Home » Investing Articles » Down 20% this year, is the Barclays share price an opportunity not to be missed?

Down 20% this year, is the Barclays share price an opportunity not to be missed?

As the Barclays share price struggles, our writer questions if now is the prime opportunity to buy some shares.

Sumayya Mansoor
Latest posts by Sumayya Mansoor (see all)
Published
| More on:
Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I noticed that the Barclays (LSE: BARC) share price is down 20% in 2023 so far. Should I buy or avoid the shares?

What’s been happening to the Barclays share price?

Barclays shares have been on a downward trajectory in recent months. Soaring inflation, rising interest rates, and other issues have hampered the shares.

A prime example of one of these other issues I refer to is the US banking crisis. This wobble across the pond earlier in the year sent seismic shocks across the banking industry globally. Here in the UK, Barclays and its big four counterparts HSBC, Lloyds, and Natwest have all suffered too.

As I write, Barclays shares are trading for 130p, compared to 163p at this time last year, the 20% drop I referred to. Since volatility began to gain a stranglehold on markets, the Barclays share price has dropped 31% from early February to current levels.

The bull and bear case

Macroeconomic volatility is rarely good news for banks. However, rising interest rates are a double-edged sword for Barclays and its banking peers. Rising interest rates mean more income for the business but the same rising rates can be bad as they increase the chances that its customers default too. The recent rise has seen Barclays and others post decent results and reward investors too.

The biggest bull aspect for me buying Barclays shares right now is its passive income opportunity as well as its enticing valuation. I’m experienced enough to understand that dividends are never guaranteed. However, a dividend yield of just under 6% is enticing. Plus, Barclays has increased dividends since it cancelled them back in 2020/21 due to the pandemic. Of course, past performance is not a guarantee of the future.

Based on the current Barclays share price, its valuation looks attractive on a price-to-earnings ratio of just under four. The FTSE 100 average is 14, and many of its peers mentioned earlier are trading at slightly higher valuations.

Persistent inflation and higher interest rates are a major threat to Barclays investment viability. Any continued economic downturn could hinder the bank’s performance which would hurt investor payouts and sentiment.

Barclays could find it is consistently writing off hefty amounts in credit impairment charges and demand for its products is weakening due to these higher interest rates. There’s already a cost-of-living crisis in the UK with soaring food and energy prices. Credit cards could help consumers pay for things, but if they’re unable to repay them, Barclays will lose out. This is just one example the business could encounter.

My verdict

Warren Buffett once said “Be greedy when others are fearful.” I’m following his advice and I plan to add some Barclays shares to my holdings the next time I have some spare cash.

Based on the current Barclays share price, I think there’s a great opportunity to buy dirt-cheap shares with a view to long-term returns and growth. Barclays’ passive income opportunity looks particularly enticing right now and one of the big drivers behind my conclusion. However, I’m going to strap in tight, as I think it will be a bumpy ride, at least in the short term.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Sumayya Mansoor has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Here’s why I’m considering buying more of this FTSE 100 stock!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor explains why she’s tempted to increase her holdings in this FTSE 100 growth stock amid recent developments.

Read more »

Businesswoman analyses profitability of working company with digital virtual screen
Investing Articles

With 8%+ dividends, how long can these FTSE 100 passive income stocks stay cheap?

| Alan Oscroft

Investing in UK stocks for passive income? I am, and I see so many big yields out there I'm spoiled…

Read more »

Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground
Investing Articles

Is the HSBC share price undervalued below 600p?

| Charlie Carman

The HSBC share price remains anchored below £6 as the FTSE 100 bank misses City profit expectations, but unveils a…

Read more »

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

This beaten-down FTSE 250 growth stock just jumped 25%. Time to buy?

| Alan Oscroft

Growth investors haven't really had much to shout about in 2023. But could this FTSE-leading share price spike change all…

Read more »

Couple working from home while daughter watches video on smartphone with headphones on
Investing Articles

Can this 7% yielding passive income stock boost my wealth?

| Sumayya Mansoor

Our writer is looking for juicy dividends from passive income stocks to grow her wealth. Can this investment trust help?

Read more »

Aerial shot showing an aircraft shadow flying over an idyllic beach
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce share price correction! Timely chance to buy the dip?

| Ben McPoland

This writer is wondering whether the Rolls-Royce share price stumble is presenting the perfect opportunity to top up his position.

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Would investing £1,000 in Imperial Brands shares a decade ago have made me money?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane considers a decade's worth of performance by Imperial Brands shares. Looking forward, does he plan to buy into…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

Up 29% this year, can this UK growth stock keep going?

| Christopher Ruane

After its latest trading update, Christopher Ruane steps back to consider a long-term view of a UK growth stock.

Read more »