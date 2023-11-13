Home » Investing Articles » Could the Tesla share price reach $1,290?

Could the Tesla share price reach $1,290?

HSBC’s analysts think the Tesla share price overvalues the company, but Elon Musk thinks the stock could be worth $4trn. Who’s right?

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Tesla

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) share price has fallen by around 15% over the last month, and analysts at HSBC initiated coverage on the stock with a ‘reduce’ rating and a $146 price target. That’s significantly lower than the current $215 level.

According to famed US investor Ron Baron, though, the company could worth $4trn over the next decade, implying a price of $1,290 per share. So should investors like me consider buying or look elsewhere?

The bear case

I’ve seen people saying that HSBC’s bear case around the stock is based on the idea that it has significant ‘key man’ risk around Elon Musk. But I don’t think that’s an accurate representation.

As I read it, the issue is to do with Tesla’s price. With a $682bn market cap, the market is valuing the company higher than Toyota, Ferrari, Stellantis, Honda, Ford, and General Motors combined!

That might be fair enough – Tesla is certainly no ordinary car company. But the analysts think the current price already reflects the expectation that it will succeed in a number of those areas.

In other words, there’s no upside for investors even if supercomputers, robotaxis and humanoid robots all go to plan. All there is at the moment is risk if they don’t.

The bull case

Ron Baron thinks the business could be worth $4trn after a decade – and Elon Musk agrees. This is based on the idea that Tesla is a clear leader in a growing industry and has a number of advantages over its rivals.

The company has a bigger manufacturing capacity, its employees aren’t unionised, and its installed base gives it an advantage when it comes to collecting data. All of this gives the firm an edge over its rivals.

Even if demand for electric vehicles is slowing (as the last few months have indicated), this might just widen the gap between Tesla and its competitors. The company is scaling up into a growing industry as other manufacturers are pulling back.

The central idea behind the bull thesis, in my view, is the fact that nobody else can do what the business is doing. And while the short-term outlook might be uncertain, the stock is set to be a winner for the long term.

Time to consider buying?

According to Elon Musk, to reach the $4trn valuation, Tesla will need ‘to knock the ball out of the park several times’. The CEO believes the company can do it, but that comment indicates there’s a good deal of risk here.

To me, the case for thinking Tesla is in a stronger position than its rivals is pretty convincing. I don’t think the company has any meaningful competitors for a lot of what it aims to achieve.

The challenges I’m more concerned with are to do with the company’s ability to implement its innovations. The firm has a record of optimistic predictions and there are also regulatory issues to overcome, which might be beyond its control.

As a result, I’m looking for a larger margin of safety for Tesla shares. I’m impressed by the business, but I think there are better opportunities available right now from a risk/reward perspective.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Stephen Wright has positions in General Motors. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

One FTSE 100 stock I’d look to snap up ahead of a bull run

| Sumayya Mansoor

As volatility continues to impact FTSE 100 stocks, our writer explains why she would buy shares in this contract catering…

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

Should I buy this high-yield FTSE 250 share for a passive income?

| Royston Wild

I'm seeking some top-quality shares to buy to boost my passive income. Is this former FTSE 100 stock what I've…

Read more »

Light bulb with growing tree.
Investing Articles

Is this green energy penny sock about to soar?

| Christopher Ruane

This UK penny stock has lost over four fifths of its value. But recent developments have given our writer cause…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

How I’d start a passive income portfolio today with £1,000

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright is looking at two UK stocks with dividend yields over 7% that look like a great opportunity to…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

Looking for dividend stocks? Here’s one 7% yielding share I own!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Dividend stocks like this real estate investment trust (REIT) are helping this Fool boost her passive income.

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

Is this one of the best stocks to buy ahead of any economic recovery?

| Sumayya Mansoor

As stock markets continue to struggle, Sumayya Mansoor wonders if this is one of the best stocks for her to…

Read more »

The Troat Inn on River Cherwell in Oxford. England
Investing Articles

Already yielding 8%, the Imperial Brands dividend forecast looks even better!

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer considers the Imperial Brands dividend forecast for coming years, and explains how it affects his decision whether to…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

2 dirt cheap, high-yield FTSE 100 shares I’d love to buy right now

| Royston Wild

These high-yield FTSE 100 shares have slumped in value this year. Here’s why I’d buy them in my Stocks and…

Read more »