Home » Investing Articles » Dividend Shares » I’m buying dividend stocks that have been smashed by Ozempic and Wegovy

I’m buying dividend stocks that have been smashed by Ozempic and Wegovy

Many high-quality dividend stocks have fallen recently due to concerns over the impact of obesity drugs. Is this a buying opportunity? Ed Sheldon thinks so.

Edward Sheldon, CFA
Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A lot of well-known dividend stocks have been hit by concerns over the long-term impact of weight-loss drugs. Some investors are worried these drugs (Ozempic, Wegovy, etc) are going to damage many long-standing industries.

Personally, I reckon the fears are overblown in many cases. So I’ve been snapping up a few of the beaten-up dividend stocks.

A top healthcare stock

One I’ve bought more of is healthcare company Smith & Nephew (LSE: SN.), a leading player in the joint replacement space.

I reckon the sell-off here is pretty crazy. And it seems I’m not the only one with this view.

Recently, brokerage BTIG said the impact of weight-loss drugs may prove less than feared for companies making devices for orthopaedic procedures, specifically for joint reconstruction or knee-related surgeries.

Noting that painful/stiff joints (osteoarthritis) are degenerative – and far more directly related to age – it said it sees the discussions around impact of these drugs on demand for products by such companies as “premature”.

After the recent share price fall, Smith & Nephew shares offer a lot of value, to my mind. Currently, the P/E ratio is about 12.6 and the yield is about 3.3%. I think that’s a steal.

That said, the falling share price does add some risk.

A ‘Dividend King’

Another stock I’ve bought (new to my portfolio) is the legendary Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO). It recently fell from $63 to around $52.

The theory is that weight-loss drugs are going to reduce demand for fizzy drinks. I just can’t see these drugs having a major impact on Coca-Cola though.

In my view, people are still going to drink Coke (and its other products such as Sprite and Fanta) at restaurants, bars, parties, work and home.

It’s worth noting that RBC Capital Markets analysts believe current concerns about GLP-1 drugs reaching into non-healthcare sectors may be “exaggerated”.

Doctor feedback suggests real-world compliance of the latest generation GLP-1 drugs may have its limitations“, they recently wrote.

Coca-Cola shares still aren’t cheap. Currently, the P/E ratio here is about 21. But this is a special company (a ‘Dividend King’ billing meaning it has registered 50+ consecutive dividend increases). So I’m happy to pay a higher price for it.

The current yield is about 3.3%.

An alcohol powerhouse

Finally, I’ve topped up my holding in Diageo (LSE: DGE). It’s the owner of Johnnie Walker, Tanqueray, Guinness and a stack of other well-known alcohol brands.

It seems GLP-1 drugs can also turn users off alcohol, so is a bit of a risk for Diageo.

However, again, I think the fears are probably overblown. At this stage, we don’t know how many people are going to be taking these drugs continuously (they need to be taken continuously to have the desired effects).

Meanwhile, Diageo has other things going for it. For example, it has significant exposure to emerging markets, where wealth is rising rapidly.

It also plans a focus to take tequila (the fastest-growing spirits category globally today) “around the world”.

Diageo shares currently have a P/E ratio of 18.8 and a yield of 2.7%.

I think these numbers are attractive, given the company’s incredible long-term track record when it comes to generating wealth for investors (20+ consecutive dividend increases).

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Coca-Cola, Diageo Plc, and Smith & Nephew Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc and Smith & Nephew Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Dividend Shares

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

From £3.67 saved a day to £500 a month in passive income? Here’s how!

| Simon Watkins

Sizeable passive income for life can be built up from very small savings amounts made regularly, due to the magic…

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

2 great dividend shares investors should consider today

| Muhammad Cheema

Coca-Cola and US Bancorp are two dividend shares that have been hit hard recently. Let’s take a deeper dive to…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

After falling to 2023 lows, Lloyds shares seem a steal!

| Cliff D'Arcy

Lloyds shares have lost nearly 10% in a month and almost 17% in six months. After these falls, the dividend…

Read more »

Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground
Investing Articles

8.6% dividend yield! Should I buy Taylor Wimpey shares for a second income?

| Royston Wild

I'm searching for the best FTSE 100 dividend shares to buy for a market-beating second income. Is this popular income…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Is this one of the best stocks to buy on the FTSE 250 right now?

| Sumayya Mansoor

With so many quality stocks on the FTSE 250, Sumayya Mansoor reckons this is one of the best, if not…

Read more »

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

Here’s a 2.6% yielding dividend stock investors should consider buying

| Sumayya Mansoor

Don't be fooled by this firm's yield. Our writer explains why this dividend stock could be a great addition to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could this news trigger Vodafone shares to move up in price?

| Christopher Ruane

A big announcement from the telecoms company could have long-term implications for the price of Vodafone shares, this writer reckons.

Read more »

Investing Articles

Under £4 but yielding 7.8%, is the Aviva share price a bargain?

| Simon Watkins

The Aviva share price is significantly undervalued to its peers, despite its great core business, and provides a high passive…

Read more »