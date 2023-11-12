Home » Investing Articles » Why I’d ignore Lloyds shares and buy this dirt cheap FTSE 250 bank instead!

Why I’d ignore Lloyds shares and buy this dirt cheap FTSE 250 bank instead!

I’m looking past Lloyds shares and seeking to buy this low-cost bank when I next have spare cash to invest. I think it could deliver spectacular returns.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
man in shirt using computer and smiling while working in the office

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

There’s no denying that — on paper at least — the Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY) share price offers attractive all-round value.

At 41.7p per share, the FTSE 100 bank trades on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 5.3 times. It also carries a mighty 6.7% dividend yield.

I’m a keen value investor, but I’m not tempted to buy Lloyds shares for my portfolio.

Okay, the company has one of the most trusted names in the business, which, in turn, helps it to win and retain new customers. But the Black Horse Bank still faces significant risks as the British economy flatlines. Loan growth may disappoint and bad loans may remain well above historical levels.

This is why I’d rather invest my hard-earned cash in TBC Bank Group (LSE:TBCG) instead.

A better buy

The challenge that UK-focused banks face isn’t just a reflection of the tough economic climate. Increasing business is naturally tougher in mature markets like this than in certain overseas countries.

This is one reason why I’d rather invest in Georgia’s TBC Bank. A combination of low financial product penetration and strong economic growth leaves plenty of room for the Eurasian country’s banking industry to expand.

The FTSE 250 company’s latest financials this week illustrate the massive potential here. Net interest income rose 25.7% during the third quarter, to 427.9m Georgian lari (£130m).

Business has been helped by Georgia’s continued economic strength, the country’s GDP expanding by 5.4% between July and September. That’s significantly higher than the 0.6% increase recorded in the UK during that time.

Bright outlook

Demand for credit is soaring, and TBC Bank’s gross loan book leapt 17.3% year on year to stand at 20.4bn lari as of September. This allowed the bank to grow operating profit 4.3% over the period to 615,219 lari.

Encouragingly for the bank, economists are predicting the Georgian economy to keep up its recent impressive momentum. The World Bank, for instance, expects GDP growth to improve from 4.4% this year to 5% in both 2024 and 2025.

TBC’s focus on fast-growing digital banking gives it scope to grow revenues ahead of the broader market too. The number of digital monthly active users on its books surged to 4.5m during the third quarter, from 3.2m a year earlier.

Excellent value

I don’t believe this bright outlook is baked into TBC Bank’s valuation. At £27 per share, the company trades on a forward P/E ratio of 4.5 times. Astonishingly, this is also below the corresponding earnings multiple for Lloyds shares.

I also believe TBC is a more attractive stock based on projected dividends. Its yield of 6.5% for 2023 is behind that of Lloyds. But predictions of sustained dividend growth push the reading to a superior 8.9% by 2025. And predicted dividends are covered by an excellent 3.2 times and 3.4 times through the next three years.

Profits at the bank could suffer if the global economy enters a significant downturn. But, on balance, I think it’s an excellent value stock to buy.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Do Rolls-Royce shares make sense for my SIPP?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane weighs some pros and cons of adding Rolls-Royce shares into his pension after a stellar run over the…

Read more »

View of Tower Bridge in Autumn
Investing Articles

I’d buy 31,300 Lloyds shares for £1,000 a year in passive income

| Ben McPoland

This FTSE 100 stock looks poised to reward passive income investors over the next few years. Here’s why I'd invest…

Read more »

Dividend Shares

Legal & General vs Aviva: which is the best high-yield stock today?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon analyses Legal & General and Aviva shares from an income investing perspective. Is one high-yield stock superior to…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

Stock market crash: time to get ready!

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer freely admits he doesn’t know when the next stock market crash will come. That’s precisely why he’s getting…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

At a 52-week low, this FTSE 100 stock looks like a buying opportunity to me

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright has been waiting patiently for a chance to buy Rightmove shares. So is the FTSE 100 stock falling…

Read more »

Close up of a group of friends enjoying a movie in the cinema
Investing Articles

Don’t wait for a stock market crash: FTSE 100 stocks are already on sale

| Dr. James Fox

Some investors may be holding on to their cash waiting for a stock market crash. However, that can be a…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Has the BAE Systems share price become too expensive?

| Dr. James Fox

The BAE Systems share price was among only a handful of stocks to push upwards on Friday 10 November. Has…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

If I’d put £10k into a FTSE 100 tracker fund 10 years ago, here’s what I’ve have now

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

UK investors love FTSE 100 tracker funds. But have these products actually been a good investment over the long term?…

Read more »