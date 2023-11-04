Home » Investing Articles » No savings? I’d follow the Warren Buffett approach to build wealth!

No savings? I’d follow the Warren Buffett approach to build wealth!

Warren Buffett has made billions in the stock market. Our writer shares why he’s applying some of the great man’s lessons to his own investing.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
Buffett at the BRK AGM

Image source: The Motley Fool

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Reaching a point in life with less savings than hoped can be disappointing. But in terms of building wealth, the example of legendary investor Warren Buffett shows that mighty oaks can come from, well, very little indeed.

Buffett started buying shares as a schoolboy with hard-earned pocket money from a paper round. His first purchase, all in one share, broke what would later be a key element of his approach. Diversification.

But, in the decades since, Buffett has been a huge investing success. By applying his approach, I would aim to build wealth in the stock market.

Boring can be rewarding

The first thing to note about Buffett’s success is how much of it has come from fairly boring industries, such as insurance and transportation.

Not only that, Buffett has done well investing in well-known, large companies such as Coca-Cola and Apple.

Rather than try to sniff out some small company in a little-known area, Buffett tends to stick to proven performers in areas he understands. That makes sense, as investing in something you do not understand and so cannot assess is not really investing – it is speculation.

Invest for the long term

As a long-term investor myself, another thing that strikes me about Buffett’s approach is that he invests with a similar timeframe.

In fact, he has said his preferred holding time for a share is “forever”. Although he has indeed held some shares for decades, he also sells some.

But I think the interesting point is that his time focus is a long one. That can help reduce the fees that come with constant buying and selling.

But it also, again, marks Buffett out as an investor not a speculator. By investing for a long time, he is able to benefit from years of good performance by a business if he has correctly identified it as having promising prospects.

Focusing ruthlessly on value

However, simply having good commercial prospects on its own does not make Buffett buy a company’s shares. He also considers price and tries to avoid paying more than what he sees as a fair price for a share.

Why? In short, even a brilliant business can make a terrible investment by paying too much for it. So Buffett only tries to buy when he thinks he finds a great company selling for less than it is worth.

That might not be often. That seems to suit Warren Buffett fine. Indeed, he can go for years without making a big share purchase. Again, that marks him out as an investor not a trader.

Applying the Buffett principles

Simply learning some investing lessons from Buffett might not give me his Midas touch. But I do think it could help me become a more effective investor.

So, even with no savings, starting to drip-feed some money regularly into a Stocks and Shares ISA and investing using some Buffett principles could hopefully help me build wealth.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Apple. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Light bulb with growing tree.
Investing Articles

The one thing I’m looking for in stocks to buy right now is…

| Stephen Wright

Share prices have stalled recently as P/E multiples contract. Stephen Wright thinks this means one thing for investors looking for…

Read more »

Lady wearing a head scarf looks over pages on company financials
Investing Articles

Why is no one shouting about this FTSE 250 income gem?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reveals a FTSE 250 income stock from the property sector that he believes should get more attention than…

Read more »

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Investing Articles

I’d invest a £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA like this to target £1,700 in 2024 dividends!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane reckons a single Stocks and Shares ISA invested in today's market could potentially set him up to earn…

Read more »

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

2 shares I’d love to own in my SIPP

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains the features that make him like the idea of owning this duo of FTSE 100 shares in…

Read more »

Happy parents playing with little kids riding in box
Investing Articles

Should I buy housebuilder shares that have fallen 50%-plus?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

UK housebuilder shares have tanked. Many have more than halved in value. Is this a great buying opportunity? Ed Sheldon…

Read more »

Aerial shot showing an aircraft shadow flying over an idyllic beach
Investing Articles

Build a four-figure second income for £10 a day? Here’s how!

| Christopher Ruane

With a spare tenner a day, our writer explains how he'd aim to grow a second income to over £1,000…

Read more »

Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in this FTSE 100 stock at the start of the year, here’s what I’d have now

| Stephen Wright

Does Vodafone’s big dividend yield make up for its declining share price? Or does the FTSE 100 have better opportunities…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

£5,000 in savings? I’d buy 5 FTSE shares to target £250 a month in passive income

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane sets out how he would try to use the dividend potential of carefully-chosen FTSE shares to build extra…

Read more »