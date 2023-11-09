Home » Investing Articles » I’d buy 4,300 shares of this FTSE 100 financial stock to aim for £1,000 a month passive income

I’d buy 4,300 shares of this FTSE 100 financial stock to aim for £1,000 a month passive income

There are many ways to earn a passive income. But there’s only one way for me, and that’s putting my money in Footsie dividend stocks.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Investing guru Warren Buffett once said: “If you aren’t thinking about owning a stock for ten years, don’t even think about owning it for ten minutes.” And that’s my minimum holding period when I buy shares for passive income.

For those with a few decades ahead of them, the opportunities for building up a sizeable pot can be quite eye-opening.

There are lots of big dividend yields to pick from. But not all big yields are equally good. No, I look for stocks that have a track record of paying the cash over long periods.

Financial stocks

That’s why financial stocks are my long-term favourites.

They can have their bad spells. I don’t need to tell that to anyone who lived through the 2008 financial crisis, I’m sure.

And some, like insurance stocks, can be cyclical. I’m looking at one of those today, Phoenix Group Holdings (LSE: PHNX).

The share price has had a bad time, down 25% in the past five years.

Buy when they’re down?

Should we buy insurance shares when the whole sector is under pressure? The business doesn’t do well when people’s pockets are squeezed, and inflation and interest rates are causing so much pain.

But I want to quote another of my all-time favourite investors, Sir John Templeton. He made his fortune going against the crowds.

He said: “It takes patience, discipline and courage to follow the contrarian route to investment success. To buy when others are despondently selling, to sell when others are avidly buying.”

He’s widely considered one of the best stock pickers of all time.

Phoenix valuation

The Phoenix share price fall has pushed the forecast dividend yield above 11%. The firm looks set to record a loss this year, so maybe that won’t happen.

But broker forecasts show a quick return to profit. And they do see the dividends staying up there.

They might be wrong, the dividend might falter, and the share price might fall. But just think of the passive income I could build if I can snag yields like these, and keep them coming.

What if?

What might I look forward to, based on long-term returns from an 11% dividend?

To reach my £1,000 per month, I’d need about £110,000 in Phoenix Group shares. That would pay £12,100 per year.

Let’s assume I don’t have that much to spare right now — I’ve checked all my pockets, and I don’t. But, if I could put a single Stocks and Shares ISA allowance into Phoenix, I could buy 4,300 shares.

All I’d need to do then is reinvest my dividends every year, and I could reach my goal in just 17 years.

Down to earth

Would I put this much into Phoenix shares? I would, but only as part of a diversified portfolio. Diversification is an essential part of my strategy.

Now, I’m sure things just won’t stay the same. I also expect financial stocks to face more ups and downs, and more pain, in the future.

But this ‘what if?’ does inspire me to work harder towards my passive income goals.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

I won’t wait for a stock market crash: this stock is on sale NOW!

| Sumayya Mansoor

This Fool isn’t hanging around waiting for a stock market crash. She’s looking for cheap FTSE stocks now to boost…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Are Rolls-Royce shares the biggest FTSE 100 bargain right now?

| Stephen Wright

Rolls-Royce is the top-performing FTSE 100 stock of 2023, but analysts think there’s more to come. Stephen Wright looks at…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

These cheap shares are a great source of passive income!

| Cliff D'Arcy

In my search for £50,000+ a year in passive income, I have been busily buying cheap UK shares. And these…

Read more »

Typical street lined with terraced houses and parked cars
Investing Articles

The Auto Trader share price doubled in under a decade. Can it happen again?

| Christopher Ruane

The Auto Trader share price is up 158% in under a decade. With business remaining strong in the past six…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’m following Warren Buffett to capitalise on market volatility

| Sumayya Mansoor

Our writer explains how following legendary investor Warren Buffett and his advice has helped her shape her investment approach recently.

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Looking for cheap shares? Here’s one 5% yielding stock to consider buying!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor is hunting for quality cheap shares and breaks down this real estate investment trust she reckons won’t stay…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Could this once high-flying UK share crash to zero?

| Christopher Ruane

This UK share has lost over 90% of its former value -- and just gave shareholders more bad news. Should…

Read more »

White note with '2023' written on, pinned to a yellow background
Investing Articles

Which 2 FTSE 100 stocks are going through the roof in 2023?

| Kate Leaman

One of these FTSE 100 stocks has seen triple-digit gains in 2023, and the other isn't far behind. Let’s explore…

Read more »