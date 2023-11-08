Home » Investing Articles » £3.2bn of dividend shares’ payouts have been wiped out in 2023. Time to buy?

£3.2bn of dividend shares’ payouts have been wiped out in 2023. Time to buy?

Payouts from dividend shares fell 9% in Q2, but not all sectors are cutting shareholder rewards. Some are even growing dividends by 60%!

Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

While the economic environment may seem like it’s improving on the surface, dividend shares have been cutting their payouts. At least, that’s what the latest report from Computershare revealed. In the second quarter of 2023, UK dividends fell by 9% versus a year ago, which translates into £3.2bn of shareholder income disappearing.

That certainly sparks questions about the sustainability of the elevated yields throughout the FTSE 350 today. However, such concern may be unwarranted taking a closer look at what’s been going on under the surface.

Dissecting these shares

A 9% slide in payouts is fairly significant across the entire British stock market. So what caused it? This decline can be partly explained by the adverse state of exchange rates between currencies. After all, not every company listed on the London Stock Exchange rewards shareholders in pounds sterling. However, the bulk of the decline was actually triggered by an 86% decline in special one-time dividends.

With the macroeconomic environment being significantly tighter today than a year ago, it’s not surprising to see one-time shareholder payouts evaporate. Even more so considering that the price of commodities has largely normalised from supply/demand imbalances.

But what’s exciting is that when stripping out the effects of special payouts, dividends across the UK actually grew by 3.5% to £32.2bn. In other words, the high yields today may be more sustainable than many might think.

Best buying opportunities?

In recent years, the mining sector has been stealing the show with monumental payouts. After all, surging prices for coal, copper, nickel, and especially iron enabled natural resource businesses to see their balance sheets flooded with cash.

As previously mentioned, things have since stabilised. And overall, British mining stocks have been cutting back on their payouts in the weaker pricing environment, resulting in a 24.4% sector-wide slide. Therefore, depressed mining stocks may not be the best income investment right now.

However, the same can’t be said about banking. With interest rates on the rise, lending institutions have seen net interest margins expand. After all, they’re now charging significantly more for loans, with issuing costs growing at a slower pace.

This comes paired with a higher risk of default for overleveraged borrowers. But it’s enabled earnings to accelerate. As a result, banking dividends are up by 60.6%, with HSBC Holdings currently in first place across the UK stock market!

Meanwhile, the travel sector is also reporting similar levels of income growth as it continues to recover from the aftermath of the 2020 pandemic. Industrials have boosted payouts by 14%, while the telecommunications industry grew dividends by 23%.

The bottom line

Banking, travel, industrials, and telecommunications seem to be where the opportunities lie right now. And while not every enterprise from these sectors may be worthy of investment, these sectors are where I’d begin hunting down new passive income opportunities for my portfolio in 2023.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Edinburgh Cityscape with fireworks over The Castle and Balmoral Clock Tower
Investing Articles

The stock market movers I can’t afford to ignore in November

| Kate Leaman

Here’s why one Fool has this month circled in their calendar as one of the most important times of the…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

1 stock I’d buy and 1 I’d avoid for my millionaire SIPP goal

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith outlines a FTSE 100 firm he's keen on but also a FTSE 250 stock that he's worried about,…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Value Shares

Are Barclays shares a steal at 133p?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Barclays shares have fallen by around 14% over the last month. Is this a buying opportunity? Or are the shares…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Has the Persimmon share price bottomed out?

| Stephen Wright

After 18 months of declines, the Persimmon share price is rising. But should investors worry about lower revenues due to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 FTSE 250 stocks I wouldn’t buy with free money

| Paul Summers

Many FTSE 250 stocks look like great buys right now. But Paul Summers wouldn't touch these three with a bargepole.

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

A 7.7% yield but down 18%! This FTSE gem looks cheap to me

| Simon Watkins

This high-yielding FTSE heavyweight already looks good value and could surge if China’s economic recovery continues.

Read more »

A young Asian woman holding up her index finger
Investing Articles

This is one of my favourite FTSE value stocks right now!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

There are plenty of value shares worth buying on the London Stock Exchange today, but this FTSE small-cap could currently…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Should I buy growth stocks before 2024?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Growth stocks have been hit the hardest by the recent stock market correction, but is now the time to start…

Read more »