Home » Investing Articles » Has the NatWest share price fallen too far?

Has the NatWest share price fallen too far?

NatWest shares fell by the most since the Brexit vote on Friday 27 October, after the bank spooked investors with a NIM downgrade.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The NatWest (LSE:NWG) share price was down as much as 18% at one point on Friday 27 October, after the company unveiled its Q3 results.

The bank, still partially owned by the British government, missed expectations slightly with its third-quarter results despite a 33% rise in profits.

What spooked investors was the bank’s commentary on its net interest margin (NIM).

NatWest’s NIM — the difference between lending and saving rates — fell to 2.94%, from 3.13% in the second quarter and 2.99% the year before.

The narrative is that NIMs have peaked across the industry as banks compete for savers. This was reinforced by results from Barclays and Lloyds earlier in the week.

NIMs in context

As the below chart highlights, NIMs haven’t been so high in the UK at any point in the last 20 years.

While NIMs might have peaked, they’re still very high. And it’s unlikely that’s they’re going to fall quickly.

One key factor contributing to the forecast resilience of NIMs is the delayed transmission of the impact of higher Bank of England interest rates to the broader market.

This delay is due to the prevalence of fixed-term mortgages and similar financial products.

While these fixed-rate loans remain in effect, they shield borrowers from immediate increases in their interest expenses.

As time passes, more and more Britons will move to higher rate borrowing products, further adding to NIMs.

Source: World Bank — UK NIM’s 2000-2020

Is NatWest oversold?

NatWest’s median price-to-earnings ratio over the past 13 years is 10.8 times. However, right now, NatWest is trading at just 5.3 times earnings. That’s also considerably lower than peers like HSBC at 6.5 times, but broadly in line with Lloyds.

UK banks just aren’t in favour with investors right now, despite a very positive medium-term forecast. I’ve been buying UK banks because I’m optimistic about their performance in the so-called ‘Goldilock zone’. This is when interest rates moderate to around 2%-3% — during which NIMs are elevated versus the last decade but default concerns fall.

The below chart highlights the falling P/E ratio and the bank’s price-to-book ratio of just 0.58 times. The latter suggests that NatWest is trading at a 42% discount to its net asset value. Among FTSE 100 banks, only Barclays is cheaper using this metric.

Created at TradingView

Looking at the Relative Strength Index, it also appears that the stock may be oversold, with a rating of just 28 — below the threshold of 30.

I’d buy more

If I had the capital available, I’d be buying more NatWest shares. I appreciate a hard landing would be problematic for banks, and of course, if economic conditions worsen, we could see a slew of defaults.

However, the most likely scenario is that interest rates moderate over the medium term, entering the Goldilock zone, while the UK economy stutters before eventually improving. While that might not be specific to NatWest, it’s among the cheapest banks with exposure to this improving environment through the medium term.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. James Fox has positions in Barclays Plc, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, and NatWest Group. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc, HSBC Holdings, and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Can the beaten-down Aviva share price ever reach £7 again?

| Alan Oscroft

The Aviva share price has been disappointing investors for years. But there could be a return to earnings growth on…

Read more »

Black father holding daughter in a field of cows
Investing Articles

How investing £5 a day in income stocks could unlock £5,000 annual dividends

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Income stocks can provide investors with a steady stream of cash for a more comfortable lifestyle. Zaven Boyrazian explains how…

Read more »

Investing Articles

If I’d put £1,000 in IAG shares 2 years ago, here’s what I’d have today!

| Dr. James Fox

IAG shares are trading far below their average target price. The disparity is sizeable. Dr James Fox takes a closer…

Read more »

The words "what's your plan for retirement" written on chalkboard on pavement somewhere in London
Retirement Articles

Worried about running out of money in retirement? The stock market could help

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Putting more money into the stock market for the long term could help people build more wealth for retirement, says…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

3 reasons to maximise a Stocks and Shares ISA right now!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Investing any amount of money up to £20k a year in a Stocks and Shares ISA could be a prudent…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

Here’s my golden rule when investing in penny stocks and 1 risky pick I like now

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland outlines his thinking on investing in penny stocks and picks out one he likes despite it dropping nearly…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

How to intelligently invest £1,000 in UK shares today

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explores how investors can find the smartest strategy to use when investing a grand in UK shares depending…

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

£3 a day to earn £300 annual passive income in 3 years? Here’s how!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how some basic investing principles could hopefully help him earn a triple-figure annual passive income for just…

Read more »