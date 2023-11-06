Home » Investing Articles » Forget buy-to-let, this 11.2% dividend yield is my passive income pick!

Forget buy-to-let, this 11.2% dividend yield is my passive income pick!

We’d all love to have a passive income. Dr James Fox takes a closer look at a FTSE 100 dividend giant paying a red hot 11.2% dividend yield.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

There are lots of ways to generate a passive income. In the UK, many of us go down the buy-to-let route, which can be lucrative. But my preferred option in investing for dividends.

So, this why I say forget buy-to-let, and instead, I focus my attention on stocks like Phoenix Group (LSE:PHNX).

This FTSE 100 insurer currently pays an 11.2% dividend yield, making it the strongest dividend payer on the index.

Investing for dividends

Investing with a view to generating income via dividends is often considered an easier and more accessible option than buy-to-let real estate for several compelling reasons.

First, investing in dividend-paying stocks doesn’t require the substantial upfront capital needed to purchase a property.

In the case of stocks, I can start with a modest amount of money, making this option accessible to a broader range of investors.

Additionally, there’s no need to deal with property management, tenant issues, or the associated costs and time commitments that come with real estate ownership.

Moreover, I can open an investment account in a matter of minutes. Investing in dividend-paying stocks is very simple.

Nonetheless, I need to be aware that investing isn’t risk-free and I need to research my investments.

Investment hypothesis

One reason why the Phoenix yield is so high is because the share price has been falling. This is partly because of the impact of higher interest rates on the company’s bond holdings.

Insurers handle significant amounts of capital, which they later distribute to policyholders in the form of payouts.

These financial obligations must be carefully managed, leading companies like Phoenix and their counterparts to invest the managed funds, often in secure fixed-income assets such as bonds.

However, the recent trend of rising interest rates has led to a decrease in the value of older bonds and other assets.

Nonetheless, it appears that things will improve here. After all, interest rates will need to moderate over the medium term.

Moreover, these bond losses are ‘unrealised’. In other words, insurers likely had no intention of selling these bonds. They’re held to maturity as part of a balanced portfolio of assets.

Of course, that’s not to say further interest rate hikes wouldn’t push the shares lower. Higher interest rates tends to draw money away from shares, towards debt and cash in addition to pushing down the price of older bonds.

More tailwinds

Second, we’re also see positive trends in general insurance with inflation moderation. Thus, there’s less pressure on insurers to continually stay ahead of rising claims costs.

This has been reinforced by a more than twofold increase in new business long-term cash generation that surged to £885m.

The group’s performance has also been buoyed by positive trends in the bulk purchase annuities (BPA). These are insurance contracts where a pension scheme transfers its liability to pay pensions to an insurance company.

This helps the pension scheme manage its financial risk by ensuring that the insurance company takes responsibility for making the pension payments to scheme members.

Phoenix Group is by no means the biggest player in the BPA market. However, it’s a growing industry, that was worth £50bn in 2022 and could more than double in the coming years. To date, only 15% of the UK’s defined benefit pension liabilities have been transferred to insurers.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Phoenix Group Holdings. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Market Movers

Down 20% in 2023, is the Prudential share price a major investment opportunity?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Earlier in the year, the Prudential share price was near 1,400p. Today however, it’s under 900p. Is this a great…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Growth Shares

This property growth stock just hit 52-week lows. Time to buy?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith flags up an interesting FTSE 100 growth stock that looks oversold, in his opinion, following a sharp move…

Read more »

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing For Beginners

If these 3 things happen, the Lloyds share price could surge

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith outlines points linked to hedging interest rate risk and increasing dividend payments to help the Lloyds share price.

Read more »

Investing Articles

Time for me to buy more of this FTSE 100 star after Q3 results?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 oil and gas giant looks undervalued to me from several perspectives and is still 5% lower than…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Will the stock market crash before 2024?

| Cliff D'Arcy

After the S&P 500 dived over 10% from 31 July to 27 October, pundits warned of a coming stock-market crash.…

Read more »

Couple working from home while daughter watches video on smartphone with headphones on
Investing Articles

£1,000 to invest? Here are 2 cheap shares I’d snap up right now!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

These two cheap shares seem to be getting left behind, despite delivering solid results. Here’s why a buying opportunity may…

Read more »

Smiling family of four enjoying breakfast at sunrise while camping
Investing Articles

Why I’d drip-feed £500 a month into sold-off FTSE 250 shares, starting today

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Buying discounted FTSE 250 shares regularly could be a sound long-term move for building wealth in the stock market. Zaven…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

8.2% dividend yield! An energy stock to buy right now?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

I’m hunting for top-notch income stocks, and this beaten-down, high-dividend-yield business looks like it could be a solid addition to…

Read more »