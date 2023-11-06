Home » Investing Articles » boohoo shares are up this month! Here’s what I’m doing

boohoo shares are up this month! Here’s what I’m doing

boohoo shares are up almost 10% in the last 30 days, which could mark the start of a promising turnaround. This Fool asks whether now is the right time to buy.

Latest posts by Dylan Hood (see all)
Published
| More on:
Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

boohoo group’s (LSE: BOO) share price has been fascinating to follow over the past few years. The online retailer’s stock has fallen over 92% from its 2020 highs. Plagued by the likes of Brexit, the post-pandemic physical stores’ recovery, supply chain issues and wider market uncertainty, the shares have certainly had a tough time.

However, in the last 30 days, the stock has risen a healthy 8.5%. Given this renewed momentum, could now be the right time for me to add it to my portfolio?

Poor performer

At the height of the pandemic, boohoo shares shot up to 413p in June 2020. Remaining pretty volatile throughout the year, the stock finished 2020 at around the 340p mark.

In 2021 boohoo was plagued by a scandal surrounding the treatment of some workers at companies to which it outsourced production. Additional complications arising from Brexit disrupted supply chains making matters worse for the fashion retailer. The rise of cheaper competitors such as Shein and Temu has also dented boohoo’s market share.

These factors combined with a wider market downturn have pushed boohoo shares down to just 33p as I write (6 November).

Bad results

Last month, boohoo released its half-year results. Revenue and gross profit figures showed a 17% and 16% year-on-year fall, respectively. It also stated that it expects revenues to decline by between 12% and 17% in 2024, due to slower than anticipated volume recovery. Based on this, it seemed that investors had little to be excited about.

However, the group did report some positive metrics. These included a 16% reduction in operating costs, a £94m reduction in inventory, and increased margins. However, given such poor top-line figures, I’m not sure these tip the dial in favour of investing.

Light at the end of the tunnel

A great way to spot a good investment is by tracking the market moves of seasoned veteran investors. In the case of boohoo, one big name has been loading up on shares. Mike Ashley, CEO and majority shareholder of Frasers Group has built up a substantial 15.1% holding in boohoo through his vehicle MASH Holdings.

While this could just be a play to acquire the brand and its inventory – which wouldn’t necessarily generate any value for shareholders – it always gives me some confidence when an industry titan buys in.

In addition to this, analysts have indicated that the company expects to increase earnings by 75%. This could spur significant investor momentum should the predictions come to fruition. That being said, boohoo isn’t expected to be profitable for the next three years.

The verdict

All things considered, I don’t think boohoo shares fit my buy criteria. Poor results and fierce competition are both major red flags for me. Although the company has taken some steps to remedy its key issues, I don’t think these outweigh the risks. Although the share price has enjoyed a small uptick this month, I won’t be buying any time soon.    

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Dylan Hood has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart
Investing Articles

Get ready for a stock market rally

| Ben McPoland

This writer thinks a bull market could be set to develop in 2024 and he's been scouting for opportunities in…

Read more »

Dividend Shares

2 top dividend stocks to consider buying in November

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Ed Sheldon highlights two dividend stocks he likes the look of right now. He thinks they have the potential to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The Rolls-Royce share price continues to rise! Have I missed my chance?

| Charlie Keough

The Rolls-Royce share price has been on a charge. However, this Fool is wondering if he's missed his chance to…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Market Movers

Down 20% in 2023, is the Prudential share price a major investment opportunity?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Earlier in the year, the Prudential share price was near 1,400p. Today however, it’s under 900p. Is this a great…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Growth Shares

This property growth stock just hit 52-week lows. Time to buy?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith flags up an interesting FTSE 100 growth stock that looks oversold, in his opinion, following a sharp move…

Read more »

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing For Beginners

If these 3 things happen, the Lloyds share price could surge

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith outlines points linked to hedging interest rate risk and increasing dividend payments to help the Lloyds share price.

Read more »

Investing Articles

Time for me to buy more of this FTSE 100 star after Q3 results?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 oil and gas giant looks undervalued to me from several perspectives and is still 5% lower than…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Forget buy-to-let, this 11.2% dividend yield is my passive income pick!

| Dr. James Fox

We'd all love to have a passive income. Dr James Fox takes a closer look at a FTSE 100 dividend…

Read more »