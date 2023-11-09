Home » Investing Articles » Will FTSE 250 stock Wizz Air ever soar again?

Will FTSE 250 stock Wizz Air ever soar again?

Wizz Air disappointed investors as it cut its guidance for the full year ending in March 2024. Can the FTSE 250 firm recover from here?

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Before the pandemic, FTSE 250 airline operator Wizz Air (LSE:WIZZ) was valued at £5.5bn. It was Europe’s fastest growing airline and was nearing an ascent to the FTSE 100.

Today, however, Wizz Air is valued at £1.8bn, and it’s struggled to reestablish itself over the past 12 months.

In addition to industry-wide issues including raised fuel prices and labour shortages, Wizz said it would have to ground 45 planes this financial year due to issues with the Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan (GTF).

So, let’s take a closer look at the company’s results, and its fundamentals.

Guidance disappoints

On 9 November, the low-cost airline revised its full-year profit forecast to the lower end of guidance, citing a challenging environment.

The company expects net income for the year ending March 2024 to be €350m-€400m, down from the earlier guidance of €350m-€450m, attributing the adjustment to ongoing macro environment uncertainty and difficult operating conditions.

Issues with the Pratt & Whitney GTF, leading to a 10% capacity reduction in the second half, and the suspension of Israel capacity due to regional conflict contribute to the challenges.

Despite these issues, Wizz Air reported a robust first-half performance. The firm noted a 39% increase in total revenues to €3.05bn, a 25% rise in passenger numbers to 33m, and an improved load factor of 92.6%.

EBITDA surged 303% to €878m, and the EBITDA margin rose to 28.8%. CEO József Váradi highlighted improved operational performance but acknowledged the impact of ongoing challenges on the company’s outlook.

It’s not cheap, for now

Wizz Air is currently trading near its 52-week low, however, that doesn’t mean it’s cheap. Instead we need to look at valuation metrics notably the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio.

2023/242024/252025/26
EPS£2.6£3.6£5
P/E6.74.83.5

Using projected earnings per share figures for the next three years, we can see that analysts expect an upturn in profitability moving forward.

While these valuation figures aren’t overly expensive compared to the rest of the index, it’s not overly cheap compared to some of its peers.

My top pick in the sector is IAG and that stock is trading at just 3.8 times forward earnings for the current year. Although it is worth highlighting that analysts aren’t expecting the same level of growth as Wizz across the medium term.

Soaring again

As the forecasts suggest, Wizz Air is likely to perform better towards the end of the medium term. We can assume that moderating fuel costs would improve margin compression for this budget airline, and then there are many geopolitical considerations.

Out of the FTSE-listed airlines, Wizz was the most impacted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. As such, an end to the war would likely benefit it and its eastern-facing operations more than its peers. Of course, this is hypothetical, but it goes to show the impact geopolitical events can have on airlines.

Assuming oil prices don’t surge even more, and Europe’s conflict zones don’t bubble over, I’d expect to see Wizz Air soaring again. However, it remains a second choice. I prefer IAG and the diversity of its operations and destinations.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Investing Articles

Is the worst performing FTSE 100 company now one to consider?

| Gordon Best

Fresnillo shares now sit at the bottom of the FTSE 100 performance table in 2023. Gordon Best considers whether the…

Read more »

Black father and two young daughters dancing at home
Dividend Shares

4 smart stock picks from the FTSE 100 to consider for a chunky second income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reveals several top stocks he likes at the moment -- from property and telecommunications -- for second income…

Read more »

Smiling mortgage couple
Investing Articles

With an 8.5% dividend, is the Taylor Wimpey share price set to surge?

| Alan Oscroft

The Taylor Wimpey share price is recovering, but the dividend yield is still massive. I'm looking at locking in some…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Growth Shares

Flutter Entertainment shares plunge 11%. What’s going on?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through the latest financial results that have caused a sharp sell-off in Flutter Entertainment shares so far…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 15%! Should I buy the dip in the National Grid share price?

| Ben McPoland

The National Grid share price has been in the doldrums for the past six months. Could this be an opportunity…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is the Tesco share price too cheap to ignore?

| Muhammad Cheema

The Tesco share price has been on a great run over the last year. Muhammad Cheema takes a look at…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

Does the AstraZeneca share price scream value?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at the AstraZeneca share price following the company's Q3 results. Is this growth-focused…

Read more »

Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant
Investing Articles

Thinking about buying BP shares after the 15% drop? Here are 3 things to know

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

BP shares look cheap right now. But those looking to buy should be aware that the oil giant is facing…

Read more »