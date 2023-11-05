Home » Investing Articles » Can I double my money with Rolls-Royce shares again?

Can I double my money with Rolls-Royce shares again?

Rolls-Royce shares are the investment story of the year with 162% growth. Dr James Fox explores what’s next for the engineering giant.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I sold my Rolls-Royce (LSE:RR) shares earlier in the year. It was a gradual reduction in my position, but I probably came close to doubling my money with the engineering stock.

Of course, I possibly sold some or all of my holdings too early. However, I wasn’t aware of the sheer strength of the positive momentum behind the stock. I also underestimated the company’s ability to continue outperforming the market.

So, the question today is ‘could I double my money again from here’?

Valuations

The current share price infers a forward price-to-earnings of 29 times. That’s clearly not overly cheap, but it’s important to highlight that Rolls remains a company in transition. It’s getting back on its feet after being severely damaged by the pandemic.

Looking forward, however, valuation based on earnings forecasts improves. A forward multiple of 16.5 times isn’t particularly expensive.

202320242025
EPS forecast (p)7.179.8212.71
P/E at current share price29.321.316.5
Rolls-Royce P/E

By comparison, Rolls’s rival in the US, General Electric, currently trades at 14.2 times forward earnings for 2023. However, it looks increasingly expensive in the coming years due to a falling earnings forecast. Interestingly, General Electric’s FY2025 P/E would be almost on par with Rolls-Royce’s.

202320242025
EPS forecast (c)7.685.196.63
P/E at current share price14.22116.4
General Electric P/E

We can also look at metrics, including the price-to-sales ratio, to provide further near-term comparisons. The below chart shows that Rolls-Royce trades at a discount to General Electric, and Safran — which General Electric recently partnered with.

Created at TradingView

Although the valuation metrics are highly appealing, they do not imply that the fair value should currently be twice the current price. That’s not to say the company won’t continue to grow earnings beyond the medium term, and thus earnings a higher valuation.

Long-term growth

Rolls-Royce earns the vast majority of its revenues from three segments: civil aviation, defence, and power systems. The biggest of these, by some distance, is civil aviation.

As such, the investment hypothesis for Rolls-Royce is heavily linked to this sector. Thankfully, the civil aviation sector is expected to receive a major boost over the next two decades, primarily from a growing global middle class.

For example, Airbus’s Global Market Forecast for the next two decades predicts demand for over 40,000 new commercial jets between 2023 and 2042. However, the vast majority of this demand is for single-body aircrafts — Rolls stopped producing engines for this market a decade ago.

The company’s decision to leave the market could prove a huge mistake looking at the forecast. CEO Tufan Erginbilgiç doesn’t see Rolls re-entering the sector for a decade, primarily due to the logistical challenges associated with partnering with aircraft manufacturers and other parts of the supply chain.

So, could Rolls-Royce shares double from here? I really wouldn’t be surprised to see shares trade around £5 in three or four years time. However, there are plenty of variables, including its ability to benefit from growing civil aviation demand and investor sentiment.

Right now, I don’t have a position in Rolls, but I’ll consider it when I have more capital available.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

Can NIO shares grow 5x in 5 years?

| Dr. James Fox

NIO shares continue to display extreme volatility. The stock is heavily influenced by events outside of its control. Dr James…

Read more »

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £10k in my SIPP 10 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explores how much wealth could have been built within the British stock market over the last decade using…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

I’d aim for a million by buying only 10 shares

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane considers some practical factors as he explains why he'd aim for a million buying under a dozen different…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

No savings at 40? I’d use the Warren Buffett method to start building retirement wealth

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Following Warren Buffett’s example could help investors navigate the current volatile markets, paving the way to a more comfortable retirement…

Read more »

Mature black couple enjoying shopping together in UK high street
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £500 a month to aim for passive income of £35,464 a year for life

| Ben McPoland

It’s possible to generate a five-figure passive income sum with consistent monthly payments. The key is to get the ball…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

10.4% yield! Here’s the dividend forecast for Vodafone shares for the next TWO years

| Royston Wild

Dividend forecasts for Vodafone continue to see double-digit yields. Is the FTSE 100 company too good to miss for income…

Read more »

man in shirt using computer and smiling while working in the office
Investing Articles

2 reasons why Aviva shares may look like a brilliant bargain!

| Royston Wild

I plan to buy more ultra-cheap Aviva shares when I next have cash to invest. Here is why I think…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

2 high-risk FTSE 100 shares I WON’T be buying in 2024!

| Royston Wild

The FTSE index is packed with brilliant bargains. But I believe these low-cost stocks could end up costing investors a…

Read more »