October), Imperial Brands (LSE:IMB) released its full-year results. The reaction in the Imperial Brands share price has been somewhat muted so far, with it flat on the day. Over the past year the stock is down 10%, but there are several reasons why I think it looks attractive right now.

Good overall results

Even though revenue for the year was broadly flat versus 2022, there were plenty of positives. Operating profit jumped by 26.8%, showing that the company has a tight control over the costs of goods sold. This benefit filtered down to the bottom line, with earnings per share increasing by 52.1%.

The main driver behind this was the 26% rise in next generation product net revenue. Particularly in Europe, this product range (focusing on non-traditional tobacco products) is doing very well.

One concern is the fact that this division is still losing money. Higher investment due to product launches and development meant the full-year the loss was £135m. It really does need to flip to being profitable soon.

High income potential

The results today outlined a 4% increase in the dividend per share. When I take into account the current share price, it makes the yield attractive. At 8.21%, it’s one of the highest yields in the entire FTSE 100.

In some cases, a high yield doesn’t look that sustainable. Yet for Imperial Brands, I think that this yield could be maintained. This is because the share price isn’t exceptionally volatile. If the yield was high because the stock was down 50% over the past year, I’d be concerned that the dividend could be cut.

Yet with strong results and a steady stock price, I don’t see any major reasons for concern for the income potential. In fact, the only risk I see is that the yield could fall due to the share price rallying over the next year.

Low price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio

The P/E ratio is a good gauge of the value of a stock. A figure below 10 usually leads me to conclude that the specific company is undervalued. Of course, I need to be careful about just using this one statistic when making an investment choice.

Using the latest earnings per share figure of 252.4p, the P/E ratio for Imperial Brands is 7.08. I don’t think this fully reflects the resilience of the business and the value it can have going forward.

For example, tobacco companies typically have good demand even during an economic downturn. This makes them attractive defensive stock picks for my portfolio.

I think the share price could rise over the coming year. As investors catch on to the fact that it’s a good defensive play and pays out income, the stock could outperform. I’m thinking about buying it in the near future for my portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Imperial Brands Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing For Beginners

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

With no savings, I’d use £50 a week to start buying shares

| Christopher Ruane

Is £50 a week enough to start buying shares -- and how might one go about it? Our writer gives…

Read more »

Light bulb with growing tree.
Investing Articles

Could buying these green energy UK shares today be like investing in Amazon in 2013?

| Mark David Hartley

This Fool UK contributor is looking at green energy UK shares for long-term gains. These two stocks are firmly on…

Read more »

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing For Beginners

2 dirt cheap value stocks with P/E ratios below 9

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through two value stocks that look cheap to him, when he takes into account the share price…

Read more »

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Investing Articles

I’ll be ready if there’s a stock market crash in 2024

| Charlie Keough

Despite the challenges of a stock market crash, this Fool sees it as an opportunity. Here he details the step's…

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

Up by 61%! Can this FTSE 250 stock make me richer?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

This FTSE 250 stock is surging right now as rising infrastructure spending is blowing powerful tailwinds. But is a 60%…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

I’d start snapping up quality cheap shares before stock prices start rising!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explains how he’s hunting down bargain buying opportunities among cheap shares – and why he isn’t hanging around…

Read more »

A young Asian woman holding up her index finger
Investing Articles

Is now the best time to invest in the FTSE 100?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The FTSE 100 is on the rise! Is it too late to grab bargains, or is the recent growth just…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

If I’d put £10k into a FTSE 100 tracker fund 10 years ago, here’s what I’ve have now

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

UK investors love FTSE 100 tracker funds. But have these products actually been a good investment over the long term?…

Read more »