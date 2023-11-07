Home » Investing Articles » Here’s how much I’d need to invest to make £500 extra income each month

Here’s how much I’d need to invest to make £500 extra income each month

Christopher Ruane walks through the process he could use to try and earn thousands of pounds annually in extra income by buying carefully chosen shares.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

One common way to earn some extra income is by investing in shares that can hopefully pay dividends.

I say hopefully as dividends are never guaranteed, even if a business has been a generous payer in the past (Direct Line is an example, having scrapped its shareholder payout this year).

But by carefully looking at the business health and share price valuation of some blue-chip companies I come across in everyday life, I hope I could earn some pretty meaty passive income.

Imagine my target was £500 each month on average. How much would I need to invest?

Calculating possible dividend income

There are two factors that determine how much I might earn in extra income from owning dividend shares: the size of my investment and the average dividend yield I earn on it.

For example, if I invest £100,000 at an average yield of 7%, that should earn me £7,000 annually in dividends. That is already more than my target, as £500 each month adds up to £6,000 in a year.

But yield is not fixed. It depends on the dividends paid out by a company in any given year, which, as explained above, can change for better or for worse.

Setting up a target

Still, dividend cuts rarely come from nowhere. Some businesses like Diageo and investment trusts like City of London have raised their payout annually for many decades already.

By finding high-quality, consistently profitable businesses with strong cash flows and healthy balance sheets, hopefully I can improve the chances that I may not only keep receiving the same dividends, but even see them grow as the years pass.

In any case, I would diversify my portfolio across a range of shares to reduce the overall impact of a dividend cut by any one company in which I invest.

With my target of £6,000 a year in extra income, at a 7% average yield, I would need to invest just under £86,000.

If I could earn a higher yield, that would let me hit my target while investing a smaller amount. I would never just chase yield, though. I always try to stick to high-quality companies I think have what it takes to pump out dividends year after year.

Building up bit by bit

Still, £86,000 is a lot of money. What if I had the same extra income goal – but no spare cash to invest?

I would simply put money regularly into a Stocks and Shares ISA or share-dealing account then compound (reinvest) my dividends.

Doing that with £500 a month at an average yield of 7%, I would hit my target in just over a decade, presuming for the sake of the example, that share prices and dividends are constant.

At that point, instead of putting £500 a month in, I could start taking £500 each month out as extra income!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

3 ways the bond markets are impacting the FTSE 100 right now

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains how he can use the bond markets to learn information that can help him to explain what's…

Read more »

a couple embrace in front of their new home
Investing Articles

As the Persimmon share price rises, should we buy before it’s too late?

| Alan Oscroft

The Persimmon share price is still down in the dumps after collapsing in 2022. But we have a flicker of…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

Should I buy this 13% yielding penny stock?

| Sumayya Mansoor

Surely a penny stock with a double-digit dividend yield seems too good to be true? Our writer investigates!

Read more »

Shot of a young Black woman doing some paperwork in a modern office
Investing Articles

The Haleon share price is stuck at £3! Should I invest?

| Ben McPoland

The Haleon share price hasn't moved much since last summer. Could this be a good opportunity for me to invest…

Read more »

Black father and two young daughters dancing at home
Investing Articles

I’d buy this top FTSE small-cap stock with its 4% yield!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Looking past blue chips for a moment, our writer breaks down this burgeoning FTSE small-cap share that she likes the…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

The ASOS share price surges above £4! Did I miss the bottom?

| Charlie Carman

The ASOS share price has struggled to break out above 400p since the retailer's weak set of interim results in…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

These new shares double the return of Tesla stock!

| Cliff D'Arcy

Tesla stock has made multi-millionaires out of many investors. But what if I could double my return from these popular…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Market Movers

3 huge opportunities in the stock market to look at right now

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Whether one is investing for growth or income, the stock market is throwing up some exciting opportunities right now, says…

Read more »