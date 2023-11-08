Home » Investing Articles » The stock market movers I can’t afford to ignore in November

Here’s why one Fool has this month circled in their calendar as one of the most important times of the year in terms of the stock market…

November is not just about fireworks and falling leaves. It’s also a crucial month for stock markets around the world. Known as the “November Sale Month,” this period can have a significant impact on the financial world.

Spanning Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday, this shopping spree engages millions of consumers worldwide, lured by enticing discounts on overstocked items, holiday decorations, and popular gifts.

So let’s explore the phenomenon of November Sale Month and its influence on stock markets. 

Why do I care about the November sales?

Black Friday’s significance extends beyond shopping extravagance. It acts as an early barometer of the holiday season’s economic vitality. Robust sales during this weekend can fuel optimism, potentially elevating the share prices of retailers who report strong figures. Conversely, a failure to meet expectations may signal economic concerns, dampening consumer spending prospects.

Consumer sentiment and stock markets

As consumers flock to stores and websites to take advantage of the irresistible deals during November Sale Month, it’s not just retail businesses that can benefit. The surge in consumer spending can send positive signals to the stock markets.

When consumers are confident in their ability to spend, it often (but not always) translates into higher share prices. While Thanksgiving holds significance for various industries, Black Friday steals the spotlight, often marking the year’s turning point for retailers. Investors keenly monitor Black Friday sales as a barometer for the retail industry’s overall health and the broader economy. 

Retail stocks shine

Retailers are the most obvious beneficiaries of November Sale Month. Companies in this sector typically experience increased revenue and sometimes share-price gains as a result of heightened consumer activity. Investors often look for opportunities in retail stocks during this period, hoping to ride the wave of consumer spending.

Technology and e-commerce

In recent years, the rise of e-commerce and online shopping has transformed November Sale Month. Tech giants and e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Alibaba, and Shopify are among the biggest winners during this season. The shift toward online shopping has changed the landscape of retail, and these companies often see significant share-price gains.

Market volatility

While November Sale Month can bring optimism to the markets, it can also introduce volatility. Traders and investors should be prepared for fluctuations in share prices as the market reacts to consumer sentiment, economic data, and company performance.

The bottom line

November Sale Month can be a critical period for stock markets. Consumer sentiment, retail stocks, technology, and global dynamics all come into play during this time. As we navigate the November landscape, I’ll be keeping a close eye on market trends and economic indicators to make informed decisions.

It is also important to remember, though, that while Black Friday can sway the stock market, its impact remains debated. Historical data shows mixed results for the S&P 500 around Thanksgiving, with positive returns occurring only half the time from 2001 to 2020. The retail sector typically outperforms but, in 2020, COVID-19 disrupted this trend.

The stocks I’ll be holding in November include US retail giants like Walmart, Target, Amazon, Macy’s and MercadoLibre.

