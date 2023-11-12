Home » Investing Articles » Looking beyond buy-to-let: 3 high-yield insurers for passive income

Looking beyond buy-to-let: 3 high-yield insurers for passive income

Many of us invest for passive income. Here, Dr James Fox details three highly-rated insurers with some of the largest dividends available.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young woman holding up three fingers

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

There are various ways to earn a passive income and, in the UK, many people opt for the buy-to-let property route, which can be very profitable.

However, I prefer to invest in stocks that pay dividends. There are several reasons. Firstly, investing in stocks can be done with limited capital. There’s no need for borrowing. It’s a simple process that can be repeated over and over again.

Secondly, the returns can be much more generous and the income is truly passive — I don’t have to involve myself in the complications of purchasing property.

So insurance companies are among the listed companies paying the best dividend yields. These are firm with stable cash flows, enabling strong dividends.

Here are the three insurance stocks in my portfolio.

Dividends

The three insurers within my portfolio are Legal & General (LSE:LGEN), Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) and Phoenix Group (LSE:PHNX). These companies provide me with exposure to the Asian, British and North American insurance markets.

Dividend YieldDividend CoverShare Price Growth (1 year)
Legal & General8.7%1.98-6.8%
Manulife Financial5.7%2.159.8%
Phoenix Group10.9%1.60-14.6%

As we can see, the US-listed stock (Manulife) has performed far better than its UK-listed peers over the past 12 months. That’s fairly typical of the decline in British financial stocks, but Manulife has outperformed much of the US financial sector.

Nonetheless, all these stocks pay above average dividend yields and they have satisfactory coverage ratios. Coverage ratios above two are normally considered healthy. However, investors are often more lenient with insurers because they have strong cash flows.

Overlooked sector

One reason insurance companies tend to have large dividends is because they often don’t engage in share buybacks. Instead, they reward shareholders in the form of dividends.

But it’s also the case that insurance companies may be overlooked at this moment in time. These are diversified businesses which can also benefit from rising interest rates in the long run.

For example, Manulife earns 67% of its income from insurance, 19% from annuities, and 14% from banking. Moreover, rising interest rates means insurers can replace legacy bonds with high-yielding fixed-income assets.

Bulk Purchase Annuities (BPA) is certainly an exciting part of this mix. These are insurance policies purchased by pension schemes or companies to offload their pension obligations and provide retirement income to a group of individuals, typically retirees.

In the UK, the BPA market was worth £50bn in 2022, up from £10bn in 2016. With only 15% of defined benefit pension liabilities transferred to insurers, this market could grow further.

Source: Aon’s insurer due diligence team

There are plenty of considerations when investing in insurers, and many of the risks are company-specific depending upon their exposures.

However, it’s true to say that these are cyclical stocks, and there fee incomes and asset valuations can be negatively impacted during economic downturns.

Nonetheless, I’m confident these insurers, with strong cash generation, hedging strategies, and positive BPA trends, will deliver for my portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Legal & General Group Plc, Manulife Financial Corporation, and Phoenix Group Holdings plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

Stock market crash: time to get ready!

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer freely admits he doesn’t know when the next stock market crash will come. That’s precisely why he’s getting…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

At a 52-week low, this FTSE 100 stock looks like a buying opportunity to me

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright has been waiting patiently for a chance to buy Rightmove shares. So is the FTSE 100 stock falling…

Read more »

Close up of a group of friends enjoying a movie in the cinema
Investing Articles

Don’t wait for a stock market crash: FTSE 100 stocks are already on sale

| Dr. James Fox

Some investors may be holding on to their cash waiting for a stock market crash. However, that can be a…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Has the BAE Systems share price become too expensive?

| Dr. James Fox

The BAE Systems share price was among only a handful of stocks to push upwards on Friday 10 November. Has…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

If I’d put £10k into a FTSE 100 tracker fund 10 years ago, here’s what I’ve have now

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

UK investors love FTSE 100 tracker funds. But have these products actually been a good investment over the long term?…

Read more »

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £5k in a SIPP to earn extra income for retirement

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

By investing in the right companies, a SIPP could establish lifelong passive income, drastically improving the quality of future retirement…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Top 3 Warren Buffett tips to improve stock market returns

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explains what he sees as the three key lessons from legendary investor Warren Buffett when targeting market-beating returns.

Read more »

Number three written on white chat bubble on blue background
Investing Articles

3 magnificent dividend stocks to generate passive income

| James Beard

As an income investor, I'm always looking for quality dividend stocks to add to my portfolio. I've found three that…

Read more »