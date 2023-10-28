Home » Investing Articles » ‘Be greedy when others are fearful’: 3 stocks for Warren Buffett’s mantra

‘Be greedy when others are fearful’: 3 stocks for Warren Buffett’s mantra

Warren Buffett tells us not to follow the crowd and to buy our favourite stocks when prices fall. Dr James Fox details his favourite stocks to buy.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Hargreaves Lansdown plc

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Warren Buffett is among the most famous and successful investors of all time. And it might surprise some to hear that he does most of his buying when stocks are retreating or just not fully appreciated by the market.

So, with the market going into reverse, here are three stocks that I’m keeping a close eye on.

Barclays

The Barclays (LSE:BARC) share price has dipped significantly over the past month. The main reason was a downgrade on the bank’s net interest margin (NIM) for the year as a whole, despite a healthy earnings beat.

So, why am I so bullish on Barclays shares? Firstly, the NIM downgrade wasn’t huge, (3.05%-3.1% from 3.15%-3.2%). In the great scheme of things, this is far higher than NIMs have been in well over a decade.

As highlighted by the earnings beat, the bank remains on top of credit losses while interest income remains strong. Of course, as with any cyclical stock, if there’s a sizeable economic downturn, Barclays could suffer.

Nonetheless, I’m positive on the medium-term outlook. And at 0.5 times book value, it looks cheap.

Celestica

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) is a company most UK investors won’t have heard of. But it’s one I just added to my portfolio, and to my daughter’s portfolio — her first stock.

In simple terms, they help other companies build and assemble electronic products. Celestica assists in making things like computers, smartphones, medical devices, and other electronic gadgets.

Earnings have been strong over the past 12 months, but the company’s CCS Hyperscale Cloud Platform appears central to its medium-term growth.

These data centres are used by large technology companies, such as Amazon, Google, and Microsoft, to store and process large amounts of data.

With EPS growth of 10% anticipated into 2024, and at 11.4 times forward earnings, this stock looks good value.

Hargreaves Lansdown

Despite slowing client growth, the Bristol-based brokerage Hargreaves Lansdown (LSE:HL) remains in pole position to dominate the market.

The funds and shares supermarket has seen downward pressure on its share price since the pandemic, when it hit heights around £15 a share.

It currently trades below £7 a share after a Q1 note highlighted slow customer growth. For some reason, the market deemed this more important than the huge FY2023 earning beat a few weeks earlier.

In FY2023, the Bristol-based company registered its most profitable year, with earnings surging on higher interest rates. With higher interest rates for the foreseeable, this is a tailwind that’s unlikely to disappear.

Moreover, Buffett likes companies with a competitive advantage, and that’s Hargreaves. With 42% of the market, and a commanding lead in assets under management, Hargreaves has the capacity to lower fees and rely on NIM — thus undercutting its competition — like US peer Charles Schwab. The issue is they’ve not undercut their peers yet.

The stock currently trades at just 9 times earnings, far below its five-year average around 29 times.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Charles Schwab is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. James Fox has positions in Barclays Plc and Hargreaves Lansdown Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet, Amazon, Barclays Plc, Hargreaves Lansdown Plc, and Microsoft. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

2 dirt cheap shares I’d snap up for my Stocks and Shares ISA this November

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains why he'd happily buy more of two companies for his Stocks and Shares ISA at what he…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

3 shares to buy in November for 10%+ dividends

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer shares his shopping list of three high-yield dividend shares to buy for his portfolio in the coming weeks…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Can the beaten-down Aviva share price ever reach £7 again?

| Alan Oscroft

The Aviva share price has been disappointing investors for years. But there could be a return to earnings growth on…

Read more »

Black father holding daughter in a field of cows
Investing Articles

How investing £5 a day in income stocks could unlock £5,000 annual dividends

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Income stocks can provide investors with a steady stream of cash for a more comfortable lifestyle. Zaven Boyrazian explains how…

Read more »

Investing Articles

If I’d put £1,000 in IAG shares 2 years ago, here’s what I’d have today!

| Dr. James Fox

IAG shares are trading far below their average target price. The disparity is sizeable. Dr James Fox takes a closer…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Has the NatWest share price fallen too far?

| Dr. James Fox

NatWest shares fell by the most since the Brexit vote on Friday 27 October, after the bank spooked investors with…

Read more »

The words "what's your plan for retirement" written on chalkboard on pavement somewhere in London
Retirement Articles

Worried about running out of money in retirement? The stock market could help

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Putting more money into the stock market for the long term could help people build more wealth for retirement, says…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

3 reasons to maximise a Stocks and Shares ISA right now!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Investing any amount of money up to £20k a year in a Stocks and Shares ISA could be a prudent…

Read more »