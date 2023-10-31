Home » Investing Articles » Down 25% in a month! Should I buy the 2 worst-performing stocks on the FTSE 100?

Down 25% in a month! Should I buy the 2 worst-performing stocks on the FTSE 100?

The FTSE 100 has had a bumpy ride lately but these two stocks have gone into total meltdown. It could be a buying opportunity.

Harvey Jones
Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
| More on:
A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE 100 is full of solid blue-chip stocks that investors don’t expect to crash 25% in a month but all too often they do. The following two have just taken a severe beating. I love buying bargain stocks, so should I snap them up?

The biggest faller is pest control specialist Rentokil Initial (LSE: RTO), which fell a thumping 29.53% over the last month. That put the wind up me, because I’d been thinking of buying it to benefit from Parisian bedbug mania. Over one year, it’s down 22.34%.

A tough quarter

Back in July Rentokil looked set to clean up, as its interim profits showed revenues soaring 70% to £2.7bn. It was enjoying growth in every region, while demonstrating its pricing power and growing through M&A, and making early progress on integrating its Terminix acquisition.

North America is now its largest market, which offers a real opportunity, but also brings risk as we saw in its Q3 results, published on 19 October.

Management warned full-year North America performance was set to be “marginally below” previous expectations, as economic uncertainty hit new customer acquisition and revenues rose just 2.2%. Overall revenue growth was much better, up 53.3% to £1.38bn, as Europe and emerging markets compensated. Yet this was still way below H1’s 70% revenue growth. Investors were in an unforgiving mood, amid wider stock market volatility.

A little too unforgiving, in my view. I think this could be a good opportunity for a long-term buy and hold investor like me. However, Rentokil isn’t cheap, trading at 19.81 times earnings, while the 1.78% yield is at the lower end of the scale. With the US economy braced for further interest rate hikes, the Rentokil recovery could take time. Yet I hope to buy it when I have the cash.

Troubled banking sector

NatWest Group (LSE: NWG) is the FTSE 100’s second-worst performer of the last month, down 24% and 20.79% over the year. Banking stocks have had a bad time generally of late, but NatWest took a real beating from the Nigel Farage ‘debanking’ scandal, which cost CEO Alison Rose her job. 

On 27 October it suffered another blow as Q3 profits missed expectations and management was forced to cut its full-year net interest margin outlook.

Banks were supposed to benefit from rising interest rates, which should allow them to widen the gap between what they pay savers and charge borrowers. Instead, they’ve been squeezed by competitive savings and mortgage markets. Windfall tax threats haven’t helped. Plus there is the danger of rising bad debts, if house prices crash.

FTSE 100 banks are trading at rock-bottom prices, despite reporting billions in profits every quarter. NatWest trades at just 4.88 times earnings. It’s forecast to yield a whopping 9.65% this year, and 9.66% in 2024.

To me it looks like a fantastic buying opportunity. The problem is that the banks have looked great value for several years, only to lurch from one disappointment to another. I already hold a big position in Lloyds Banking Group. NatWest probably has greater bounce-back potential but I have enough exposure to this troubled sector.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

Here’s a 2.6% yielding dividend stock investors should consider buying

| Sumayya Mansoor

Don't be fooled by this firm's yield. Our writer explains why this dividend stock could be a great addition to…

Read more »

Autumn season in the night sky
Investing Articles

Is now the time to dust off this November-based investment strategy?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane digs into the thinking behind an old investment strategy and explains whether he'll be using it this November.

Read more »

Tabletop model of a bear sat on desk in front of monitors showing stock charts
Investing Articles

We’re in a US stock market correction. What next for the UK?

| Christopher Ruane

After two key US indexes entered stock market correction territory this week, our writer explains how he's preparing for future…

Read more »

Couple working from home while daughter watches video on smartphone with headphones on
Investing Articles

With a spare £300, here’s how I’d start investing this November

| Christopher Ruane

If he was a stock market novice, Christopher Ruane explains how he'd start investing in the current market with just…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could this news trigger Vodafone shares to move up in price?

| Christopher Ruane

A big announcement from the telecoms company could have long-term implications for the price of Vodafone shares, this writer reckons.

Read more »

Investing Articles

Time for me to buy more as the BP share price dips on Q3 results?

| Simon Watkins

The BP share price fell as Q3 results missed net income forecasts, but it operates in a bullish trading space…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Under £4 but yielding 7.8%, is the Aviva share price a bargain?

| Simon Watkins

The Aviva share price is significantly undervalued to its peers, despite its great core business, and provides a high passive…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

How to start generating passive income with as little as £500

| Dylan Hood

A passive income portfolio is a great way to earn some extra cash. This Fool looks at how he'd start…

Read more »