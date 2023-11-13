Home » Investing Articles » Growth Shares » 5 ‘moonshot’ growth stocks I’ve bought for my Stocks and Shares ISA

5 ‘moonshot’ growth stocks I’ve bought for my Stocks and Shares ISA

Ed Sheldon has taken positions in five high-risk, high-reward growth stocks within his Stocks and Shares ISA in the hope of generating blockbuster returns.

Edward Sheldon, CFA
Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Most of my Stocks and Shares ISA is invested in high-quality, large-cap stocks. I’m talking about stocks such as Apple, Diageo, Mastercard, and London Stock Exchange Group.

However, recently, I decided I wanted to allocate a small amount of capital to five smaller US-listed, high-growth stocks in the hope of generating exceptionally large returns over the next decade. I’m calling these my ‘moonshots’.

Here’s a look at them.

The search for scalable companies

When I was thinking about what stocks to buy, scalability was a key theme. I was looking for companies with the potential to scale up rapidly.

One company that fits the bill here is Shopify, which operates a subscription-based, e-commerce platform that allows merchants to easily set up their own online stores.

Shopify is a volatile stock. However, I think it has huge potential. New retail brands are popping up everywhere and many are turning to the Shopify platform to operate their businesses.

Assuming this trend continues, I think the stock is likely to do well in the years ahead.

High-growth platform companies

Another very scalable company is Airbnb, which operates the world’s largest home rental platform.

I chose to invest here for several reasons. Firstly, it offers a great service I use all the time. So I’m following investor Peter Lynch’s theory, ‘buy what you know’.

Secondly, I reckon the travel industry is likely to do well in the years ahead, thanks to the retirement of the Baby Boomer generation.

Sticking with the travel theme, I also picked up shares in Uber.

One thing I like is its name has become a verb (as with Airbnb). This is a huge competitive advantage.

Additionally, I like that Uber has recently moved into digital advertising (in both its apps and cars). This move should propel revenues higher.

Data is the new oil

My fourth moonshot stock is Snowflake. It’s a technology company offering cloud-based data storage and analytics services designed to help organisations analyse their data in a cost-effective and resource-efficient way.

I see Snowflake as a good play on the data theme. It’s said data is the new oil, and this company is at the heart of the data storage and analytics industry.

And I’ve been impressed with its growth. Today, Snowflake has over 400 customers each spending more than $1m annually. This time last year, it only had 250.

A play on the gig economy

Finally, I selected Upwork as a moonshot. It operates the world’s largest freelance employment platform.

The reason I’m bullish here is that I expect the ‘gig economy’ to grow significantly in the years ahead.

These days, more and more people are quitting the nine-to-five scene to work for themselves.

I also see it as a play on artificial intelligence (AI). Through Upwork, businesses can find skilled individuals that can help them get up to speed on AI.

High-risk, high reward

Now, all of these stocks are at the higher end of the risk spectrum. Most don’t have a lot in the way of profits yet. As a result, their share prices are volatile.

But I’m backing these stocks for the long term. I’m convinced at least a few of them will deliver outsized returns over the next decade.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Airbnb, Apple, Diageo Plc, London Stock Exchange Group Plc, Mastercard, Shopify, Snowflake, Uber Technologies, and Upwork. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Airbnb, Apple, Diageo Plc, Mastercard, Shopify, Snowflake, and Uber Technologies. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Growth Shares

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

My 3 best-performing stock market investments in 2023

| Ben McPoland

The stock market has been full of fear and volatility in 2023. Yet some US-listed growth stocks have still performed…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Is now the time to jump on the bandwagon and buy ASOS shares?

| James Beard

Despite falling 44% since November 2022, ASOS shares remain popular with Some larger investors. I wonder what's the appeal of…

Read more »

Diverse group of students using mobile phone
Investing Articles

Invest in TikTok? This FTSE 100 share could be worth considering in 2024

| Ben McPoland

This unique FTSE 100 share gives investors exposure to some world-changing businesses that are yet to list on the public…

Read more »

Union Jack flag in a castle shaped sandcastle on a beautiful beach in brilliant sunshine
Investing Articles

Rocketing 200%+ in one year, I wish I’d bought these UK shares for my ISA

| Paul Summers

Some market minnows have delivered outstanding gains despite the gloomy economic headlines. Is there more upside ahead for these UK…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

At a 52-week low, this FTSE 100 stock looks like a buying opportunity to me

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright has been waiting patiently for a chance to buy Rightmove shares. So is the FTSE 100 stock falling…

Read more »

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Growth Shares

The Diageo share price has crashed. And I’m loving it!

| Paul Summers

On Friday, the Diageo share price suffered its steepest fall in 25 years. Paul Summers regards this as an opportunity…

Read more »

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Investing Articles

2 stocks I’d buy today to earn passive income in retirement

| Stephen Wright

When it comes to long-term passive income, Stephen Wright thinks the stocks to buy are the ones that will be…

Read more »

Satellite on planet background
Growth Shares

1 reason I’m sticking with Scottish Mortgage shares

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust shares haven’t performed well recently. Yet Edward Sheldon still believes they have a lot of potential.

Read more »