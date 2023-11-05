Home » Investing Articles » Buying 2,077 National Grid shares would give me monthly income of £100 in 2024

Buying 2,077 National Grid shares would give me monthly income of £100 in 2024

Is there a more solid source of dividend income than National Grid shares? Possibly, but it’s still good enough for me.

Harvey Jones
Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
| More on:
2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

National Grid (LSE: NG) shares aren’t the most exciting on the FTSE 100, and that’s why I like them. I see this as a solid, reliable defensive stock that will help me sleep better at night while serving up one of the most reliable dividends around.

Yet the electricity transmission provider offers growth prospects too. I’ve just been examining National Grid’s recent share price performance, and was pleasantly surprised to see it’s up 20.15% over the past five years, easily beating the FTSE 100’s modest 4.4%.

Safe as a share can be?

The last year hasn’t been quite so exciting with the stock up just 3.45% but investors will have enjoyed a total return of 9%, after allowing for the dividend. No cash savings account can match that, and no bond yield either.

That said, National Grid now face more competition from rising government bond yields, as investors expect interest rates to stay higher for longer. With 30-year gilt yields recently nudging 5%, the stock’s 5.56% yield isn’t so earth shattering.

National Grid offers capital growth prospects as well. However, so do bonds as their prices could recover once we hit peak interest rates. So its share price could come under more pressure in the months ahead.

Yet I don’t buy shares for a matter of months, I buy them for years or, with luck, decades. National Grid is a brilliant portfolio building block and over a 10-year term, I think it should offer a superior total return to gilts.

Of course, despite its status as a monopoly supplier of a vital resource, this is not a risk-free stock. It owes more than £40bn and some of that debt is index-linked, pushing up servicing costs by £350m this year. It’s also investing almost £30bn in decarbonising energy systems over the five years to 2026, with more to follow.

Steady state valuation

Management has to drive through a massive electricity overhaul of our transmission infrastructure, while keeping the dividends flowing. The latest yield has wafer thin cover of just 1.2, although that’s less of an issue for a utility, given the highly visible earnings

The dividend looks secure with free cash flow rising 11% to £6.43bn in 2023. That’s despite investing a record £7.7bn in building clean, smart energy infrastructure and maintaining network reliability. It’s now forecast to yield 5.81% in 2024 and 5.95% in 2025. So the dividend will grow, while at some point bond yields will start to decline.

Based on the 2024 yield, I’d need to buy 2,077 National Grid shares to generate an income of £100 a month, or £1,200 a year. At today’s share price of 994.6p, that would cost me £20,658, a little over my annual £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA limit.

I wouldn’t pump all that money into one stock in the same tax year, but I’d happily build up that size of stake over time, as part of my wider portfolio. Given today’s economic uncertainty, now looks like a good time to buy National Grid shares. I see little point in waiting to see if they’ll get cheaper. Today they trade at around 15 times earnings, which is pretty much what they usually do. They’re on my buy list while I build up some cash.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart
Investing Articles

How I’d aim for a £1m Stocks & Shares ISA starting with £10k

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why it's not a pipedream to aim to become a Stocks & Shares ISA millionaire, even from…

Read more »

Smiling family of four enjoying breakfast at sunrise while camping
Investing Articles

How many beaten-down BT shares need I buy to give up work and live off the income?

| Harvey Jones

If I went all in on BT shares I could generate a blistering level of dividend income and it's cheap…

Read more »

Senior couple crossing the road on a city street. They are walking with shopping bags while Christmas shopping.
Investing Articles

3 UK stocks for passive income in turbulent times

| Stephen Wright

The best companies can keep returning cash to investors through an economic downturn. Stephen Wright has some ideas for passive…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

Why investors should pay attention to bond markets

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie explains how he's using signals from the bond market to help him build and hone his investment strategy.

Read more »

Modern suburban family houses with car on driveway
Investing Articles

Homebuilders under fire again

| Owain Bennallack

Accused of profiteering during the boom of the past decade, homebuilders are now under the cosh for much the same reason…

Read more »

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

£5k in a Stocks and Shares ISA? 2 red-hot shares I’d buy and keep for decades!

| Ben McPoland

Here are two stocks that this writer thinks could grow for a long time to come, and deliver handsome returns…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

2 cheap shares I’m looking to buy in November… before it’s too late

| Stephen Wright

With the Bank of England and the Federal Reserve pausing interest rate increases, Stephen Wright senses a new urgency when…

Read more »

Mature couple in a discussion while eating a meal in a restaurant.
Investing Articles

A 3-step plan to generate a second income of £500 a month

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon outlines how an investor could build enough capital to generate a significant second income when starting from scratch.

Read more »