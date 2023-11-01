Home » Investing Articles » Growth Shares » This tech penny stock looks super cheap at 23p

This tech penny stock looks super cheap at 23p

Jon Smith reveals an attractive penny stock that invests in tech-focused companies with high earnings potential.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:
artificial intelligence investing algorithms

Image source: Getty Images.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Penny stocks refer to companies trading with a market-cap of less than £100m and a share price below £1. Typically, these types of businesses have a higher risk level than large-cap shares. The share price can be very volatile, which can put some investors off. However, volatile can also mean jumping higher, which is what I believe could happen here.

Venture capitalist

With a current share price of 23p, Mercia Asset Management (LSE:MERC) has a market-cap of £98m. The UK-based private equity firm invests in various ventures and debt solutions.

It mostly targets new technology, or tech innovations, for funding. For example, it has a stake in nDreams, a world-leading VR game publisher and developer.

As a private equity company, the bulk of deals are with firms not listed on the stock market. Given that Mercia isn’t targeting large, established tech companies, most are likely to be privately held.

The aim is for Mercia to buy a share of a business, help it to grow, and then sell the stake further down the line. This could be to another investor or via an initial public offering (IPO). As a result, it hopes to make a profit.

Why I think there’s large potential

In July, the business released its report for the last financial year. It had £1.4bn of assets under management, up from £959m the previous year.

Revenue jumped from £12.7m to £25.9m, with the team expanding from 93 to 142. These are all positive signs of a firm with momentum. The fact the business has around 570 investments in its portfolio makes me comfortable it’s diversified in risk exposure.

The main reason I believe the stock’s cheap is based on the outlook. Profit before tax was £2.4m, but it expects that figure should average around £20m over the next three years.

The current price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is 34, which isn’t exactly cheap. But let’s say earnings per share is around 10x in the coming few years. In line with the increase in profits, and the share price that stays at a similar level, this would make the stock very undervalued as we stand today.

Points to consider

Another factor I think is key is its tech focus. This is the future. Even though buying an individual tech name can be risky, buying shares in Mercia is much less risky. It holds so many different stocks that even if just a couple really take off, the benefit to Mercia could see the share price rocket.

One concern I do have is the concentrated exposure to UK companies. I’m also conscious of the state of the economy and how this might keep a lid on potential growth for young tech companies. Finally, being a penny stock is always going to put off some investors.

Yet, on balance, I think the stock looks cheap, based on future earnings. And if its outlook is achieved and some investments take off, this might not be a penny stock forever. Therefore, I think investors who understand the risk might do well to consider buying the stock.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Growth Shares

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

3 top UK AI stocks to buy for the artificial intelligence revolution

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland highlights three London-listed stocks to buy to gain exposure to possibly the greatest mega-trend of the next few…

Read more »

A beach at sunset where there is an inscription on the sand "Breathe Deeeply".
Investing Articles

The London Stock Exchange is in a “doom loop”! Here’s 1 UK share I’m buying anyway

| Ben McPoland

There's been some alarming talk surrounding the London Stock Exchange this year. Here's one UK stock I'd buy despite the…

Read more »

ESG concept of environmental, social and governance.
Investing Articles

Why there’s a place for both ESG and OIL in my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie explains why there is room in his Stocks and Shares ISA portfolio for both traditional energy producers and…

Read more »

Aerial shot showing an aircraft shadow flying over an idyllic beach
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce share price correction! Timely chance to buy the dip?

| Ben McPoland

This writer is wondering whether the Rolls-Royce share price stumble is presenting the perfect opportunity to top up his position.

Read more »

Young black woman using a mobile phone in a transport facility
Investing Articles

Airtel Africa shares have been falling as the business booms. Time to buy?

| Christopher Ruane

After the telecoms company issued its interim results, Christopher Ruane revisits the long-term investment case for Airtel Africa shares.

Read more »

Investing Articles

The surging BAE share price looks unstoppable! Should I buy?

| Charlie Carman

The BAE share price has staged a relentless rise since Russia invaded Ukraine. Will the defence stock keep climbing as…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Stock markets are struggling but I’m buying beaten-down shares to retire early

| Paul Summers

Dreams of early retirement look dashed as stock markets head lower. But this is just the time to go shopping,…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

2 top FTSE 250 stocks I’ve been buying in my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Ben McPoland

Here are two very different investments listed on the mid-cap index that this writer has recently added to his Stocks…

Read more »