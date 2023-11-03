Home » Investing Articles » Aston Martin shares: the 2024 pick of the year?

Aston Martin shares: the 2024 pick of the year?

Jon Smith reviews Aston Martin shares after the latest results and looks for positives in what could be a strong year ahead for the firm.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Aston Martin

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Aston Martin (LSE:AML) shares have been on a rollercoaster journey. Over the past year the stock is up 88%, but over the past three months it has fallen 45%. With the end of the year looming, I’m starting to think about how I can get a head start on 2024. One way is to try and identify and buy a stock now that has the potential to rally. So is Aston Martin the pick I’m looking for?

Reasons to buy the stock

Unsurprisingly, the moves in Aston Martin share price have reflected the changes in sentiment over the past year. The jump over the longer period reflects the improvement in some financials versus the previous year. For example, revenue for 2022 was up 26% year-on-year. With H1 2023 revenue also up 25% versus H1 2022, it’s clear that demand for vehicles is high.

Ultimately, this is the core of any successful business. The firm is pushing forward and making cars that customers want. This includes the popular SUV DBX, along with the launch of the DB12 coupe. In the works is an electric car, which the UK government has provided funding of £9m.

If this revenue increase continues in 2024, it makes it easier for the firm to get back to profitability, helping to boost the share price.

Another reason to buy the stock is because other investors are clearly optimistic. The Yew Tree fund, led by chairman Lawrence Stroll, bought more stock recently to take the shareholding to 26.23%. If these experienced investors are increasing their holdings with the share price at current levels, it’s a good sign.

Reasons for concern

In the latest Q3 results from the start of November, delays with the DB12 model mean the volume outlook has been revised lower. The company simply can’t afford to have these downward revisions. This was a factor why the share price has fallen in recent days.

Investors also need to be aware that even though there’s optimism around the brand, the bottom line still isn’t pretty. The firm has been loss-making for several years and looks set to post a full-year loss for 2023.

Even though the outlook for coming years is better, it’s difficult to get too excited about this when the business has been generating losses for so long. If we strip things back to basics, there’s little value in investing in a company that can’t make money!

Bringing everything together

I’m cautiously optimistic about Aston Martin for 2024. I think the stock could rise next year, so I’m considering investing in the firm now. However, I can’t claim this to be the knock-out growth stock of 2024. I think it’s a good opportunity for investors to consider, but still comes with risks.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

happy senior couple using a laptop in their living room to look at their financial budgets
Investing Articles

1 top dividend stock to consider buying in November 2023

| Kevin Godbold

This cash-generating business has a great dividend record with further increases forecast and a beaten-down stock price.

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

I’m copying Warren Buffett and being greedy!

| Charlie Keough

During his time, Warren Buffett has provided investors with plenty of good ideas. This Fool is applying some to his…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

1 value stock to consider before it’s too late

| Kevin Godbold

This recovering value stock may not remain as cheap for much longer if the new bull market gathers pace in…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

2 resilient UK growth stocks to consider in November 2023

| Kevin Godbold

The UK stock market may end its bear phase soon, so hunting for beaten-down growth stocks now could prove to…

Read more »

View of Tower Bridge in Autumn
Investing Articles

What’s the point of Lloyds shares?

| James Beard

With Lloyds shares trading close to their 52-week low, our writer is starting to question whether he should sell his…

Read more »

Bournemouth at night with a fireworks display from the pier
Investing Articles

Best British value stocks to consider buying in November

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our freelance writers to reveal the top value stocks they’d buy in November, including a Share Advisor 'Ice'…

Read more »

Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Shell shares 5 years ago, here’s what I’d have now

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at Shell shares after the FTSE 100's largest company reported its Q3 results…

Read more »

Young black woman in a wheelchair working online from home
Investing Articles

More carnage in 2024? A dividend growth share I’d buy for passive income next year

| Royston Wild

The outlook for many income-paying stocks is pretty uncertain right now. But I expect this dividend growth share to keep…

Read more »