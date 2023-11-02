Home » Investing Articles » Is it too late to buy last month’s 2 best-performing FTSE 100 stocks?

Is it too late to buy last month’s 2 best-performing FTSE 100 stocks?

These two FTSE 100 stocks smashed the market in October and offer solid dividends. But they’re looking pretty expensive as a result.

Harvey Jones
Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
| More on:
Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Investing is full of surprises. I was stunned to discover the identity of the two best-performing FTSE 100 stocks over the last month. Both had slipped off my investment radar but smashed the market, rising around 15% each.

Rather than a couple of pacey growth stocks, they’re a brace of out-of-favour water companies, Severn Trent (LSE: SVT) and United Utilities Group (LSE: UU). I didn’t see that coming.

Well I never

Utility stocks are supposed to be solid defensive buy-and-holds, and these two have lived up to that reputation. Severn Trent is up 8.04% over the last year, and 41.76% over five years. United Utilities is up 15.18% and 47.23% over the same timescales.

Both have easily outpaced the FTSE 100 as a whole. That’s up a modest 4.78% and 5.12% over one and five years. I wish I’d bought them yonks ago.

What these figures don’t show is that both suffered an early autumn dip, as markets decided interest rates would stay higher for longer. That drove up bond yields and hammered FTSE 100 dividend stocks, as investors realised they could get high rates of income without the added risk of equities.

If I’d known Severn Trent and United Utilities were going to rocket over the last month, I’d have bought them beforehand. Would I buy them today, though?

These are clearly premium defensive stocks, but they come at a premium price. Severn Trent trades at a thumping 46.43 times earnings. While it yields a solid 4%, a couple of dozen FTSE 100 stocks pay more. United Utilities yields 4.19% and trades at around 40 times earnings, which again, doesn’t exactly get my juices flowing.

Both stocks got a boost on 16 October when broker Jefferies upgraded the water sector, saying its constituent companies “present an unprecedented opportunity for multi-year growth”.

Good income but not great

Severn Trent’s balance sheet has been boosted by a £1bn equity raise and the board looks set to maintain its current dividend policy, as does United Utilities (and it doesn’t need to raise equity either).

Water companies have to invest heavily to reduce storm overflow spills, pollution and water leakage, and improve river conditions. Plus they also have to run costly affordability schemes, to make sure that poorer households still get water.

There’s also the vague threat of nationalisation, although I couldn’t see Keir Starmer’s Labour Party devoting much time to that.

Yet as monopoly providers of essential water and sewerage services operating under a well-established and transparent regulatory framework, Severn Trent and United Utilities should generate relatively stable and predictable cash flows to keep those dividends flowing.

If interest rates have peaked and start falling next year, their share prices may get a lift from sliding bond yields too. My problem is that I don’t like buying shares on the back of a good run, in case I arrive at the party just as everyone heads home.

I’d happily hold Severn Trent and United Utilities, but today I’d much rather buy a brace of high-yielders instead. The FTSE 100 is full of them (and many are a lot cheaper too).

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

2 dividend stocks that I think might be November no-brainers

| Stephen Wright

With Coca-Cola trading at pandemic multiples and Primary Health Properties offering a 7% yield, could November be a good time…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is the Ocado share price doomed?

| Christopher Ruane

Where might the Ocado share price head from here? Our writer weighs some pros and cons and explains whether he…

Read more »

The words "what's your plan for retirement" written on chalkboard on pavement somewhere in London
Investing Articles

£20k of savings? I’d buy these 5 stocks to target passive income of £16,543 a year

| Harvey Jones

A relatively small initial investment in FTSE 100 dividend stocks can generate huge amounts of passive income, given time.

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

Are housebuilders currently some of the best value stocks to buy and hold?

| Sumayya Mansoor

Our writer believes the FTSE is littered with quality value stocks -- but are house building stocks among them or…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Can Rolls-Royce’s share price continue to rocket in 2024?

| Royston Wild

Rolls-Royce's share price has more than doubled this year, making it one of the FTSE 100's star performers. Can it…

Read more »

Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings
Investing Articles

How much do I need to invest for £30,000 in passive income a year?

| Charlie Carman

Charlie Carman explores important considerations for stock market investors to bear in mind when targeting £30k in annual passive income.

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

£250 to spare in November? 3 reasons I’d use it to start buying shares!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains why he'd be happy to start buying shares in today's market if he had a few hundred…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

J Sainsbury’s share price jumps on profits upgrade! Time to buy?

| Royston Wild

The Sainsbury's share price has jumped following solid first-half trading numbers. Could this be the start of a glorious recovery?

Read more »