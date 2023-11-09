Home » Investing Articles » Growth Shares » Flutter Entertainment shares plunge 11%. What’s going on?

Flutter Entertainment shares plunge 11%. What’s going on?

Jon Smith runs through the latest financial results that have caused a sharp sell-off in Flutter Entertainment shares so far today,

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

For a FTSE 100 stock to move more than 10% during a day, something important has happened. So with Flutter Entertainment (LSE:FLTR) shares down 11% so far this morning (9 November), it naturally caught my attention. Here’s what I think investors needs to know to be able to make an informed decision on whether to buy or not.

A hit to the outlook

The Q3 results out today are the main influence on the share price. The outlook for full-year adjusted EBITDA was revised down. Previously, the group was expecting the earnings figure to be in the £1.44bn-£1.60bn range. Although this is still the case, it expects the figure to be £1.44bn, at the bottom of the range.

The report flagged up a hit from foreign exchange of £30m and “very customer-friendly sports results” impacting the figure by £50m. Both factors are unpredictable but I am left scratching my head a bit. There are tools that can be used to protect against foreign exchange movements, exactly to help avoid such large losses.

Further, Flutter is a gambling company. It surely has ways to hedge itself against sports results so that it should never have such a hit to earnings.

Therefore, I feel the lower earnings impact could have been avoided with better planning. This is a risk that I see going forward that could hamper the firm. I believe other investors think the same, hence the sharp move lower in the share price.

Strong growth in key areas

Putting those issues to one side, the rest of the update was impressive. A key metric is the average number of monthly players. This increased by 16% from Q3 2022, which shows fundamental growth. Total revenue was up 8% versus the same quarter last year.

So although the outlook for earnings has been reduced, this is based on — hopefully — one-off factors. At the core, the business is growing and performing well.

The stock was up 16% over the past year before the hit this morning. Depending on the rest of the day, it will likely wipe out most of these gains. I actually see this as a good dip for investors to consider buying.

Diversification is key

Aside from the good growth I’ve already mentioned, the company is becoming increasingly diversified. With the US in full swing, the group can benefit from sports such as the NFL. As growth continues in new markets, it should only help to reduce reliance on one geography or one sport.

This will likely smooth out financial results in the future so that blips (such as the one today) should have less of an impact going forward. This should help to reduce volatility in the stock. With all that being said, I think it’s a smart option for investors to consider right now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Growth Shares

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £10k in Marks & Spencer shares a year ago here’s what I’d have now

| Harvey Jones

Marks & Spencer shares have smashed it over the last 12 months in a blistering return to form. Where will…

Read more »

White middle-aged woman in wheelchair shopping for food in delicatessen
Investing Articles

These FTSE growth stocks look like hidden gems to me

| Paul Summers

These growth stocks have been doing well for investors, but our writer thinks the best is yet to come and…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

Here are 2 of my favourite FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 stocks for 2024!

| Royston Wild

I think these top UK shares (including a FTSE 250 property giant) could be brilliant buys even if the global…

Read more »

Blue NIO sports car in Oslo showroom
Growth Shares

At $8, could NIO shares deliver Tesla-like returns over the next 10 years?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

NIO shares have fallen from $60 to $8. Could an investment in the Chinese EV maker at that price deliver…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

If I’d put £5,000 in boohoo shares 1 year ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Ben McPoland

Between 2020 and 2022, boohoo shares lost the vast majority of their value. Surely they must have done better over…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Is Marks & Spencer one of the FTSE 100’s best growth stocks?

| Royston Wild

The Marks and Spencer share price is flying after another excellent trading update. Should I consider buying the FTSE 100…

Read more »

Growth Shares

The Deliveroo share price is rising. But I’d rather invest in this rival

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The Deliveroo share price appears to be staging a recovery right now. However, Edward Sheldon sees more investment appeal in…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Can the Tesla share price hit $300 again?

| Gordon Best

The Tesla share price has had quite a year, more than doubling in 2023 so far. But can it return…

Read more »