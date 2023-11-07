Home » Investing Articles » 3 ways the bond markets are impacting the FTSE 100 right now

3 ways the bond markets are impacting the FTSE 100 right now

Jon Smith explains how he can use the bond markets to learn information that can help him to explain what’s happening in the stock market.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Over the past year, the UK 10-year government bond yield has jumped from 3.18% to 4.35%. For the yield to rise, it means that the price of the bond has fallen sharply. It’s not just in the government bond markets where this has happened. Corporate yields have also risen. Even though I’m primarily a stock investor, I’ve noticed several key impacts from the bond market worth flagging up.

Interest rate expectations

One key concern on the minds of investors is when interest rates will peak and potentially even be cut. This is important because it should help to spark a stock market rally. When the base rate increases, it puts more pressure on companies as it makes debt more expensive. Further, it decreases demand from customers as they feel the pinch from a higher cost of living.

The reverse is also true. When the rate falls, easing conditions historically have been very positive for business.

The bond market helps because the yield is used as an estimate of where investors think the interest rate will be at the time of the bond’s maturity. For example, the two-year government bond has a yield of 4.60%. This gives me optimism for the stock market, as investors appear to be factoring in rate cuts within the next two years from the current base rate of 5.25%.

Being selective on dividend shares

Another way bond markets are impacting the FTSE 100 relates to income investors. At the start of the pandemic when bond yields were incredibly low, buying a stock with even a mere 2% or 3% dividend yield made sense.

Yet with bond yields now much higher, income investors are having to sift through options a lot more carefully to find the right gems. I don’t see this as a bad thing — in fact it’s a positive. It means that bad companies with unsustainable yields are being ignored in favour of firms with genuine potential for high yields.

For example, it has shone a lot more of the spotlight on a stock like Aviva. The 7.82% current yield is generous, but I think it is sustainable, based on the fundamental outlook for the company.

The opportunity cost

Historically, some investors would shy away from the stock market and go for the perceived safer option of the bond market. Yet the rising yields (and falling prices) means that most bond market funds are due to lose money for the third straight year.

This means that the opportunity cost of putting money in the bond market is much higher than some thought it was. For example, if I’d invested in the FTSE 100 instead of the bond market exactly three years ago, I’d be up 33%.

I think that the poor returns on the bond market is pushing more to invest in the stock market instead. I believe this is already happening right now, but should pick up more in 2024. As a result, this could help to spark a rally in the FTSE 100.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

a couple embrace in front of their new home
Investing Articles

As the Persimmon share price rises, should we buy before it’s too late?

| Alan Oscroft

The Persimmon share price is still down in the dumps after collapsing in 2022. But we have a flicker of…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

Should I buy this 13% yielding penny stock?

| Sumayya Mansoor

Surely a penny stock with a double-digit dividend yield seems too good to be true? Our writer investigates!

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

Here’s how much I’d need to invest to make £500 extra income each month

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane walks through the process he could use to try and earn thousands of pounds annually in extra income…

Read more »

Shot of a young Black woman doing some paperwork in a modern office
Investing Articles

The Haleon share price is stuck at £3! Should I invest?

| Ben McPoland

The Haleon share price hasn't moved much since last summer. Could this be a good opportunity for me to invest…

Read more »

Black father and two young daughters dancing at home
Investing Articles

I’d buy this top FTSE small-cap stock with its 4% yield!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Looking past blue chips for a moment, our writer breaks down this burgeoning FTSE small-cap share that she likes the…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

The ASOS share price surges above £4! Did I miss the bottom?

| Charlie Carman

The ASOS share price has struggled to break out above 400p since the retailer's weak set of interim results in…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

These new shares double the return of Tesla stock!

| Cliff D'Arcy

Tesla stock has made multi-millionaires out of many investors. But what if I could double my return from these popular…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Market Movers

3 huge opportunities in the stock market to look at right now

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Whether one is investing for growth or income, the stock market is throwing up some exciting opportunities right now, says…

Read more »