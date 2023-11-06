Home » Investing Articles » Growth Shares » This property growth stock just hit 52-week lows. Time to buy?

This property growth stock just hit 52-week lows. Time to buy?

Jon Smith flags up an interesting FTSE 100 growth stock that looks oversold, in his opinion, following a sharp move lower recently.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

October was a rough month for Rightmove (LSE:RMV). The growth stock dropped by 16% over the past month, erasing all the gains from the past year. It’s now down almost 5% over the last 12 months. To make things worse, it also hit fresh 12-month lows last week at 465p. Despite all of this, there are plenty of reasons for investors to consider buying now.

Reasons for the tumble

The online property marketplace is naturally impacted by the broader property market. If nobody is buying/selling or renting a place, there’s little in the way of revenue that Rightmove can make from listing fees. Further, income from advertisers and other subscription services will be lower during a slump in demand if fewer people visit the website.

Given the wobble that the property market has endured over the past year, it doesn’t surprise me to see absolute underperformance from the stock versus the broader FTSE 100 index.

In the short term, the share price took a dive following news that one of its main competitors has been bought. The competitor is OnTheMarket. Initially, it might seem odd for Rightmove shares to fall on this news. Yet it makes sense when we consider that the purchaser is looking to inject capital into OnTheMarket to help it to grow. This could take away market share from Rightmove and hurt profits.

Why I think it’s a smart buy

The risks mentioned are valid going forward. But I’m not sure they’re factors that are guaranteed to hurt the firm in the long run.

The property market goes in cycles with the economy. I’m confident that within the next couple of years the economy will grow at a faster pace as interest rates start to move lower. This should be a catalyst for property demand, helping to fuel better investor sentiment for Rightmove.

As for OnTheMarket, just because it will have greater funding it doesn’t mean it’s sure to become a top player in this sector. Even if it does grow market share, it’s a big enough pie for Rightmove to still be a very profitable business.

Finally, Rightmove is doing well financially. The half-year results showed a 10% jump in revenue versus H1 2022. Underlying earnings per share increased by 6%. So if we remove all the outside noise, the business is functioning well.

The bottom line

Growth stocks are usually more sensitive to changes in investor sentiment than other types of shares. I think we’ve seen Rightmove shares fall excessively to 52-week lows, based more on news instead of hard facts.

The facts are that the company is growing and has a high market share. This means it’s well positioned for whenever activity in the sector starts to take off again. On that basis, I think investors should consider buying the stock now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rightmove Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Growth Shares

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

Have Barclays shares just become a must-buy bargain?

| James Beard

The price of Barclays shares tumbled after the bank released its third-quarter results. Our writer examines whether they're now in…

Read more »

Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart
Investing Articles

How I’d aim for a £1m Stocks & Shares ISA starting with £10k

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why it's not a pipedream to aim to become a Stocks & Shares ISA millionaire, even from…

Read more »

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

£5k in a Stocks and Shares ISA? 2 red-hot shares I’d buy and keep for decades!

| Ben McPoland

Here are two stocks that this writer thinks could grow for a long time to come, and deliver handsome returns…

Read more »

Light bulb with growing tree.
Investing Articles

The one thing I’m looking for in stocks to buy right now is…

| Stephen Wright

Share prices have stalled recently as P/E multiples contract. Stephen Wright thinks this means one thing for investors looking for…

Read more »

Investing Articles

If Nvidia stock falls to $350, I will be loading up on it

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Nvidia stock has been very volatile recently. And Edward Sheldon believes that in the short term, it could be set…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

This high-quality FTSE stock fell 16% last month and I think investors should consider buying it

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This FTSE stock is one of the highest-quality businesses on the London Stock Exchange, according to Edward Sheldon. And right…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

2 resilient UK growth stocks to consider in November 2023

| Kevin Godbold

The UK stock market may end its bear phase soon, so hunting for beaten-down growth stocks now could prove to…

Read more »

View of Tower Bridge in Autumn
Investing Articles

What’s the point of Lloyds shares?

| James Beard

With Lloyds shares trading close to their 52-week low, our writer is starting to question whether he should sell his…

Read more »